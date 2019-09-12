The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A suspicious vehicle and suspicious persons reported at 12:03 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 13000 block of Fiona Avenue N. turned out to be a driver who was helping a friend leave a residence in the area.
•Fireworks were reported at 1:17 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 4000 block of 132nd Way N.
•A suspicious noise that sounded like a paint ball gun reported at 2:15 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. turned out to be fireworks to the northeast of the area. When Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male outside his residence who pointed out the fireworks, which he said were just visible above the tree line.
•A North Oaks man, 52, was cited at 9:28 a.m. Aug. 11 on eastbound 170th Street and Keystone Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputes who clocked him on radar.
•A pile of trash was reported left dumped in the middle of the road in the 8000 block of 147th Street N. at 11:24 a.m. Aug. 11. Deputies moved the trash from the middle of the road and conducted a bit of dumpster diving through it to determine who was responsible but were unsuccessful. As deputies had a call to answer, they left the trash for Hugo Public Works to deal with.
•An East Bethel man, 51, was cited by southbound deputies on routine patrol at 8:23 p.m. Aug. 11 on northbound Forest Blvd. N. and 159th Street N. for speeding 51 mph in a 35 mph zone and for semaphore violation. While deputies had the radar gun trained on the motorist, they simultaneously were able to observe the speed at which he ran through the red light. Deputies had to conduct a traffic stop to retrieve the license plate number, as it was hidden behind the boat towed behind the vehicle.
The driver’s excuses for speeding and running the red light were as follows: “I thought the speed limit was 45 and at the light I had a choice to make and I made it.”
Deputies quickly advised the motorist that he was spared being in even bigger trouble because when deputies first spotted him speeding, he had just passed the construction cones so he wasn’t cited for speeding within the construction zone.
•A suspicious vehicle parked and running at the Holiday gas station on Forest Blvd. and 120th Street at 11:47 p.m. Aug. 11 turned out to be a driver texting a friend to see if she was home yet. The driver then moved the vehicle and went to her friend’s house to wait for her.
•A suspicious male reported for peering into a vehicle outside a residence in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 1:35 a.m. Aug. 12 turned out to be a man on the scene to help a homeowner move out due to eviction. The homeowner confirmed all the activity to deputies.
•A Hugo man, 19, was issued a written warning at 12:40 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 13000 block of Goodview Avenue N. for speeding 55 mph in a 45 mph zone.
•An attempted burglary resulting in criminal damage to property was reported at 4:37 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N.
•A Mahtomedi man, 22, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 12 on Highway 61 just south of 170th Street N. for possessing and consuming alcohol from an open bottle in a motor vehicle, driving on an expired driver’s license and for failure to obtain a new driver’s license after changing name or address.
•A Maplewood man, 38, was cited at 12:12 a.m. Aug. 13 on Ethan Avenue N. and 126th Street N. for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies on patrol pulled him over for rolling through a stop sign. Deputies also noted the passenger in the back seat who wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 170th Street N. at 12:51 p.m. Aug. 13 reported her purse stolen. The complainant’s only named suspect admitted to stealing the purse but refused to return it. Gross misdemeanor theft charges are pending.
•Employees of Lake Area Bank in the 14000 block of Everton Avenue N. at 1:43 p.m. Aug. 13 reported an unknown female for cashing a forged check of $2,320 as part of an ongoing issue of checks being passed at Lake Area Banks throughout the northeast metro.
•A Hugo woman at 10:29 a.m. Aug. 14 reported several attempts by unknown persons to take out different credit cards in her name, and that the perpetrator had not had any success. The credit card attempts were through Kohl’s, Citibank and PayPal. Deputies advised the complainant to contact the credit bureaus to flag her Social Security number with a fraud alert to stop additional fraudulent application attempts.
•A New Prague man, 35, was cited at 1:42 p.m. Aug. 14 on westbound 170th Street and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone after eastbound deputies on stationary patrol clocked him on radar at 71 mph.
•An abandoned Nice Ride rental bicycle was reported found at 7:22 p.m. Aug. 14 against a fire hydrant in the 4000 block of 132nd Way N. Deputies determined the bike to be undamaged and functional, so they contacted the rental company for pickup.
•A Hugo man, 18, was cited at 4:12 p.m. Aug. 15 on 122nd Street N. and Jody Avenue N. for failure to provide proof of insurance after being pulled over for expired tabs and an object suspended from the rearview mirror. The motorist was issued a verbal warning for the tabs and object.
•A Centerville resident at 7:01 p.m. Aug. 15 reported fraudulent activity in her Ideal Credit Union account.
•An elderly resident in the 4000 block of Empress Drive N. at 12:19 p.m. Aug. 16 reported receiving a fake phone call from a party claiming to be from Xcel Energy and stating that her electrical power would be cut off for noncompliance if she didn’t fork over money to them immediately. As the complainant uses only gas from Xcel and not electric, she was not fooled at all and wanted to make the attempt known to law enforcement.
•A Hugo man, 20, was issued a verbal warning at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 17 on Forest Blvd. N. and 177th Street N. for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle after deputies pulled him over for speeding and detected a faint odor of pot in the vehicle.
The motorist told deputies he had last smoked marijuana a week ago and that his passengers had recently smoked it in the vehicle.
After a vehicle search, deputies located cannabidiol (CBD) oil.
•A Stillwater woman, 21, was cited at 7:49 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 6000 block of eastbound Egg Lake Road N. for speeding 48 mph in a 35 mph zone by westbound deputies. The motorist asked deputies whether she was going a little fast and told them she had to get home and then to work in Minneapolis by 9:00 p.m.
Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.