The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the following incidents:

• A suspiciously young male walking along a sidewalk near the intersection of 130th Street N. and Goodview Avenue N. at 3:07 a.m. June 15 -- long after curfew – was stopped by deputies but the youth turned out to be 18 years old and eligible to be out after curfew. Deputes moved on while the male continued walking.

