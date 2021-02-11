The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A resident in the 7000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at 1:46 p.m. Jan. 7 reported that his unemployment account was unable to receive benefits, after finding that the bank account receiving benefits under direct deposit did not belong to him.
•Neighbors in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. at 6:32 p.m. Jan. 8 reported each other over noise complaints during the evening hours. The shift worker neighbor reported her mom-with-small-children neighbor for being loud and boisterous when she tried to sleep between 6 and 9 p.m. The mom neighbor reported her shift worker neighbor for knocking on her door all the time to complain about reasonable noise. Deputies advised the parties to try to be more civil toward each other.
•The driver of a white sedan was cited 4:34 p.m. Jan. 9 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for displaying tabs that expired in June. Another driver was also cited at 6:03 p.m. that same day in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for displaying tardy tabs. The driver was verbally warned for equipment violations.
•Methamphetamine was reported found at 10:29 a.m. Jan. 10 on 148th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. A suspect was arrested and will be formally charged.
•A motorist was cited at 5:57 p.m. Jan. 10 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for displaying Wisconsin plates that expired in October. The driver told deputies he’d bought the vehicle less than two months prior, but that the vehicle was uninsured. Deputies gave the driver an opportunity to buy insurance during the traffic stop, but he was unable to do so before the tow truck arrived and the vehicle was impounded.
•A vehicle off the road was reported at 7:03 a.m. Jan. 11 on 130th Street N. and Jody Avenue N. for causing minor property damage to the field in which it landed. Deputies spoke to the owner of the vehicle, who said he had made arrangements to remove it.
•An unknown individual was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Jan. 11 on Forest Blvd. N. and 145th Street N. for felony marijuana possession.
•Deputies received another report of a vehicle off the road at 4:31 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 12000 block of Jody Avenue N. Upon arrival, deputies noticed that the vehicle in the ditch was the same vehicle they had inspected earlier in the day and that it still had not been removed. As it turned out, the registered owner of the vehicle did not notify the landowner of his vehicle’s presence in the field, nor did he get the vehicle towed. Deputies quickly arranged for that task.
•A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued at 3:04 a.m. Jan. 12 for a male with an order for protection (OFP) against him after he was seen with his female half at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. in violation of the OFP. The male drove away, leaving his female companion to be driven home to White Bear Lake by deputies.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. at 12:52 p.m. Jan. 12 reported her neighbor for leaving an unwanted letter accompanied by earplugs on her garage door, following a prior incident in which deputies were involved. The complainant is a shift worker and said the neighboring family is loud — with the exception of the approximately two days during which they were quiet after deputies stopped by. She said she is frustrated and does not want the neighbors on her property. Deputies advised the complainant to alert them the next time the noisy neighbor is on the property and to consider taking out a court order against harassment if issues continue.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Flay Road N. at 5:52 p.m. Jan. 12 reported receiving a suspicious package in the mail that contained two powderlike substances. After inspection, deputies determined the items were not drugs, but entered them into evidence anyway. They advised the complainant to file a report with the postal inspector.
•A suspicious male walking around clad in shorts at 4:56 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. turned out to be a local man walking to the gym. The caller was suspicious only because of the time of day and the subject’s clothing choice.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.