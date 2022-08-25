A resident in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 6:20 p.m. July19 reported her key stolen by her fiancé’s son.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding at 7:28 p.m. July 19 in the area of 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. and issued a citation to the driver. Deputies conducted another traffic stop at 3:47 a.m. July 20 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 120th Street N. and issued a citation to the driver for an unnamed violation.
A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. at 9:38 p.m. July 19 reported her daughter attacked by the neighbor’s dog.
Deputies located a stolen license plate at 4:17 a.m. July 20 in the window of the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. The license plate was listed as stolen out of White Bear Lake. Deputies contacted dispatch to remove the stolen flag from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and entered the plate into evidence to be returned to its owner.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:31 a.m. July 20 in the 8000 block of westbound 170th Street N. for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies on patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver told deputies he had just finished a delivery and was thinking about a charge he had received over on the East Coast, so he was not paying attention.
A car window was reported smashed at 9:35 a.m. July 20 in the 12000 block of Upper Heather Avenue N. Deputies looked around the vehicle with the complainant to make sure nothing had been stolen and to make sure the thieves didn’t leave anything behind.
A young teenager was reported at 10:26 a.m. July 20 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for trying to buy cigarettes and cigars and for selling these items to people. Management at a business showed deputies a video of the youth wearing a red jersey and riding a hoverboard flipping them off. The youth could not be located, although employees of the business directed deputies in the direction the youth was last seen.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:50 p.m. July 20 for riding a mountain bike in the area of Oneka Parkway N. and Farnham Avenue N. and for throwing what appeared to be batteries around the area near the park.
A resident in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road N. at 7:51 a.m. July 21 reported a neighbor for striking his parked vehicle while operating an ATV. The complainant told deputies the neighbor told him that the ATV’s throttle got stuck, which led to the incident. The neighbor would be taking care of his responsibilities, but the the complainant just wanted to have a record of the incident.
The driver of a white, two-door vehicle was cited for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance at 9:25 p.m. July 21 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. after being pulled over for excessive window tint that obstructed all view of the interior. A check of the driver’s license showed the registered owner was revoked, and the driver was unable to produce current insurance information. A further computer check showed the driver with one prior no-insurance conviction. Although the driver stated that he was told his window tint was legal, a tint-o-meter check during the traffic stop showed the window at 15% light filtration where 50% is mandatory. The driver was warned about the window tint before he was directed to park the vehicle and call for another driver.
Fraud was reported at 3:36 p.m. July 22 in the 13000 block of Fondant Trail N.
The driver of a westbound dark truck was cited at 6:06 p.m. July 22 on 170th Street N. at Henna Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar. He was also cited for driving after revocation, when deputies confirmed during the traffic stop that he was not the registered owner of the vehicle. A valid driver sitting in the passenger seat moved one spot over to the left and took over at the wheel.
A business in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 10:00 a.m. July 26 reported the license plate of a company vehicle stolen. Deputies entered the plate into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 3:49 a.m. July 27 in the area of Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and issued a verbal warning.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:42 p.m. July 28 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 165th Street N. for failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to update his driver’s license and failure to register a vehicle within the required time frame, after the driver’s name didn’t match the name of the registered vehicle owner on record. The driver also handed deputies an insurance card that expired in January.
An assault between a juvenile female and her mother was reported at 9:33 p.m. July 28 in the 6000 block of 150th Street N.
A resident in the 6000 block of 130th Street N. at 2:44 p.m. July 29 reported juveniles caught on camera passing through his yard.
Deputies issued verbal warnings to three motorists for undisclosed offenses on July 30, starting at 3:19 a.m. at the following locations: in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N., in the 9000 block of 170th Street N. and on Forest Blvd. N.
A motorist was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant at 1:26 p.m. July 30 in the area of Education Drive N. and Heritage Parkway N. after he was pulled over for displaying expired registration. A computer check during the stop returned with the warrant alert. He was issued a separate summons for traffic violations.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.