The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A resident in the 6000 block of 177th Street N. at 4:24 p.m. Jan. 29 reported that after using her Kohl’s card, she received an email stating she had won a prize and needed only to pay the shipping. After she paid, her bank informed her that the transaction was fraudulent. She has been working with her bank to retrieve the money.
• Deputies responded to a civil dispute at 4:52 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road N. in which a woman paid the resident who owns a mechanics business to work on her vehicle at an agreed-upon price. The mechanic reportedly refused to return the vehicle unless the victim paid several times the agreed-upon price. The complainant stated the mechanic said he holds a mechanic’s lien on the vehicle, though no documentation has been found. Deputies advised the complainant about the civil nature of the matter.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Fenway Avenue N. at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 30 reported a package delivered by Amazon stolen from the porch. Video footage of the suspect is available.
• A formal complaint has been filed at 2:38 p.m. Jan. 30 on Forest Blvd. N. and 159th Street N. for operating a snowmobile on a license canceled due to behavior inimical to public safety.
• A trailer was reported stolen overnight Jan. 30-31 from the 15000 block of Ethan Trail N. Video footage shows a dark SUV at the scene.
• A Keep Our Kops Save (KOPS) alert was issued at 1:52 p.m. Jan. 31 following a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO) violation in the 5000 block of 138th Street N.
• An unidentified male was reported at 9:27 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 4000 block of 162nd Street for indecent exposure after he was seen pulling down his pants inside a vehicle.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 2:22 a.m. Feb. 2 on Forest Blvd. N. at 140th Street N. for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to display current registration.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Ethan Trail N. at 9:11 a.m. Feb. 2 reported finding a vehicle at a new construction site that matched the description of the vehicle seen on video surveillance at the time his trailer was stolen. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies documented the vehicle for their investigation.
• A citation for violating an order for protection (OFP) was issued at 3:36 p.m. Feb. 2 in reference to an incident in the 13000 block of Geneva Avenue N.
• A suspicious male was reported sitting alone at 5:23 p.m. Feb. 2 in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked outside a health clinic in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. Clinic workers stated there were no patients inside that the male would be waiting for. However, deputies verified that the male’s daughter and her mother were indeed inside the clinic for an appointment. The subject said he didn’t join them because he was not feeling ill.
• A business in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 7:07 p.m. Feb. 2 reported a male for spending 20 minutes in the store filling a shopping basket with items, then sprinting out of the store with the unpaid-for items. The suspect hopped into an older model white Dodge Caravan and headed northbound on Highway 61 without any vehicle lights on.
• Deputies cited a driver at 9:17 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for expired tabs.
• Employees at a gas station in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 10:14 p.m. Feb. 2 reported a man for habitually passing counterfeit money at the store. When deputies contacted the subject, he was released with a warning, as he had not tried to pass fake money during that transaction. He was also released with a warning about driving to the gas station without a valid driver’s license. The male thanked deputies for their leniency.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 150th Street N. reported his and his neighbor’s vehicles egged overnight Feb. 2-3.
• Check fraud involving a stolen checkbook from a closed bank account was reported at 3:49 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. The complainant said she knew of several similar cases throughout the metro area.
• The driver of a large black pickup truck was cited at 5:18 p.m. Feb. 3 on eastbound 146th Street N. at Forest Blvd. N. for failing to stop at the stop sign after deputies observed it leave the Hugo Feed Mill and keep going before turning south on the highway.
• The driver of a vehicle occupied by three males was arrested on a warrant and cited at 9:02 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle after deputies on patrol noticed the vehicle parked outside a local bank after hours. When they approached the vehicle, deputies smelled a strong odor of pot coming from within. The driver admitted to smoking right before contact with deputies and produced several roaches as proof.
• An intoxicated couple was reported for fighting at 11:14 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. Both stated the fight was non-physical, but refused to find somewhere else to go for the night. Therefore, the male agreed to sleep downstairs and the female upstairs.
• Deputies cited a lead foot at 10:52 a.m. Feb. 6 on westbound 170th Street N. at Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A vehicle parked at 7:49 a.m. Feb. 7 on Europa Court N. and 134th Street N. received a citation under its windshield wiper for displaying tabs that expired in May 2020.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on stationary patrol in their marked squad cited a driver at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 7 on eastbound Egg Lake Road N. and Goodview Avenue N. for speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. The driver admitted to speeding only 40 mph.
• A vehicle was reported stolen at 3:49 p.m. Feb. 7 from the 9000 block of 122nd Street N. following a burglary.
• A business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 12:55 p.m. Feb. 9 reported declining service to a female who entered the store smelling like alcohol and clad in a sports bra. A sober party on scene drove the female home.
• A mother in the 5000 block of 130th Way N. at 10:57 p.m. Feb. 9 reported her daughter for threatening her. Deputies advised the mother on ways to obtain a harassment restraining order.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 6:33 a.m. Feb. 10 reported that someone had tapped on her window. Deputies were unable to locate any footprints outside her window, however.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Goodview Avenue N. at 12:54 p.m. Feb. 10 reported snowmobilers for speeding through the area, knocking over a post and disturbing his cows. Deputies advised the complainant to call when the snowmobiles were next in the area, so that deputies could identify them.
• A resident in the 16000 block of Henna Avenue N. at 2:17 p.m. Feb. 10 reported receiving news that someone had attempted to apply for unemployment insurance benefits using her information. The complainant told deputies she was all over the situation, having already advised the unemployment insurance office, her bank and credit monitoring companies. She suffered no loss and is monitoring her credit.
• Deputies issued a citation at 5:09 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 4000 block of Frenchman Road for expired registration.
• The driver of an out-of-state vehicle was cited at 6:58 p.m. Feb. 10 on Elmcrest Avenue N. and Rosemary Way N. for displaying tabs that expired February 2019. Immediately on contact, the male volunteered that the vehicle was also uninsured. The vehicle was impounded and the driver given a courtesy ride to find a valid driver.
• A male was reported at 9:03 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Speedway in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for spilling fuel on his vehicle and refusing to leave. He was also hostile to deputies when they made contact with him. The subject said he was homeless and having issues with his vehicle. Deputies said he was free to leave and got out of the way after the subject got his car running again.
• Deputies confiscated marijuana from a driver in the 8000 block of 120th Street N. at 2:14 p.m. Feb. 11.
• The driver of a black SUV was cited at 4:19 p.m. Feb. 11 on Goodview Avenue N. and Egg Lake Road N. for displaying tabs that expired in June 2020.
• An unidentified driver was cited at 5:46 p.m. Feb. 11 on Frenchman Road for too much window tint.
• A resident in the 4000 block of 173rd Street N. at 7:49 p.m. Feb. 11 reported receiving a package delivered by Amazon addressed to his residence, but to no one who actually lived there. Inside the package he found cheap sunglasses and a starfish ornament. Deputies advised the complainant to contact Amazon or the USPS.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 1:59 a.m. Feb. 12 on northbound Forest Blvd. N. and 141st Street N. for driving after revocation after deputies pulled him over for displaying tabs that expired in December and looked up his status in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Goodview Avenue N. at 10:03 a.m. Feb. 12 reported a snow groomer for damaging his fence post.
— Loretta Harding
