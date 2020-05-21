The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A resident in the 13000 block of Freeland Avenue N. seen by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 2:38 p.m. April 19 in his backyard burning brush said he realized he was taking down a tree from his neighbor’s property. The tree was dead, he said, and hanging over his property, so he was removing the tree from the top down. He agreed to talk to the neighbor and persuade him to cut the dead tree down at the base.
• A thief caught breaking into vehicles was issued a citation for that activity
in the 13000 block of Fiona Avenue at 1:11 a.m. April 20 and made to walk home while his own vehicle was towed to the Law Enforcement Center.
•A Hitachi air stapler was reported stolen at 7:30 a.m. April 20 from a trailer parked at a construction site in the 12000 block of Hilo Court N.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Freeland Avenue N. was reported at 11:15 a.m. April 20 for dumping yard waste onto her neighbor’s wooded property. The subject agreed not to trespass onto her neighbor’s property again.
•A Hugo resident at 5:09 p.m. April 20 reported his U.S. Bank debit card had been hacked after he noticed a charge of $124 from PayPal for a terabyte hard drive shipped to Georgia.
•Juveniles reported at 7:28 p.m. April 21 for trespassing and violating social distancing protocol near the area of 140th Street N. and Fenway Avenue N. turned out to be youths just watching the sunset. They agreed to leave.
•A trail camera was reported stolen at 1:32 p.m. April 22 from the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
•A resident in the 5000 block of Egg Lake Road at 3:07 p.m. April 22 reported fraudulent activity on his credit card. The card was canceled, and the charges are in dispute.
•A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:21 p.m. April 22 for meandering around the 4000 block of Education Drive, appearing lost, parking on sidewalks and yards and stopping in the middle of the street. As deputies arrived, the vehicle pulled into the driveway of a nearby unit, and the driver went inside.
•An adult male was arrested at 11:41 p.m. April 22 in the 5000 block of 147th Street N. on a felony warrant after deputies were dispatched for an unwanted person. Further investigation revealed a potential assault with a weapon may have occurred.
•Miscellaneous items were reported stolen at 4:51 p.m. April 23 from the front seat and center console of a motor vehicle parked in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. after a passenger window was smashed.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Education Drive N. at 1:17 p.m. April 24 reported her ex-husband for coming to her door and placing tape over her doorbell.
The complainant said she thinks her ex may have stolen a package from the front doorstep. Deputies confirmed he had taped an envelope to the doorbell but that the package was still on the front step and nothing else seemed out of place.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 170th Street N. at 3:08 p.m. April 24 reported being scammed by a spurious outfit known as BestMarketMark.com after he had deposited a check from them for $1,847. As directed, he bought several gift cards, scratched off the code and sent photos of the back and front numbers to the scammer. Meanwhile, his bank advised him the check had bounced, and his account was overdrawn. The complainant was not out any money; the bank said they understood they were the victim.
•A purse was reported stolen at 7:48 p.m. April 26 following a vehicle break-in in the 5000 block of 127th Street N.
•A $400 stage speaker was reported stolen at 4:17 p.m. April 27 after a rear window of a vehicle parked in the 12000 block of Henna Avenue N. was broken in.
•A male juvenile was cited at 9:36 p.m. April 27 in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for possession of a tobacco product, following a welfare check call of two people appearing to be “out of it” and passed out in a vehicle.
•Suspicious males reported at 3:43 p.m. April 28 for hanging around behind Savoy Pizza in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for about one hour — possibly waiting for an opportunity to break into vehicles — turned out to be youths using the building’s outdoor outlets to recharge their phones. The youths said they were at that location because they weren’t allowed inside the building due to COVID-19 precautions. Deputies advised them not to engage in this behavior in the future.
•An unidentified male was cited at 11:23 p.m. April 28 in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle, following a report of suspicious behavior. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies dismissed an 8:33 p.m. report of suspicious behavior at the same location, in which the two males were seen taking turns sitting in each other’s vehicles in the parking lot at the north end of the complex. They were then seen exchanging a duffel bag and backpack before driving away in one of the vehicles. When the vehicle returned to the scene, deputies discovered the marijuana and seized it.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Fenway Avenue N. at 8:29 a.m. April 29 reported receiving an email threatening the dissemination of a video of him if he didn’t pay bitcoin to the sender. Deputies advised the complainant not to pay and gave him advice on how to avoid falling into a similar position in the future.
•Residents in the 14000 block of Irish Avenue N. at 1:42 p.m. April 29 reported receiving an Xcel Energy scam phone call threatening to shut off their power if they did not pay money. The unconcerned caller did not give out any money or information.
•A dirt bike rider was verbally warned and educated about city ordinances after he was reported at 8:10 p.m. April 29 for driving his ATV through the park on Irish Avenue N. and 140th Street N.
•Two suspicious vehicles reported at 10:17 p.m. April 29 for parking in front of a closed business in a strip mall lot in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. turned out to be carpoolers, after a third vehicle arrived to pick them all up and drive them to their destination. Deputies advised the carpoolers about honoring business hours. Extra patrols were requested by the business owner, who had reported the incident.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 145th Street N. at 10:15 a.m. April 30 reported that someone had tried to get him to purchase a prize package in an attempt to scam him. No purchase was made.
•The driver of a dark sedan was cited at 8:17 p.m. April 30 on eastbound 145th Street N. at Goodview Avenue N. for tabs that expired in February 2019. The driver said he didn’t know “it was a thing” to have to register the vehicle each year.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 146th Street reported that a burglar may have been inside his house overnight April 30-May 1.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 151st Street N. at 12:28 p.m. May 1 reported being cheated out of $12 on Venmo, a mobile payment service. Possible suspect information exists.
•A suspicious vehicle carrying passengers using narcotics reported at 11:09 p.m. May 1 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. turned out to be two occupants playing scratch-offs.
•The driver of a blue sedan in the left lane of eastbound Frenchman Road speeding past all the other speeding vehicles at 7:35 p.m. May 2 was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 50 mph zone. When deputies turned on the vehicle, it was still speeding. The driver admitted to not knowing the speed limit, and admitted he was late with his DoorDash food order.
•A reckless dirt bike rider near a residence in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way N. was reported at 8:14 p.m. May 2.
The rider attempted a wheelie and fell into the grass. The rider admitted to driving recklessly and showed no signs of impairment — only poor decision-making skills, deputies said.
