The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A roommate at a group home in the 17000 block of Farnham Avenue N. at 1:12 p.m. June 11 was reported struck by another roommate at the facility.
•A Cottage Grove man, 23, was cited at 6:12 p.m. June 11 in the 7000 block of westbound 170th Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies who clocked him on radar. The motorist had applied his brakes by the time he passed deputies and admitted to speeding.
•A Maplewood man, 38, was cited at 8:08 a.m. June 12 for trespassing on a property in the 7000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. after deputies found him inside the residence from which he had been formally banned the previous day. After the property owner reported the incident,
deputies found the subject hiding under a blanket in a lower level bedroom.
The subject said he was at his girlfriend’s house because he was homeless. The girlfriend was also banned from the premises by the complainant. Deputies escorted the couple from the residence and to the Lino Lakes McDonald’s.
•A Forest Lake man, 28, was cited at 12:34 p.m. June 12 on northbound Fenway Avenue N. for speeding 44 mph in a 30 mph zone by southbound deputies on stationary patrol. The motorist said he worked in the area and believed the speed limit to be 40 mph.
•A Roseville man, 52, was issued a written warning at 6:12 p.m. June 13 on Bald Eagle Lake for not displaying current registration.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. at 8:55 a.m. June 14 reported receiving a call stating that she had a warrant out for her arrest in Texas. The complainant knew it was a scam and gave out no information.
•A Maplewood motorist, 52, was issued a written warning at 12:45 p.m. June 14 in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. for failing to come to a complete stop at the intersection of 140th Street N. at Forest Blvd. N.
•A Maplewood man, 38, was cited at 12:53 a.m. June 16 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving after revocation by deputies on routine patrol at the Kwik Trip who pulled him over for tabs that expired in January and conducted a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) check. The driver was also verbally warned for expired registration and no driver’s license in possession.
•A Scandia woman, 21, was cited at 8:22 a.m. June 16 on 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone after deputies clocked her at 70 mph.
•A St. Paul woman, 30, was cited at 2:07 p.m. June 16 on 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol who clocked her at 76 mph.
•A juvenile of unspecified age was cited at 3:33 p.m. June 16 on eastbound 170th Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies on routine patrol. He was issued a verbal warning for failure to provide proof of insurance.
•A White Bear Township man, 40, was issued a written warning at 4:43 p.m. June 16 on Bald Eagle Lake for operating a watercraft without a legal fire extinguisher or horn/whistle and for violating the Grant Allen law by having a child under 10 on board who was not wearing a personal flotation device.
•A boat operator, 41, was issued a written warning at 5:21 p.m. June 16 for not wearing a life jacket on a personal watercraft and operating his boat on Bald Eagle Lake without a legal fire extinguisher aboard.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N. at 8:34 p.m. June 16 reported a bear in the yard eating from the bird feeder.
•Loose horses were reported at 1:23 a.m. June 17 near the intersection of 137th Street N. and Homestead Avenue N. Deputies found the horses, recognized them and contacted their owner in the 7000 block of 137th Street N. The owner rounded up the horses and locked them up.
•A resident in the 4000 block of 170th Street N. at 7:32 p.m. June 17 reported his Jet Ski stolen the previous weekend.
•Mysterious footsteps heard downstairs on the main floor of a residence in the 4000 block of 142nd Circle N. at 4:10 a.m. June 18 turned out to belong to the complainant’s husband. The complainant had been awakened by her daughter’s screams.
•The theft of pieces of valuable, sentimental jewelry was reported at 3:17 p.m. June 18 from the 4000 block of Victor Path while their owner spent the previous month in jail. The complainant had been living at the address for three months to help another resident move out and believes one of his roommates stole the jewelry. The roommate denied stealing the jewelry and told the complainant he was crazy. When deputies spoke to the roommate, he indicated a bag containing necklaces, bracelets, rings and other items will be mailed to the complainant.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 126th Street N. at 12:37 a.m. June 19 reported a burglar inside his house who was seen running out the back door and leaving in a Prius. When deputies arrived on the scene and checked the area, they observed damage to two mailboxes and tire tracks through yards in the neighborhood.
After a high-speed chase and much reckless driving, the suspect was finally caught when he crashed his vehicle into an Xcel Energy truck in Grant at 1:18 a.m.
The impact caused both vehicles to roll over and the suspect’s vehicle to catch fire.
