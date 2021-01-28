The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A resident in the 5000 block of 159th Street N. at 10:11 a.m. Dec. 20 reported a motor vehicle stolen from that address.
•A set of suspicious fresh tire tracks were reported near houses under construction in the 16000 block of Europa Avenue N. at 2:05 a.m. Dec. 21.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched all the houses and found only a shattered bowling ball near a large area of footprints.
•The driver of a work van was cited at 3:37 p.m. Dec. 21 on Egg Lake Road and Foxhill Avenue for speeding 62 mph in a 35 mph zone.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Ferrara Avenue N. at 7:03 p.m. Dec. 21 reported 43 fraudulent transactions totaling nearly $1,800 to his checking account after he sat down one evening to balance his checkbook online.
When he told his bank that he found two fraudulent transactions, his bank informed him he actually had 43.
The complainant said he never allowed anyone to use his debit card information, and that the bank was working with him to dispute the charges.
•A motorist was cited for littering at 3:26 a.m. Dec. 22 on Forest Blvd. N. and 170th Street N.
•A motorist was cited for speeding at 12:44 a.m. Dec. 23 on 148th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N.
•A suspicious person with an open gate at the NRI recycling facility in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 3:41 a.m. Dec. 23 turned out to be an employee.
•During the height of the blizzard at 6:06 p.m. Dec. 23, dispatch reported to deputies that the stoplights at Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road were not functioning due to a power outage. Xcel Energy was made aware of the situation.
Employees of a convenience store in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N at 8:19 p.m. Dec. 24 were reported for not allowing a customer with an expired driver’s license to purchase tobacco products.
Deputies advised the complainant that it was not a law enforcement matter and that establishment employees were legally allowed to refuse service as their prerogative. It was also the complainant’s prerogative to pursue civil litigation.
•After deputies came across an unoccupied vehicle submerged in a pond in the 8000 block of 170th Street N. at 8:48 a.m. Dec. 24, they contacted the registered owner, who advised them that his daughter was out driving in the blizzard the previous evening, lost control and slid into the pond. The registered owner and Dan’s Towing arrived on the scene to remove the vehicle. The case number was provided to the insurance company.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path at 11:02 a.m. Dec. 24 reported a stolen package.
•Deputies issued a citation at 4:27 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 5000 block of Farnham Drive N. for violating the Ted Foss Move Over law.
•A domestic assault was reported at 12:08 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 5000 block of 170th Street N., and a citation mailed to the suspect who fled the scene.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Emerald Drive N. at 1:28 p.m. Dec. 26 reported losing money from two fraudulent credit cards that were created using her identity.
•A Minnesota male was cited at 8:12 p.m. Dec. 26 on Forest Blvd. N. and 137th Street N. for driving without a valid driver’s license and for open bottle violation after deputies conducted a random computer check. There, they discovered the subject’s plates had been revoked and his vehicle scheduled for impounding. While chatting with the subject, deputies noticed a small, “less-than-full” liquor bottle in the center console. The driver was given a courtesy ride to his girlfriend’s home, the plates were removed from the vehicle and placed into evidence, and the vehicle towed.
— Loretta Harding
