White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.