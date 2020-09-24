The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:13 a.m. Aug. 15 on westbound 170th Street and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 1:19 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 7000 block of westbound 170th Street N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar.
• The operator of an orange speed bike was cited at 6:46 p.m. Aug. 15 on northbound Forest Blvd. N. at 170th Street N. for speeding 100 mph in a 55 mph zone and careless driving by southbound deputies whose radar couldn’t lock on the high number.
Deputies were clocking another motorist at 55 mph when the motorcycle passed the SUV at a high rate. The biker told deputies he was late for a meetup with friends. The motorcyclist was cooperative and apologetic, deputies said.
• Suspicious people reported at 3:45 a.m. Aug. 16 with a trailer in front of a half-open garage door of a storage unit in the 5000 block of 152nd Street N. turned out to be the owners of the storage unit retrieving items from their locker.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:39 a.m. Aug. 16 on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 40 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. Three other motorists were cited at the same location that morning.
• Three juveniles were reported at 10:07 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. for throwing rocks at houses and cars in the area. After deputies located the youths three blocks away, the youths admitted to throwing rocks at the neighbor’s house and car. The complainant refused to press charges but spoke to the youths candidly with their parents present. Deputies also reminded the youths about possible charges that could have been filed against them.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:32 a.m. Aug. 17 on 145th Street N. and Glenbrook Avenue N. for tabs that expired in June.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 9:43 a.m. Aug. 17 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at Goodview Avenue N. for speeding 39 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 10:56 a.m. Aug. 17 on eastbound 122nd Street N. and July Avenue for speeding 73 mph in a 50 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
• A juvenile female in a red sedan was issued a verbal warning at 5:42 p.m. Aug. 17 on Highway 61 and 170th Street N. for possession of tobacco products by a minor, after being pulled over for having several air fresheners hanging from her rear view mirror. During the traffic stop, deputies saw two vaping/juice containers in the center console. The girl admitted to the containers and surrendered them.
• Three residents in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. separately reported their vehicles having food items thrown on them overnight Aug. 17-18. One of the vehicles sustained a chip to the windshield from a soup can.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Prairie Trail at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 18 reported an attempted Xcel Energy scam. No financial loss was suffered.
• Residents in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. at 11:58 p.m. Aug. 18 reported themselves for arguing.
• A male was reported for trespassing on the private driveway of Sprouts Pediatric Dentistry in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 7:17 a.m. Aug. 19. When deputies made contact with the male, he told them he was just trying to place a garage sale sign near Frenchman Road and didn’t mean any harm. The complainant said she didn’t want to formally ban the male, and the male agreed to avoid all contact.
• The driver of a silver coupe was cited at 5:34 p.m. Aug. 19 on southbound Forest Blvd. N. and 140th Street N. for failing to obey a traffic control device, after deputies observed the yellow light at the intersection turn red before the vehicle entered it. The driver accelerated so fast through the intersection that the vehicle rocked backwards, deputies said in their report.
• The driver of a blue sedan was cited at 9:18 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving after suspension and for displaying plates that expired in February, after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the vehicle driving behind a strip mall and conducted a computer check. The driver admitted to having a suspended license and said he knew he shouldn’t be driving.
• A driver of undisclosed identity and his passenger were arrested at 9:16 p.m. Aug. 20 on Forest Blvd. N. and 140th Street N. for possessing meth and numerous forms of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop for a front license plate not affixed properly to the vehicle. Deputies found the items during a search of the vehicle.
• A customer at the Speedway station in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 9:59 a.m. Aug. 21 was reported for forgetting his credit card in the pump after he had pumped $4.43 of gas into his vehicle and driven away.
Speedway employees used the card to pay for the fuel before calling deputies to return the card to its grateful owner.
• The registered owner of a vehicle parked in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N. at 10:28 a.m. Aug. 21 received a citation under the windshield wiper for displaying tabs that expired in February. Six other registered owners throughout town received citations that day for displaying expired registration.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 1:45 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 6000 block of 170th Street N. for speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies on patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver’s attitude was described as “fair”.
• An unidentified driver was cited for driving after revocation and failure to display current registration at 5:29 p.m. Aug. 21 on southbound Forest Blvd. N. at 147th Street N. after being pulled over for displaying tabs that expired in April. A National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database check showed the driver with a revoked status. The driver was advised to cease driving and find a valid driver to do that for him. Deputies could not assist in that endeavor, as they were dispatched away to a priority call in the area.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 12:37 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 6000 block of 145th Bay N. turned out to be the deputies’ squad car.
• A stolen vehicle reported at 10:26 a.m. Aug. 22 near the intersection of Finale Avenue N. and 146th Street N. turned out to be a vehicle rented through Enterprise Rent-A-Car with a valid rental agreement.
• A red minivan with both sets of rear windows boarded up and small spare tires instead of regular tires in the rear was reported at 1:00 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 5000 block of 130th Street N. for dumping two couches before leaving southbound on Highway 61.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 145th Street N. at 5:16 p.m. Aug. 22 reported a neighbor for driving by the complainant’s house on a motorcycle and flashing the middle finger.
• A cell phone and wallet were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 12000 block of Ethan Avenue N. at 6:11 p.m. Aug. 22. At 12:38 p.m. that same day a resident in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. also reported theft from a motor vehicle. At 7:40 a.m. Aug. 23 a resident in the 5000 block of 141st Court N. reported theft from a motor vehicle. Later that day, a resident in the same block also reported vehicle tampering without damage or theft.
• A resident in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. reported her husband’s vehicle tampered with overnight Aug. 22-23 after he started to leave for the grocery store and discovered the contents of his glove box on the front seat and the center console open. Items were strewn about the vehicle, but nothing was missing.
• A resident in the 5000 block of Farnham Drive N. at 10:44 a.m. Aug. 23 reported his house painter for extortion. Deputies advised the complainant that this matter would have to be settled in a court of law.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 141st Street N. at 5:48 p.m. Aug. 25 reported being the victim of a computer crimes incident following a Comcast phone scam. The complainant’s financial institutions reversed the charges on her credit cards.
• The owner of a vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Victor Path at 12:22 a.m. Aug. 26 received a citation under the windshield for tabs that expired in July. Five additional vehicle owners in Hugo received citations between midnight and 2:00 a.m. that night for displaying expired registration.
— Loretta Harding
