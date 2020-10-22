The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
•The owner of a vehicle parked in the 5000 block of 159th Street N. at 12:17 a.m. Sept. 11 found a citation tucked under his windshield wiper for displaying tabs that expired in July.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Europa Trail N. at 3:42 p.m. Sept. 11 reported a common phone scam that resulted in no financial loss.
•Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies reported attempting a traffic stop on a driver in the Kwik Trip parking lot in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 3:05 a.m. Sept. 12 for displaying expired registration. The chase was on after the driver refused to pull over. However, the pursuit was ultimately canceled by the deputies' supervisor.
•Deputies were more successful at citing a motorist in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 4:26 p.m. Sept. 12 for speeding.
•A forced entry to the historic Hopkins School just off 170th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. was reported at 10:09 a.m. Sept. 14. Deputies advised Hugo Public Works to board up the two lower windows. The one-room school was constructed in 1928 and served as an “ungraded elementary school” until 1962.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N. at 11:57 a.m. Sept.14 reported a junk pickup truck parked partially on the joint driveway shared with her neighbor as part of an ongoing civil dispute. The complainant asked deputies to help move the truck, and deputies asked the neighbor in question to move the truck. The neighbor agreed to “get the truck running and get it moved over.”
•A resident in the 17000 block of Forest Road N. at 3:42 p.m. Sept. 14 reported a burglary that may have occurred within the previous five days.
•The management at a business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 7:36 a.m. Sept. 15 reported that an employee had received a phone call from a party claiming that all the money in the store was counterfeit and that she needed to gather up all that money, buy a gift card at the Kwik Trip and give the number to the caller. The employer said the employee did just that, but under coercion, and could not be charged with any crime.
•A resident in the 15000 block of French Drive N. at 9:16 p.m. Sept. 15 reported a male hiding in the bushes when she let her dog out for its evening constitutional. The limping male then emerged from hiding and approached her. Deputies were unable to locate the limping male in hiding.
•A business in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 8:56 a.m. Sept. 16 reported a counterfeit $100 bill passed the previous evening. There are no suspects.
•The owner of a vehicle parked on the street in the Fenway Avenue N. and 140th Street N. area at 11:27 a.m. Sept. 16 received a citation under the windshield wiper for displaying tabs that expired in March. Two other vehicle owners received the same fate in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N. that same day for tabs that expired in February and August.
•Two juvenile males were reported at 1:13 p.m. Sept.16 for shoplifting Red Bull and Nutter Butter cookies from a store in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. When the complainant told the juveniles to stop, they fled.
•A complainant in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 16 reported receiving a bill in the mail from a local convenience store for a check that was passed with insufficient funds. The complainant told deputies the account had been closed several years ago and that the checkbook had been stolen from a storage unit a month ago.
•Employees of a business in the 5000 block of 130th Street N. at 8:11 p.m. Sept. 16 reported damage to their political signs.
•Two separate vehicle owners were cited shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue N. for tabs that expired in August 2019 and August 2020. A computer check on both vehicles showed that the registered owners had each already paid for August 2021 and July 2021 red stickers but had not displayed them on their vehicles.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 138th Street N. at 9:17 a.m. Sept. 17 reported receiving a phone call from a male claiming to be the attorney of his grandson, who had reportedly been involved in an accident and was in custody. After the fake attorney asked for a retainer of $7,500, the complainant referred him to the teen's parents. The complainant then phoned his grandson's parents, who confirmed the youth was fine and that it was all a scam attempt.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 17 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to 63 mph, or possibly 64 mph.
•The registered owner of a vehicle parked in the 15000 block of Greene Avenue N. at 10:07 a.m. Sept. 18 was left to find a citation under his windshield wiper for displaying tabs that expired in August.
An unidentified motorist was even arrested at 5:22 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for expired tabs.
The registered owners of five additional vehicles parked around town found citations under their windshields for displaying expired tabs that week.
•A group of juveniles was reported on the 11th hole of the Oneka Ridge Golf Course in the 5000 block of 120th Street N. at 9:39 p.m. Sept. 18. The group left the area when asked to do so by the complainant.
•A Minnesota driver was cited at 10:33 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for passing on the right shoulder. The driver told deputies he thought the right lane was a “turn and pass” lane.
•An unidentified male was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Sept. 19 on 130th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. on a felony drug warrant for narcotics after deputies pulled him over for displaying license plate tabs from 2019 and conducted a computer check. Not only did the driver not have a valid driver's license, he didn't know who owned the vehicle he was driving. Drug paraphernalia was also discovered during the impound inventory.
•A suspicious vehicle with expired tabs driving erratically at 1:38 a.m. Sept. 20 on Elmcrest Avenue N. and Rosemary Way N. turned out to be a woman trying to find her friend's house after the friend got into an argument with her boyfriend earlier that night. The driver was issued a verbal warning.
•Two suspicious males reported for standing in a yard in the 13000 block of Europa Trail N. at 3:22 a.m. Sept. 20 and waving a flashlight around turned out to be two men packing suitcases into a vehicle and using the flashlight to see what they were doing.
•A male was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 21 on 140th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for DWI after deputies conducted a few field sobriety tests.
•A motor vehicle theft in progress involving a weapon was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 15000 block of Goodview Avenue N.
•An employee of a business in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 9:56 a.m. Sept. 23 reported a person for allegedly manufacturing two checks using the business's checking account number and depositing them into his personal bank account.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. at 10:38 a.m. Sept. 24 reported the theft of two vials of methadone from a locked container in her room.
•An unknown male was cited at 3:56 p.m. Sept. 24 on Forest Blvd. N. and 146th Street N. for displaying tabs from another vehicle that covered his own expired tabs. The false tabs were found to have been stolen. The driver and owner of the vehicle with the expired tabs also had a revoked driver's license status. The uninsured vehicle was impounded.
•A business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. reported a burglary overnight Sept. 24-25.
An Oneka Elementary school parent at 4:02 p.m. Sept. 25 reported the driver of the truck next to her at the school in the 4000 block of Heritage Parkway N. for a frenzied activity commonly associated with indecent exposure.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Henna Avenue N. at 6:03 p.m. Sept. 25 reported the Biden/Harris sign on his property ripped up.
•A son in the 15000 block of Fanning Drive N. at 4:01 p.m. Sept. 26 reported his mother for sending gifts to a male who he said was falsely claiming to be in Afghanistan.
•A Minnesota woman was cited at 7:27 a.m. Sept. 26 on eastbound 147th Street N. at Foxhill Avenue N. for speeding 39 mph in a 30 mph zone by westbound deputies in their marked squad car who clocked her on radar. The driver said she didn't know how fast she was going. Another Minnesota motorist was cited a few moments later on westbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.