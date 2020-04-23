The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• An attempted theft of a snowmobile stored in an enclosed trailer parked outside a closed business in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. Circle N. was reported at 9:23 a.m. March 22.
• Lino Lakes police officers reported that they had recovered a gun safe on the common border with Hugo at 6:22 p.m. March 22 and wondered if its loss had already been reported to Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
• Construction employees reported two attempted thefts of enclosed construction trailers from the 12000 block of Hilo Court N. during the weekend of March 20-23. Suspects had tried to pry the handle and lock off a Stealth brand trailer and had tried the top left of the door without success. Suspects also tried and failed to pry open the door of a Haulmark brand trailer. Both trailers were filled with tools.
• A resident in the 16000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N. at 6:27 p.m. March 23 reported someone went through her mailbox, resulting in missing mail. The complainant said she wasn’t expecting anything in the mail.
• An unnamed stalker was cited at 10:07 a.m. March 24 after he had left eight voice messages for a resident in the 13000 block of Europa Way, telling him to tell his wife to “get off my A--!”
The complainant told deputies that the caller may be stalking her and that he has already had a violation for this activity.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. at 10:37 p.m. March 24 reported
hearing the mysterious sound of a shovel outside his residence being knocked over, followed by the sound of a person trying to open the service doors of his residence.
When he looked outside, he saw a person emerging from the woods near the street, get into a silver Jeep and drive away.
• A suspicious white pickup truck left running with its lights on outside a closed business in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. was reported at 9:44 p.m. March 25. At the same time a suspicious male was seen inside the business. It turns out that the suspicious male owned both — the business and the vehicle.
• A resident in the 4000 block of 158th Street N. at 5:13 p.m. March 26 reported a party for threatening him on Facebook. Deputies explained the harassment restraining order process to the complainant.
• A resident in the 7000 block of 132nd Street N. at 2:59 a.m. March 27 reported seven to nine juveniles seen walking around his address with flashlights before driving away at a high rate of speed.
• Employees of the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. reported a suspicious male inside the store at 11:41 p.m. March 27. The male then left the store to walk around to the back of the store near the dumpster. When deputies arrived on the scene, the male told them he thought someone was trying to steal his vehicle. The male, who was not making sense, said he was going home to his apartment in St. Paul. Deputies agreed with that plan, as long as the male left the parking lot immediately.
• A pile of purses reportedly appeared at 9:46 p.m. March 28 in the
Kwik Trip parking lot,
although no one had observed anything suspicious. Another purse was recovered on Frenchman Road, just west of Oneka Parkway N., along with three books and a boot. All the items were entered into evidence.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 129th Drive N. at 2:08 p.m. March 31 reported that four accounts were taken out in his name and $2,000 charged to those accounts.
• Residents in a townhome in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue N. at 1:51 a.m. April 1 were reported by their neighbors for playing loud music. When Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene the subjects agreed to turn their music off.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 9:13 a.m. April 2 on northbound Forest Blvd. N. at 147th Street N. for semaphore violation after westbound deputies at the light observed the vehicle drive through a solid red light.
The driver admitted to the
violation, although his attitude
was described as fair.
Three other motorists were pulled over for various violations during the past week.
• Deputies responded at 9:19 a.m. April 2 in the 12000 block of Everton Avenue N. to a report of someone fishing illegally on Bald Eagle Lake. The case was referred to the Department of Natural Resources.
• A suspicious pair of men loading a white pickup truck onto a trailer outside a closed lounge in the 17000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 9:09 p.m. April 2 turned out to be friends of the registered owner towing a broken-down vehicle back to Wisconsin.
Deputies had been conducting their routine business checks of closed businesses when they observed the activity. One of the men showed deputies he had keys to the vehicle.
• A domestic dispute was reported at 10:19 p.m. April 2 in the 4000 block of Empress Way N. by a resident who came home from work to find his mother and roommate engaged in an argument that was escalating. By the time deputies arrived, all parties had left the residence to go cool off.
• A black pickup truck observed by deputies parked in a city park in the 7000 block of 137th Street N. after hours at 9:35 p.m. April 3 turned
out to be a man playing
Pokémon on his phone.
The registered owner of the vehicle exited the park immediately after speaking with deputies.
Loretta Harding
