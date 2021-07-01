The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Neighbors in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. at 4:22 p.m. May 23 reported each other for harassment after one of them reported the other for yelling at neighborhood children and videotaping them as they played in common areas of the townhouse complex. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised all parties to head to the county website and pursue harassment restraining orders (HRO)s against each other.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding at 9:58 p.m. May 23 on Goodview Avenue N. and 151st Street N.
• An unidentified driver was arrested on multiple warrants at 1:46 p.m. May 24 in the 12000 block of Farnham Avenue N. following a traffic stop for passing several vehicles in a no-passing zone on southbound Highway 61. During the traffic stop, deputies conducted a mobile data computer (MDC) check and discovered his status, which was also confirmed through dispatch.
• The driver of a black sedan was cited at 2:59 p.m. May 24 on Fenway Blvd. N. and 130th Street N. for driving after suspension after deputies conducted a random computer check on a vehicle and came up with a hit. He was instructed to allow one of the other occupants of the vehicle with a valid driver’s license to take over.
• An unidentified male was arrested at 3:36 p.m. May 24 in the 8000 block of 132nd Street N. on several traffic warrants. For good measure, the arrest also covered the suspected illegal drugs found on his person during the routine search.
• A motorist was cited at 4:37 p.m. May 24 on Oneka Parkway N. for seat belt violation. Another motorist was cited 10 minutes later in the 5000 block of Frenchman Road for the same violation. A third unbelted motorist was cited 15 minutes after that in the 16000 block of Forest Blvd. N. Deputies had to wait a bit longer for the fourth seat belt violator, issuing the ticket at 5:53 p.m. in the 15000 block of Oneka Parkway N.
• An unidentified male was arrested at 4:34 p.m. May 25 on 147th Street N. and Foxhill Avenue on a felony warrant after deputies on patrol observed the male known to often have warrants out against him walking through the intersection. After running his information on the computer, deputies’ hunch was proven to be correct.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 5:57 p.m. May 25 in the 17000 block of Forest Road N. for undisclosed reasons, following a traffic stop for an obstructed windshield.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Freedom Drive N. at 7:21 p.m. May 25 reported a window broken, possibly by vandals.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 130th Way N. at 8:29 a.m. May 26 reported losing $300 after she received a request from a person she thought was a relative and sent money via Google Play to a scammer. The victim later realized the relative was hacked and that she was scammed. Deputies advised the complainant of ways to avoid scams in the future. Meanwhile, the bank is refunding the money.
• A motorist was verbally warned on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for an unnamed traffic offense at 11:33 p.m. May 26, following a traffic stop for that offense. During the traffic stop, deputies conducted a computer check showing the driver had not yet been served with an HRO. Deputies quickly performed that service.
• A pot-smoking motorist was cited at 12:49 a.m. May 27 on Forest Blvd. N. and 125th Street N. for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop for driving conduct. Pot fumes alerted deputies to the drug’s presence.
• Another pot-smoking motorist was cited at 2:58 a.m. May 27 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for driving after revocation, after deputies conducted a random National Crime Information Center (NCIC) check and pulled him over. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed paraphernalia in plain view and conducted a search.
• A motorist with no paperwork was arrested at 2:38 a.m. May 28 on Frenchman Road and Oneka Parkway N. for driving after revocation, following a traffic stop for a missing headlight and displayed tabs that expired in July 2020. A computer check revealed the driver’s revoked status, and the driver failed to produce a valid insurance card.
• Two motorists were each stopped and cited along Frenchman Road May 28 for seat belt violation, one at 4:16 p.m. and the other at 4:50 p.m.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an unidentified male at 4:31 a.m. May 30 in the 15000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N. for violating an OFP.
• A stolen vehicle reported at 9:01 p.m. May 30 in the 12000 block of Upper Heather Avenue N. turned out to have been taken by the complainant’s daughter, 13, and given to her friend, 16, to go joy riding with. The registered owner did not want to pursue charges, but a discussion was set up involving all parents and girls about the seriousness of their choices.
• Deputies issued a written warning for speed at 7:18 a.m. May 31 on 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N.
• Theft was reported at 10:28 a.m. May 31 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• The registered owner of a vehicle parked in the 15000 block of Empress Avenue N. at 7:57 a.m. June 1 received a citation under the windshield wiper for displaying tabs that expired in February.
• A Washington state motorist on westbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. was cited at 2:13 p.m. June 1 for speeding 75 mph in a posted 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar.
• A catalytic converter was reported cut off an SUV parked in a driveway in the 15000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. sometime over the weekend of May 28-June 1.
• A North Carolina motorist was cited at 7:16 p.m. June 1 on Forest Blvd. N. and 140th Street N. for driving after revocation, after deputies conducted a random license plate check on the vehicle. The computer report said that the Department of Motor Vehicles had advised the driver to remove the plates and not drive the vehicle. The driver chose to tow the vehicle back to his Hugo residence.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:19 a.m. June 2 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Goodview Avenue N. for speeding 43 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 10:04 a.m. June 2 on 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to going 68 mph.
• A motorist was cited at 11:02 a.m. June 2 on Frenchman Road and Forest Blvd. N. for displaying tabs that expired in January. The driver told deputies he was unaware the tabs had expired.
• Deputies cited an unidentified motorist for speeding at noon June 2 in the 9000 block of 170th Street N. and another motorist at 12:24 p.m. that day for speeding in the 5000 block of Frenchman Road. A third motorist was cited at 1:38 p.m. that day for failing to stop at a stop sign at the latter location. A fourth motorist was cited at 3:57 p.m. that afternoon at that same location for displaying expired registration.
• The driver of a white Subaru was cited at 6:55 p.m. June 2 on westbound Frenchman Road and southbound Forest Blvd. N. for running a red light, after deputies observed him turn right at that intersection without stopping first. The driver admitted to actively choosing to run the red light, saying, he “did it safely because no cars were moving through the intersection at that moment” and “it happens all the time.”
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 11:51 p.m. June 2 on 157th Street N. and Homestead Avenue N. for driving after suspension, following a traffic stop for no license plate light. During the stop, deputies conducted a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) check and discovered his suspended status.
• Deputies arrested an unidentified male for possessing narcotics after they observed him walking in the area of a closed business on Forest Blvd. N. and 120th Street N. at 2:39 a.m. June 3 while clearly under the influence.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Fondant Avenue N. at 2:54 p.m. June 3 reported not responding to an Amazon scam call she received.
• A cell phone was reported stolen at 4:11 p.m. June 5 from the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
— Loretta Harding
