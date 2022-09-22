The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
Three suspicious vehicles were reported at 11:25 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. In an unusual development, the vehicles were not gone on arrival, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies spoke to the driver of one of the vehicles matching the description. That driver revealed that his group had thrown toilet paper all over the yard of a friend’s home. Deputies advised them all to return to the address to clean up the mess. Just to make sure, deputies alerted the residents at the address that the toilet paper cleaner uppers were on the way.
A vehicle parked in the 13000 block of Europa Court N. at 7:22 a.m. Aug. 13 received a citation under the windshield wipers for displaying tabs that expired in June.
A southbound motorist was cited at 10:07 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Finale Avenue N. and Upper 147th Street N. for semaphore violation, after deputies observed the vehicle go through the red light without even attempting to stop.
A vehicle parked in the area of Farnham Avenue N. and 149th Street N. received a citation under the windshield wiper at 10:23 a.m. Aug. 14 for displaying tabs that expired in June. A vehicle parked in the 4000 block of 159th Street N. was similarly gifted at 10:44 a.m. Aug. 14 for tabs that expired in February.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at 2:49 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of 148th Street N. and Foxhill Avenue N. for driving after revocation and equipment violations, after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a tree-shaped cardboard air freshener dangling from the rearview mirror. The driver admitted to knowing his license was revoked, and a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database check confirmed it. A valid driver had to be summoned to collect the vehicle, dangling air freshener and all.
A Minnesota driver was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of Oneka Parkway N. and Frenchman Road for driving after suspension, after deputies on patrol matched the description of the driver with the suspended registered owner of the vehicle in their files. His passenger took charge of the vehicle.
Deputies on radar patrol conducted a traffic stop on a motorist at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 on 140th Street N. and Flay Avenue N. for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 61. The driver was described as having a good attitude after he agreed to deputies’ statement about his speed.
An unidentified motorist was cited at 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14 on a private road for not wearing a seat belt.
A suspicious male walking along the 6000 block of 165th Street N. at 4:50 a.m. Aug. 15 turned out to be a man walking to the Speedway station from his nearby home. Deputies said they had no justifiable reason to detain him any longer than necessary and let him walk on.
Two road bikes were reported stolen overnight Aug. 14-15 from a garage in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N.
Forced entry to a pole barn in the 8000 block of 140th Street N., resulting in stolen tools, was reported at 7:11 a.m. Aug. 15.
A male was reported for causing a disturbance in a store in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 15. Deputies advised the male that he needed to leave the premises, per the store’s request, which the male agreed to do without incident.
When deputies conducted a traffic stop at 1:32 a.m. Aug. 16 on Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N. on a vehicle that drove over the curb, the elderly driver said he was driving home to Maplewood but was unsure where he was. Field sobriety tests revealed that the driver was not under the influence, and deputies assisted the male with directions home via his phone maps.
A resident in the 6000 block of 138th Street N. at 9:54 p.m. Aug. 16 reported her adult son for disrespecting her and not holding down a steady job. Deputies advised the complainant that this was a civil matter and provided information on the eviction process.
A resident in the 5000 block of 149th Street N. at 3:23 p.m. Aug. 17 reported being contacted by a scammer claiming to be from Xcel Energy and that she owed them money. Deputies spoke with Xcel, which said they did not call, but that there was a balance due on the complainant’s account.
A group of juveniles shooting people with BB guns from their car in the 15000 Farnham Avenue N. at 5:18 p.m. Aug. 17 was detained and the occupants were cited for fifth-degree assault, after deputies located a vehicle in the area containing Orbeez guns and a small cooler full of rounds.
Paramedics in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. reported being harassed by an out-of-town female in a vehicle at 6:40 p.m. Aug. 18.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited an unidentified person for assault in the 17000 block of Farnham Avenue N. following a report at 8:27 p.m. Aug. 18 from a woman who said she was assaulted at work earlier that day.
A westbound pickup truck driver was cited at 7:55 a.m. Aug. 19 on 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar. The driver was also cited for displaying registration that expired in May.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:03 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 14000 block of southbound Forest Blvd. N. for disobeying a semaphore, after deputies behind the vehicle observed it go through a solid red light.
Kids in the middle of the road mooning vehicles in the area of Frenchman Road and Oneka Parkway N. were reported at 5:20 p.m. Aug. 19.
A woman, with whom deputies were well familiar, reported her boyfriend for arguing and taking her phone away at 3:00 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. Deputies said the woman frequently called in to report her boyfriend for various issues when they weren’t getting along. Deputies advised the complainant that her case was a civil matter and that they couldn’t intervene.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:13 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for using a cellular device for a phone call while driving, after deputies observed her talking into the phone. The driver admitted to calling to ask for directions because she was lost.
A caller at an undisclosed location at 1:42 p.m. Aug. 20 reported receiving an attempted kidnapping scam. After he verified that his daughter was safe, the complainant hung up on the scammer.
After a cat was reported stolen at 4:11 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 4000 block of Education Drive N., deputies advised the complainant that the incident was a civil matter and advised him on the civil process.
A resident in the 4000 block of 143rd Court N. at 11:12 a.m. Aug. 22 reported fraud.
Residents in the 15000 block of Fenway Avenue N. at 10:21 p.m. Aug. 22 reported their home egged.
Residents in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 3:37 p.m. Aug. 23 reported damage to their property as a result of the resurfacing of the road next to their home.
A bike reported found at the side of the road in the 5000 block of 147th Street N. at 5:46 p.m. Aug. 23 was discovered to have been stolen out of Macalester, Oklahoma. Deputies contacted investigators from that police department.
A motorist was arrested on multiple warrants at 12:58 a.m. Aug. 24 in the area of Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Road N.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 24 in the area of Oneka Parkway N. and Frenchman Road N. for displaying license plate tabs that expired in May. Not to be outdone, another motorist was cited at 4:58 p.m. Aug. 24 in the area of Farnham Avenue N. and Oneka Parkway N. for tabs that expired in March.
A suspicious occupied vehicle parked in the Festival Foods lot in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 12:07 a.m. Aug. 25 turned out to be a woman hanging out to smoke, because her apartment complex was a no-smoking establishment.
Residents in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way N at 2:10 a.m. Aug. 25 reported an individual for doing a burnout in their yard and wanted the incident documented.
At 9:19 a.m. Aug. 26 deputies conducted an unsuccessful attempt to serve civil papers at a residence in the 15000 block of Emerald Drive N. because no one would answer the door. At 9:28 a.m. that same morning, deputies were able to serve the court order and arrest the person, after the subject’s wife let deputies into the residence when he refused to answer the door.
A resident in the 13000 block of Fondant Trail N. at 11:09 a.m. Aug. 26 reported delivered packages stolen.
A pickup truck driver was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Aug. 26 in the area of Isleton Avenue N. and 136th Street N. for multiple registration violations after deputies conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle. The vehicle’s registration tabs did not match the registration in their computer database. The driver admitted to using tabs from one of his father’s vehicles in an attempt to avoid expired registration citations.
— Loretta Harding
