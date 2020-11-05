The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
• An assault at the Bald Eagle boat launch was reported at 10:02 a.m. Sept. 27. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies were unable to contact the suspect at his residence, but a report has been forwarded for consideration of charges.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 174th Street N. at 11:54 a.m. Sept. 28 reported an unsuccessful scam in which an unknown caller phoned her five times and told her she had won a prize that the caller wanted to come and deliver.
• A panhandler holding signs in front of a bank drive-thru exit in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. was made to leave by deputies, who advised her that the bank did not appreciate her being there.
• A Minnesota woman was cited at 9:58 a.m. Sept. 29 on eastbound 170th Street N. at Henna Avenue N. for engaging in a cellular call while driving. Westbound deputies in a marked squad observed her behind the wheel with the phone glued to her left ear and her lips moving. The driver admitted to being on the cell with her mother. Another woman was cited at 10:46 a.m. Oct. 2 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for engaging in a cell phone call while driving by eastbound deputies who saw her in motion with a cell phone up to her right ear.
• Deputies reported finding a handgun in a suspect's vehicle as it was being towed at 10:56 a.m. Sept. 29 from the 9000 block of 152nd Street N. The gun was taken and entered into evidence.
• A suspicious vehicle occupied by a male reported at 4:57 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Withrow Elementary building in the 10000 block of 122nd Street N. turned out to be a worker at Cedar Ridge waiting to go to work.
• A Chevy pickup was reported stolen at 1:12 p.m. Sept. 30 from a friend's house in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• A driver reported herself for driving into the ditch on Elmcrest Avenue N. and Heritage Parkway N. at 11:53 a.m. Oct. 1, after she swerved in an attempt to avoid running over a shifty squirrel.
• A resident in the 17000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 12:36 p.m. Oct. 1 reported receiving two Social Security scam calls. The complainant hung up on the caller the first time, and the caller hung up on the complainant the second time.
• A business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 2:36 p.m. Oct. 1 reported a missing propane gas tank, then switched to reporting a missing forklift. Deputies were unable to locate either.
• A resident in the 17000 block of Keystone Avenue N. at 5:43 p.m. Oct. 1 reported receiving phone calls from someone trying to obtain his Social Security number. The complainant noticed something new when the caller switched from a phone tree to a voice mailbox. Deputies described the new scamming method of masking the dialing number.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:31 a.m. Oct. 2 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar. The driver said he was delivering papers and was running late.
• A suspicious intoxicated male reported at 2:12 a.m. Oct. 3 for knocking at a door in the 15000 block of Fanning Drive N. turned out to be an intoxicated male just knocking at the incorrect townhome door, after deputies found him knocking at his own door.
• The driver of a tan-colored coupe with no front license plate was cited at 4:39 p.m. Oct. 3 on 146th Street N. and Finley Avenue N. for failing to transfer vehicle title within 10 days of purchase. He was also verbally warned for license plate violation. The driver said he'd purchased the vehicle three months earlier and had not transferred the title.
• The driver of an older Oldsmobile sedan was cited at 9:57 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 15000 block of Falk Drive N. for driving after revocation and for displaying “significantly expired registration” after deputies observed her pull into a driveway bearing expired white tabs from April 2019.
• The driver of a blue sedan was cited at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 15000 block of Falk Drive N. for driving after revocation after deputies noticed the damaged left rear bumper and crooked rear license plate and conducted a computer check. Sure enough, deputies recognized the vehicle from a previous such incident in February.
• A Minnesota woman was cited at 7:21 a.m. Oct. 4 on eastbound 122nd Street N. and July Avenue N. for speeding 66 mph in a 50 mph zone by west-facing Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on stationary patrol. The driver, described as very cooperative, said she had to be at work in 10 minutes. Another motorist was cited at 7:43 a.m. that same day for speeding 63 mph in that same speed zone. That driver was also described as very cooperative.
• A newspaper carrier was cited at 10:09 a.m. Oct. 4 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar. The driver told deputies he was running late delivering his papers.
• A driver known to deputies waiting beside them at the stoplight on Forest Blvd. N. and 130th Street N. at 12:13 p.m. Oct. 4 was arrested without incident after deputies spotted him and remembered he had a felony warrant.
• The driver of a minivan was cited at 6:14 p.m. Oct. 5 on Elmcrest N. and Frenchman Road for tabs that expired in April.
• Suspected stolen plates triggering a traffic stop at 8:54 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 4000 block of 126th Street Court N. turned out to belong to the registered owner of the vehicle that deputies pulled over.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 126th Street N. at 3:18 p.m. Oct. 6 reported receiving threatening and lewd text messages from his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. The complainant had temporary restraining orders against the ex-girlfriend.
• A .22 caliber rifle, a crossbow and a compound bow were reported stolen at 12:54 p.m. Oct. 7 from a detached garage in the 7000 block of 165th Street N. following a burglary.
• A bicycle was reported stolen at 2:14 p.m. Oct. 7 during a burglary in the 5000 block of 140th Street N.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Upper Heather Avenue N. at 3:42 p.m. Oct. 7 reported the theft of a political sign.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 10:21 a.m. Oct. 8 reported a forged check.
• A citation was issued at 12:38 a.m. Oct. 9 on Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for expired registration.
• A pizza was reported stolen at 11:17 a.m. Oct. 9 from a store in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. No suspect information or video footage is available.
• A pursuit of a suspicious vehicle leaving a closed business in the area of 140th Street and Fenway Avenue N. at a high rate of speed was reported at 12:03 a.m. Oct. 10. The chase was abandoned when the vehicle darkened itself out on southbound Europa Trail. A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was entered to stop and identify the driver.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 9:52 a.m. Oct. 10 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Goodview Avenue N. for speeding 39 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
• A motorist was cited at 10:16 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 9000 block of eastbound 170th Street N. for speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their marked squad. The driver admitted to 62 mph.
• The driver of a newer blue sedan was cited at 5:18 p.m. Oct. 10 on westbound Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. for displaying tabs that expired in January 2019.
• The driver of a dark-colored SUV was cited at 6:41 p.m. Oct. 10 on southbound Forest Blvd. N. at westbound Frenchman Road for semaphore violation after deputies observed her turn right at the red light without stopping while northbound traffic had the green left turn arrow. The driver admitted to running the red light because she didn't think any cars were coming into the lane.
— Loretta Harding