•The owner of Highline Construction Inc. reported the theft of $500 worth of copper wire from the back of an open truck overnight June 18-19 while the company was in the area of 170th Street N. and Elmcrest Avenue N. installing wire.
The back of the truck had a surveillance camera but produced no footage as the battery was dead.
•A reported burglar entering a residence in the area of 151st Street N. and Goodview Avenue N. at 3:06 a.m. June 19 turned out to be a young male arriving to go to sleep.
•Management at NRI in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 11:44 a.m. June 19 reported a customer for trying to wash a $5 check they had written to the subject for sold scrap and turn it into a $3,000 check written out to himself. When the suspect tried to cash the check at a bank in Arden Hills, the bank teller thought the check looked suspicious and immediately called NRI to stop the transaction.
•A Hugo man was reported for driving away from the pumps at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 7:13 p.m. June 19 with the diesel pump nozzle still in his truck.
After realizing what he had done, the driver backed up and returned the nozzle to the pump. Unfortunately, diesel began leaking as diesel nozzles do not pop off. The Kwik Trip employee called the motorist back, and he agreed to provide the necessary information to pay to fix the nozzle.
•A Taylors Falls woman, 62, was cited at 10:43 a.m. June 20 on 122nd Street N. and July Avenue N. for speeding 67 mph in a 50 mph zone.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way N. at 11:01 a.m. June 20 reported his vehicle stolen after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies had it towed from the side of the road because of tabs that expired in 2017.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 1:31 p.m. June 20 reported a fictitious check for $981.26 drawn on her business account.
•A bicycle was reported found at 3:49 p.m. June 20 in the 14000 block of Grantaire Lane N. Before deputies arrived at the scene, the bike’s owner was located.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way N. at 4:18 p.m. June 20 reported receiving a text message from Verizon that someone was trying to open a new phone line under her name. The complainant needed the incident number to give to Verizon before they would delete the new number and restore the existing number.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N. reported damage to his motor vehicle and two garage doors overnight June 20-21.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way N. at 2:33 a.m. June 21 reported the small right rear driver’s side window of her vehicle broken in sometime that evening. No entry was gained, and nothing was taken.
•A resident in the 6000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at 7:24 a.m. June 21 reported a rear window shot out by a pellet gun. No entry was gained to the vehicle, and nothing was reported missing.
•A Hugo man, 21, was issued a verbal warning at 1:39 p.m. June 21 on northbound Forest Blvd. N. at 177th Street N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone after he tailgated another vehicle and collided with it when he looked back for a moment at deputies who had turned around to follow him for speeding. The tailgater told deputies he was late for work. Two passengers in the rear-ended vehicle complained of possible injuries. Because deputies were involved in the crash, the Minnesota State Patrol was summoned to write up the accident report.
•A Hugo man, 67, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. June 21 for DWI on Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. N., after deputies on southbound Forest Blvd. N. near Hugo Estates Mobile Home Park observed a vehicle known to be driven by the subject weaving in the lane and crossing lane lines. Deputies knew the subject was driving with an expired license and that he usually consumed excessive amounts of alcohol. The driver was slow to stop and did so in the middle of the turn lane. All the deputies’ suspicions were confirmed after the driver admitted to having three drinks and tested 0.15 on the field sobriety test.
•An unidentified juvenile was cited at 8:08 p.m. June 21 in the 12000 block of southbound Fondant Trail N. for speeding 37 mph in a 30 mph zone by deputies on speed detail. Extra patrol had been requested following complaints from residents in the area related to extra construction traffic.
Deputies described the youth as a “very polite young man.”
•A suspicious vehicle reported at 12:03 a.m. June 22 in the 4000 block of Prairie Trail N. turned out to be two “love birds” in the back seat. Deputies advised the consensual couple to move along.
•A Woodbury woman, 18, at 2:47 a.m. June 22 reported the rear driver side window of her vehicle broken while it was parked in the 5000 block of 150th Street N. Nothing inside was reported taken.
•Several unidentified juveniles were cited at 3:37 p.m. June 22 for trespassing on school property after they threw rocks and bouncy balls from the roof of Oneka Elementary School in the 7000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at people below. After deputies failed to make contact with the juveniles, the Hugo Fire Department was summoned to provide roof access so deputies could escort the youths off the roof.
Loretta Harding
