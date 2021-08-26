The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:30 a.m. July 11 on northbound Forest Blvd. N. and 170th Street N. for displaying tabs that expired in May 2020, driving after cancellation and for failure to provide proof of insurance after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a random license plate check.
• The driver of an older model gray sedan had his vehicle impounded at 4:20 p.m. July 11 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. after deputies conducted a traffic stop for green tabs from November 2020 displayed on his rear license plate and because the vehicle lacked a front license plate. A computer check confirmed the driver's revoked driving status. The driver admitted to all of the above-mentioned violations, as well as not having insured the vehicle for the past several months. The driver was not arrested, but released with a summons.
• The driver of a white SUV was cited at 6:58 p.m. July 11 on Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for expired tabs after deputies pulled him over for bearing the green tabs from July 2020. The driver admitted to knowing that his vehicle registration expired more than a year ago and to being cited for it more than six months ago.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 12:57 p.m. July 13 on Forest Blvd. N. and 165th Street N. for driving after revocation.
• Neighbors in the 5000 block of 141st Street N. at 3:49 p.m. July 13 were reported for disagreeing over the shared gutter system on their townhome. Deputies advised all concerned that the matter was a civil issue and that they'd all need to work together to figure out a solution. No law enforcement action would be taken, deputies told them.
• The driver of a sedan belonging to somebody else was cited at 4:48 p.m. July 13 on Rosemary Way N. and Elmcrest Avenue N. for driving without a valid driver's license and for failure to provide proof of insurance. The driver was pulled over for a tree-shaped air freshener and necklace hanging from the rearview mirror. Because the driver couldn't reach the registered owner of the vehicle, she was required to park it legally at the scene and receive a courtesy ride in the squad.
• Several persons were arrested at 1:21 a.m. July 15 at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for motor vehicle theft following a suspicious activity report. The vehicle was found to have been stolen out of North Dakota.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 11:16 a.m. July 15 on Egg Lake Road N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 55 mph in a 35 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Finley Avenue N. at 5:23 p.m. July 15 reported an investment firm for intentionally not letting him withdraw his money. Deputies advised the complainant about the civil nature of the incident and provided a case number.
• A suspicious minivan in the 12000 block of Fondant Trail N. reported at 2:58 a.m. July 16 with its back door open and property scattered all around turned out to be left open by accident. Nothing was reported missing.
• Deputies momentarily pursued a vehicle that fled a traffic stop at 3:36 a.m. July 16 on Fitzgerald Avenue N. and 147th Street N.
• A show dog owner was cited at 7:16 a.m. July 17 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies who clocked her on radar. The driver admitted to speeding because she was late for the show dog trials.
• A chainsaw was reported stolen at 8:01 a.m. July 17 from a minivan parked in the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N. after the back window was broken in.
• A phone owner at 9:36 a.m. July 17 reported leaving her cell phone on a front lawn in the 6000 block of 145th Street N. and finding it missing when she went back to collect it. The complainant advised deputies that she looked up the phone online and found out where it was. Deputies then went to that address to retrieve the phone for the complainant.
• An unidentified male was cited at 3:26 p.m. July 17 on Victor Path N. and Leopold Lane for driving after suspension after deputies conducted a traffic stop for an object dangling from the rearview mirror and discovered the driver's status by researching his license plates on the computer. The driver told deputies he was the primary driver and that he had bought the vehicle in May 2021. He couldn't go to the DMV office to transfer the title, he said, but provided deputies with the date of sale. A valid driver was summoned to drive the vehicle away.
• A female motorist was arrested at 10:07 p.m. July 17 in the 6000 block of 177th Street N. for DWI after deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash against a mailbox and a tree. On arrival, deputies observed the vehicle down in the ditch approximately 100 yards away from the road. The driver was transported to the law enforcement center after she failed the standardized field sobriety tests.
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested an unidentified motorist for DWI at 3:18 a.m. July 18 on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N.
• A report of three suspicious males looking into vehicles in the 6000 block of 135th Street N. at 4:11 a.m. July 18 resulted in a theft of a motor vehicle, followed by a pursuit in which a suspect was arrested and transported to hospital for injuries 11 minutes later.
• Items were reported stolen from a boat in the 12000 block of Ethan Avenue N. overnight July 18-19.
• An unknown suspect was arrested at 6:42 a.m. July 20 on Generation Avenue N. at Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for possessing marijuana and a handgun in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop for excessively tinted windows. During the traffic stop, deputies smelled pot coming from the vehicle and conducted a fruitful search.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 157th Street N. at 12:56 p.m. July 20 reported a vehicle stolen from the driveway.
• The driver of a black sedan was arrested at 6:03 p.m. July 21 on Forest Blvd. N. and 165th Street N. for traffic and registration violations after deputies observed him pass a construction truck on the shoulder. The vehicle was impounded for being uninsured.
• Several thousand dollars’ worth of tools, 15 long guns and two handguns were reported stolen at 11:46 a.m. July 23 from a pole barn in the 5000 block of 170th Street N.
• A northbound driver on Keystone Avenue N. and 140th Street N. was cited at 3:02 p.m. July 24 for speeding after deputies observed him traveling over the center line. The driver admitted to wobbling and blamed eating as his distraction.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Generation Avenue N. at 2:36 p.m. July 25 reported unknown persons for climbing onto her deck with a ladder and cutting all the bulbs off two strings of lights.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 12:38 a.m. July 26 on Forest Blvd. N. and 175th Street N. after deputies pulled him over for speeding, failing to maintain his lane and for passing a vehicle in the turn lane.
• An unidentified male was arrested on a warrant at 1:00 a.m. July 26 in the 15000 block of Falk Drive N. after deputies were called out to the scene of a domestic.
• A business in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 10:12 p.m. July 26 reported that three vehicles parked behind the building were tampered with.
• Approximately $800 was reported stolen from a motor vehicle parked in a business lot in the 14000 block of Mercantile Drive N. sometime between 10:50 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. July 26.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Emmit Drive N. at 11:22 a.m. July 28 reported a worker hired to fix her freezer, suspecting that the male, who she called “suspicious,” may have been trying to break in or steal things. Deputies advised the complainant to consider canceling the service, and that they would conduct extra patrols in the area.
• Deputies arrested the driver of a vehicle with heavy window tint at 5:41 p.m. July 28 in the 6000 block of 145th Street N. for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle after they conducted a traffic stop for the tint and smelled pot coming from the vehicle.
• A suspicious male playing guitar on the side of the road in the 8000 block of 130th Street N. at 6:43 p.m. July 28 turned out to be a person without apparent mental health issues who was serenading an injured bird while waiting for help to arrive for the bird.
• Three suspicious males reported at 8:34 p.m. July 28 on Goodview Avenue N. and 150th Street N. turned out to be solicitors in their uniforms about to leave the area after trying to sell pest control.
• A suspicious male walking around a business in the 14000 block of Everton Avenue N. at 12:06 a.m. July 30 turned out to be a male making a TikTok. Deputies advised the male to avoid this activity around closed businesses.
— Loretta Harding
