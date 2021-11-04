The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A Kubota tractor and log splitting machine were reported stolen at 10:39 a.m. Sept. 10 from the 5000 block of 170th Street N.
• A suspicious male wandering around the area of 130th Street N. and Isleton Avenue N. at 11:48 p.m. Sept. 10 carrying a pistol turned out to be a local male carrying a black water bottle.
•Suspicious males lurking around the public works building in the 14000 block of Irish Avenue N. at 7:33 a.m. Sept. 11 turned out to be males searching for agates. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies banned them from the premises.
•Suspicious bikes parked in front of a residence in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. at 8:02 a.m. Sept. 11 turned out to belong to friends of the complainant’s son.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:33 a.m. Sept. 11 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
•A complainant in the 17000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 11:05 a.m. Sept. 11 reported the driver’s door window of his vehicle smashed in. Nothing was noticed missing.
•An unknown motorist was arrested for suspicion of DWI at 3:19 p.m. Sept. 11 on Everton Avenue N. and 121st Street N., following a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at that location. When deputies located the driver, they noticed his intoxicated state and conducted numerous standard field sobriety tests (SFST’s), all of which the driver failed.
•A fence in the 17000 block of Forest Blvd. N. was reported damaged at 4:18 p.m. Sept. 11. As a result, dump trucks were rummaged through and gas cards stolen. Camera footage is available for review.
•An unknown male was arrested on an outstanding Hennepin County warrant and a female was cited for driving after revocation at 7:21 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. following a traffic stop for license plate tabs that had expired in July.
•Deputies transported a highly intoxicated man in the area of Emerald Drive N. and Empress Avenue N. to a local hospital at 8:07 p.m. Sept. 11 after they were dispatched to the report of an aggressive, incoherent person in the street at that location.
•An unknown motorist was cited at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop for several items suspended from the rearview mirror and cluttering the dashboard so much as to obstruct the view of the driver.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. at 3:20 p.m. Sept. 20 reported a Florida moving company for bilking him out of $1,993 after he gave the company access to his checking account and couldn’t contact them. After speaking with the complainant, deputies realized he was dialing their number incorrectly and advised him to dial the number on the legitimate company website to see if he had better luck. Deputies have not heard back from the complainant.
•An unidentified female was cited at 5:57 p.m. Sept. 20 for possessing marijuana and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle and her male companion was verbally warned for trespassing and theft, following a report of a suspicious vehicle at residential construction sites in the area of 162nd Court N. and Fairoaks Avenue N. The male was observed scrounging in large dumpsters in the area and removing wires without permission. During the consented search of the vehicle, deputies located scrap metal, as well as pot and paraphernalia, in a purse on the floor of the vehicle.
•An unidentified motorist was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 20 on Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. for driving after revocation and driving an uninsured vehicle, after he was pulled over for an object hanging from the rearview mirror. The driver was allowed to obtain a private tow for the vehicle.
•A woman was arrested on a first-degree drug warrant out of Anoka County at 1:26 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 15000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N.
•A Minnesota woman was cited at 9:11 a.m. Sept. 21 on Frenchman Road and Leopold Lane N. for hands-free cell phone violation after deputies observed her underway talking into the phone.
•The driver of a dark-colored sedan was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Sept. 30 on Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for resisting arrest after he assaulted Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a traffic stop for extremely dark tinted windows and dark, smoke-colored film covering the license plates. Deputies impounded the vehicle.
• Deputies were dispatched out on an unwanted male call at 10:54 a.m. Oct. 3 in the 15000 block of French Drive N. and assisted in making sure the male left by transporting him away from the address.
•Deputies booted three people off of a construction site in the 16000 block of Empress Avenue N. at 8:27 p.m. Oct. 3 following a report of a possible burglary. On arrival at the scene, deputies found three people digging around in a dumpster. One male stated he was working for the developer as a painter and was looking for wood by not going into any of the houses under construction. Deputies quickly advised the male that if he wanted wood, to do it through the proper channels with permission and during daylight hours.
• A suspicious unoccupied vehicle reported parked in a church lot in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. at 9:22 p.m. Oct. 3 turned out to contain pastor clothing.
•An unidentified male was arrested on a felony warrant at 9:56 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 5000 block of 126th Street N. after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a disturbance involving a male outside screaming at a known “problem house.”
•An attempted burglary was reported overnight Oct. 3-4 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. after video cameras showed the suspect attempting to get into the back door.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:25 a.m. Oct. 4 on westbound 170th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies who observed the vehicle coming over the hill at a high rate of speed and fired up the radar gun.
•A resident in the 8000 block of 140th Street N. at 9:22 a.m. Oct. 4 reported that she wanted to evict her nephew from the residence and asked what she could do about it. Deputies advised the complainant to fill an unlawful detainer form and file it with the county courthouse. On Oct. 5, the complainant reported that a family member was extremely upset by her son’s eviction from that location and had posted on social media about the incident. Deputies advised the complainant to call law enforcement if she needed a civil standby later in the evening.
•The male driver of a pickup truck arriving in the area of Elmcrest Avenue N. at 170th Street N. was reported at 6:43 p.m. Oct. 4 for driving erratically and firing two rounds out of a shotgun before leaving the area. Deputies recovered the spent shells, but did not observe any damage.
• A male on a bicycle was reported at 11:37 p.m. Oct. 4 at a bank drive-thru in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for being “extremely uncooperative.”
•A Minnesota driver was cited at 8:24 a.m. Oct. 5 for driving after suspension and speeding, after deputies observed the vehicle flying over the hill on 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. at a high rate of speed.
•A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 5 from a garage in the 4000 block of Fable Road Court N. after the complainant left the keys inside.
•Deputies took custody of a license plate and phone found in a ditch near a residence in the 13000 block of Homestead Avenue N. at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 5. Deputies sent the items to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office to check the address for contact information.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 157th Street N. at 2:14 p.m. Oct. 6 reported receiving a scam phone call request that registered “Police Officer” on her caller ID. The caller asked if the complainant would donate money to the police officer association. When the complainant asked the scammer to send information about the charity, the scammer hung up. No money or information was released.
•A motorist of undisclosed identity was cited at 10:49 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 7000 block of 165th Street N. for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies on patrol observed her roll a stop sign and make a wide right turn and conducted a license plate check. The vehicle was towed.
Loretta Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.