The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:32 a.m. March 30 on eastbound 122nd Street N. and Jody Avenue N. for speeding 72 mph in a 50 mph zone by westbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who clocked her on radar.
The motorist said she was distracted.
• A check was reported stolen at 11:27 a.m. March 30 from a mailbox in the 7000 block of 177th Street N.
• A driver who gave deputies a false name was arrested at 2:17 a.m. March 31 in the 4000 block of Frenchman Road for numerous offenses, including possession of drugs and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop for stop sign violation.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Emmit Drive N. at 10:04 a.m. March 31 reported theft.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Ethan Avenue N. at 10:15 a.m. March 31 reported attempted unemployment fraud. Deputies advised the complainant to stay in touch with the state investigator and gave her a case number.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 3:25 p.m. March 31 from the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
A resident in the 15000 block of Europa Avenue N. at 3:38 p.m. March 31 reported a male in a white pickup truck driving by slowly to take a picture of his 9-year-old daughter with his cell phone and laughing.
Less than an hour later, a male with a backpack was seen walking into the nearby woods. Deputies could locate neither the male nor the truck.
• A motorist was cited at 6:05 p.m. March 31 in the 7000 block of 170th Street N. for displaying tabs that expired in June 2020 and for failure to provide proof of insurance after they were pulled over for the tabs.
• A suspicious male was reported at 6:03 p.m. April 1 in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. after he approached a woman, claimed to be from Xfinity, and wanted to know about moving and migrating services. Deputies couldn’t find the male but asked the complainant to report back if she saw anyone matching the male’s description.
• A driver was cited at 12:12 a.m. April 2 on Elmcrest Avenue N. and Frenchman Road for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance, equipment violations and other moving violations. He was allowed to park his vehicle in a nearby lot overnight.
• A motorist was cited at 3:03 p.m. April 2 on 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• An unidentified driver was arrested at 11:01 p.m. April 2 on Forest Blvd. N. and 150th Street N. for third-degree DWI and Ted Foss move-over violation after deputies conducted a traffic stop for failure to move over for an emergency vehicle at the side of the road. They found the driver to be impaired. Deputies conducted field sobriety tests, on which the driver registered a 0.17 blood alcohol content before being transported to jail.
Two occupied suspicious vehicles reported at 1:52 a.m. April 3 parked in The Blacksmith’s lot in the 17000 block of Forest Blvd. N. turned out to be people out stargazing.
Deputies advised both occupants of the complaint, and both left, lest they be suspected of perpetrating thefts reported recently in the area.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Ethan Avenue N. reported his yard toilet-papered by unknown suspects overnight April 2-3. The complainant said the incident may have occurred between 8:00 and 9:00 p.m., as that’s when his dogs were barking. The neighbor’s house across the street was also papered over.
• A suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Paragon Paving in the 5000 block of 165th Street N. with its lights on at 12:02 a.m. April 5 turned out to belong to a sleeping male who contracts with the business and has a standing agreement to be allowed to sleep there overnight in his vehicle. The arrangement allows the Wisconsin resident to be at work in a timely manner on Monday mornings.
A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. at 7:38 a.m. April 5 reported one of his checks cashed before he ever signed it.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:18 a.m. April 6 on eastbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Goodview Avenue N. for speeding 41 mph in a 30 mph zone by westbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to driving at 35 to 40 mph.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Elm Drive N. at 8:13 a.m. April 6 reported his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend for entering his home through an unlocked door and assaulting him while he was asleep. Deputies tried but were unable to arrest the subject in Forest Lake and sent out a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert for his arrest for first-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. at 1:42 p.m. April 6 reported receiving a phone call from a male claiming to be from law enforcement, saying the complainant had an arrest warrant out on him. The complainant provided no information or money to the caller.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Flay Road N. at 3:37 p.m. April 6 reported receiving an email from unemployment services saying his benefits were ready, even though he had never set up an account or filed for them. The complainant called and had the account frozen and deleted without financial loss.
• Deputies cited a motorist at 4:54 p.m. April 6 on Forest Blvd. N. and 141st Street N. for driving after revocation.
• A woman was cited at 6:20 p.m. April 6 on Forest Blvd. N. and 152nd Street N. for displaying tabs that expired last August.
The driver told deputies she knew that tabs were expired and took responsibility for not taking the time in the past seven months to update them.
• An unidentified man was arrested at 3:36 a.m. April 7 in the 4000 block of Evergreen Drive N. for violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) after deputies responded to the address on a suspicious person call and found the subject on the complainant’s couch in violation of the order.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Generation Avenue N. at 11:57 a.m. April 7 reported receiving a call from a male claiming to be a Washington County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, saying that the complainant had missed a court date and had two warrants out for her arrest. The spurious sergeant said that she needed to pay a certain amount of money to have the warrants dismissed. The complainant was on to the scam and lost no money.
• A motorist was cited at 6:59 p.m. April 7 on Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for registration violations after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with tabs that didn’t match the vehicle. A computer check showed the subject vehicle with registration that expired in July but sporting 2021 tabs belonging to another vehicle.
A resident in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. at 12:33 p.m. April 8 reported receiving a phone call from a party claiming to be a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy informing her that she missed jury duty.
When she hung up on the caller, she received a text from the same number moments later stating that she had warrants out for her arrest. The complainant just wanted the scam call documented.
• An unidentified person was arrested at 1:17 p.m. April 8 in the 17000 block of Farnham Avenue N. for fifth-degree assault on a staff member.
— Loretta Harding
