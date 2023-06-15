The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on routine patrol at 2:12 a.m. May 7 in the 13000 block of Homestead Avenue N. conducted a traffic stop on a motorist who failed to signal 100 feet before making a right turn and also failed to maintain a single lane of travel. Usually, these offenses result in a DWI arrest, especially if the motorist fails the standard field sobriety tests.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 5:03 p.m. May 8 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 170th Street N. for failure to provide proof of insurance and for displaying registration that expired in August 2022, after he was pulled over for the tardy tabs. The driver claimed that he did pay for the registration and for the insurance. However, deputies did a fact check of the driver’s statements on their mobile computer and learned that there was no receipt of registration renewal with the DVS. A quick check with the driver’s claimed insurance company of choice showed his insurance had expired more than six months earlier.
• A suspicious vehicle parked at 8:04 p.m. May 8 at a bus company in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N. turned out to be a dad waiting for his son.
• A report of a female in crisis at 9:39 p.m. May 8 in the 13000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. and yelling for someone to call 911 while being followed by a vehicle, turned out to be a dispute between an adult daughter and her mother over house rules. When both parties were advised that there was no crime, the younger woman expressed a desire to leave the scene.
• Deputies arrested an unidentified driver at 1:20 a.m. May 9 in the area of Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for undisclosed offenses following a traffic strop for unrevealed driving behavior.
• A person living in a vehicle was reported at 3:07 a.m. May 9 in the 15000 block of Francesca Avenue N. The vehicle was legally parked, deputies said, so there was nothing they could do about it at the moment. However, if the party living in the vehicle were to cause issues, the complainant was invited to call deputies.
• A person in crisis was reported trespassing at 2:04 p.m. May 9 in the 17000 block of Forest Blvd. N. Deputies transported the subject to the hospital and issued a citation for trespassing.
• Two females reported at 3:48 p.m. May 9 for loitering and walking around vehicles parked outside a business in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. turned out to be waiting for a male inside the store to come out and engage with them in a high school NERF war. A suspicious vehicle reported at 9:10 p.m. May 9 in the 5000 block of 157th Way N. turned out to belong to a male partaking in the White Bear Lake High School NERF war. The driver agreed to leave the area.
• Residents in the 14000 block of Fitzgerald Avenue N. at 3:54 p.m. May 9 reported their neighbor for sending unwanted text messages. Deputies advised the complainants that the texts weren’t criminal in nature, but a harassment restraining order (HRO) could be taken out and advised them on how to go about it. The complainants could also speak with their homeowners’ association about other issues, deputies said.
• The operator of a red motorcycle was cited at 8:24 p.m. May 9 in the area of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for speeding greater than 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, after deputies observed the bike turn east from Highway 61 and accelerate away at a high rate of speed. When deputies tried to follow the bike and obtain a locked radar speed as the rider accelerated, they were unable to do so due to the biker’s high speed. The squad was doing 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, and the rider was pulling away. Deputies later located the bike stopped at an intersection and conducted a traffic stop. After they smelled a faint odor of alcohol about the biker, he admitted to drinking. Although there was insufficient evidence to arrest the biker, he called for a sober ride due to the weather and his recent consumption of alcohol.
• Two vehicles reported for racing and revving their engines at 10:47 p.m. May 9 in the 6000 block of 151st Street Court N. agreed to stop doing it, after deputies had a chat with them.
• In the 5000 block of Farnham Drive N., a mom reported her own mother, who was babysitting her child, for failing to send the child to school by 10:27 a.m. May 11. Deputies phoned the babysitting grandma and advised her to take the complainant’s child to school in White Bear Lake.
• A black iPhone in a black Otterbox case was reported found at 11:17 a.m. May 11 in the 10000 block of 152nd Street N. and turned over to deputies, who took it and entered it into evidence after deactivating it.
• A mobile home park resident in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. was reported for making a harassing gesture at a neighbor at 2:11 p.m. May 11. The complainant said she didn’t need to file a full report and only wanted the incident documented.
• A suspicious smell reported at 9:46 p.m. May 11 in the area of Highway 61 at 175th Street N. turned out to be coming from the Xcel Energy pump station.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Street N. at 12:27 p.m. May 12 reported that his SMW (Sheet Metal Workers) debit card had been stolen and was used the day before in Vadnais Heights, first at Walmart for $201 and then at Target for $251. The complainant didn’t suffer any financial loss, and received a case number for financial remediation purposes.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Hyde Avenue N. at 4:16 p.m. May 12 reported her daughter for harassing her. Deputies advised the complainant to file for a harassment restraining order (HRO) and to take steps to block out unwanted communication.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Fable Hill Parkway reported juveniles playing ding-dong-ditch at 10:51 p.m. May 12. Although Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the immediate area, they were unable to locate the youths.
• A party featuring underage drinking was reported at 10:30 p.m. May 13 in the 6000 block of 132nd Street N. Deputies arriving on scene spoke with the juvenile in charge and notified parents about the party. The parents of the underage partygoers sent adults to the location to end the party.
• A verbal domestic was reported at 7:33 p.m. May 14 in the 5000 block of 129th Street N. as part of an ongoing civil matter. Deputies arrived on scene and talked to the parties, who agreed to separate for the night.
• A dispute between a female and group of children at a park in the 5000 block of Upper 146th Street N. was reported at 5:57 p.m. May 15. After deputies spoke with both parties, the children advised they would be the ones to leave the area.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 5:41 p.m. May 16 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 150th Street N. for displaying registration that expired in April 2022. Through a computer check, deputies discovered the tabs actually expired in April 2023, the registered owner was suspended and that the person driving the vehicle was not the registered owner. The driver claimed the vehicle was insured, but could not provide proof, because the vehicle belonged to a relative. The driver also admitted to receiving a citation for failure to provide proof of insurance one week earlier.
• Suspicious activity reported in a parking lot in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 11:45 p.m. May 16 turned out to be a couple changing a tire.
• A resident in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. at 3:55 p.m. May 17 reported her neighbor for walking her dog on the complainant’s property without a leash and letting it relieve itself on the complainant’s lawn. Deputies arriving on scene gave the dog owner an earful and verbally warned her about the animal-at-large ordinance.
• Juveniles were reported at 9:35 p.m. May 17 for playing ding-dong-ditch in the 4000 block of Fable Hill Parkway N. as part of an ongoing issue. Deputies could not locate the juveniles.
• A southbound motorist was cited at 8:01 a.m. May 18 on Forest Blvd. N. and 146th Street N. for displaying registration tabs that expired in October 2022. The driver’s attitude was described as very good.
• A anonymous Hugo resident at work at 11:01 a.m. May 18 reported receiving a phone call from a male on a private number claiming to be from the police department and that there were several women being assaulted in the area. The caller said he wanted to send a card, but the reporter, believing he meant a business card, realized it was a scam and hung up.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.