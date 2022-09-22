The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

Three suspicious vehicles were reported at 11:25 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. In an unusual development, the vehicles were not gone on arrival, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies spoke to the driver of one of the vehicles matching the description. That driver revealed that his group had thrown toilet paper all over the yard of a friend’s home. Deputies advised them all to return to the address to clean up the mess. Just to make sure, deputies alerted the residents at the address that the toilet paper cleaner uppers were on the way.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.