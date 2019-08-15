The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A resident in the 5000 block of 158th Street N. at 1:26 p.m. July 22 reported
“his soon-to-be ex-wife sold their joint coin collection and pocketed the money instead of splitting the proceeds as agreed upon.”
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised each party that this civil matter needed to be resolved through the divorce process.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 126th Street N. at 4:40 p.m. July 22 reported scammers calling and claiming to be from Xcel Energy saying that if she didn’t pay them what she owed they would discontinue services immediately. The complainant figured it was a scam and didn’t pay any money.
•A Wells Fargo customer at 3:50 p.m. July 23 reported giving money to another customer in the parking lot of the bank in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. Deputies were unable to make contact with the customer who was asking other customers for money in the parking lot.
•A Stacy man, 56, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. July 23 on westbound Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for driving after cancellation for unsafe conduct, driving a vehicle without ignition interlock, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving with a cracked windshield, failing to drive in a single lane and possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle. Deputies on stationary patrol pulled the subject over after observing him drive 15 miles below the limit while weaving back and forth across the fog line.
“The last straw was when the motorist cut off another vehicle to make a left turn from the right lane.”
•A resident in the 4000 block of Valjean Blvd. N. at 1:46 p.m. July 24 reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be from Xcel Energy stating that she needed to pay money or her service would be shut off. No personal information was given.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Irish Avenue N. at 3:16 p.m. July 24 reported
“his mailbox had been on the
receiving end of a bullet.”
•A Hugo woman was cited at 8:37 p.m. July 24 on 150th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for driving without an ignition interlock when required, after deputies observed the vehicle traveling eastbound down Frenchman Road sporting tabs that expired in March. The driver was verbally warned about the tabs.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. at 10:25 p.m. July 24 reported receiving a phone call from Microsoft support claiming to be going out of business. He was then advised that the company intended to give him a $5,000 refund, which was wired to the complainant’s account from a Chase bank account. The complainant was then instructed to go to Target and Wal-Mart to obtain $4,000 in gift cards, from which he was to read the bar codes to the suspects.
“He did all the above and is now
out $4,000.”
•A resident in the 12000 block of Illies Avenue N. at 12:58 p.m. July 25 reported that someone broke into his detached garage. Thieves had kicked the door open and stolen two mini dirt bikes. The complainant told deputies he’d been having trouble with vandalism. Trail cameras are on order.
•A firearm was reported lost from the 6000 block of 125th Street N. at 4:39 p.m. July 25. Before deputies could call the complainant back, the firearm was located.
•A resident in the 5000 block of Evergreen Drive N. at 1:59 p.m. July 26 reported that a $200 check written out to his brother was lost and later cashed in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, by unauthorized persons. The check wasn’t endorsed. The complainant said he didn’t suspect his brother of being part of the check fraud.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 134th Street N. at 2:33 p.m. July 26 reported an unknown substance thrown onto the siding and garage door of his residence.
•A Hugo woman was cited at 4:26 p.m. July 26 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after suspension, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to change address on driver’s license, after deputies on stationary patrol received an alert from their automatic license plate reader when the subject’s vehicle passed. The motorist told deputies that although she didn’t have proof of insurance on her, she was insured with Progressive. However, when deputies checked with Progressive, they were told
“the subject used to have a policy up until April but didn’t renew it.”
•A Braham woman, 31, was cited at 6:12 p.m. July 26 in the 4000 block of eastbound Frenchman Road for failure to wear a seat belt by westbound deputies on routine patrol, who
“spotted her bright pink shirt fly by without a seat belt over it.”
The motorist said she’d forgotten to put it on.
•A Stillwater woman, 37, was cited at 7:57 a.m. July 27 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her at 70 mph. The motorist admitted to going 65 mph. The driver’s attitude was described as good.
•A Circle Pines woman, 36, was cited at 1:53 p.m. July 27 on westbound 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her at 73 mph. The motorist told deputies she was in a hurry because she had to pee.
•A Cottage Grove woman, 23, was cited at 4:15 p.m. July 27 on northbound Forest Blvd. N. at 159th Street N. for failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies pulled her over for a missing front license plate. The driver was verbally warned about the license plate.
•An unidentified youth was issued a written warning for speeding at 7:41 a.m. July 29 in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road N.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 11:55 a.m. July 29 reported receiving a phone call from a male claiming to be from the Social Security Administration in Henderson, Nevada, and that her benefits were being suspended. The complainant phoned the real agency and was advised to call the police to document the scam.
•A loud explosion believed to be fireworks was reported at 11:23 p.m. July 29 in the 14000 block of Jardin Avenue N. Video footage showed three juveniles running down the street following the explosion.
“The investigation came to a screeching halt after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies couldn’t locate any damage or shrapnel.”
•A suspicious vehicle reported at 11:46 p.m. July 29 in the 14000 block of Evergreen Avenue N. turned out to be a resident of the area after deputies spotted a vehicle matching the complainant’s description pulling into a garage and closing it.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N. at 1:06 p.m. July 30 reported damage to her grass, likely from multiple vehicles driving over it.
•A Forest Lake man, 39, was issued a written warning at 8:41 a.m. Aug. 1 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving around with tabs that expired in May.
•A Mounds View man at 8:41 a.m. Aug. 1 reported losing his wallet containing $1,200 in cash, driver’s license, credit cards, Social Security card and immigration papers at the Speedway station in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. Gas station personnel were unable to assist because they have no cameras on the side of the building where the complainant parked.
•An injured goose reported in the 5000 block of 135th Street N. at 1:29 p.m. Aug. 1 apparently swam away to safety before deputies could locate it.
•A White Bear Lake man, 65, was cited at 1:58 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for running a red light after southbound deputies waiting in the right turn lane at 147th Street observed a motorcycle enter the intersection on red, followed by a red pickup truck. When the driver of the truck said he was in the intersection before the light turned red, deputies advised him the squad video showed the sequence of light first changed to red before the two vehicles entered the intersection. As deputies explained the citation, the subject became argumentative and demanded to see the squad video at the scene. When deputies advised him that he could request to see the video in court, he said, “it’s wasting my time to have to go to court versus being allowed to see it on the side of the road.” As the citation was handed over, the motorist said, “We will let a judge take care of it.” The driver also failed to provide proof of insurance.
•The owner of a PlayStation4 at 6:34 p.m. Aug. 1 reported trying to retrieve the PS4 from a resident in the 12000 block of Fairbanks Avenue N. after she borrowed it a year before. The borrower smashed the PS4 on the driveway when its owner arrived on the scene. The borrower told deputies she’d paid $50 for the PS4 when she took possession of it last year. Deputies advised both parties to take the case to civil court.
•A report of a burglary at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. turned out to be the boyfriend of the complainant, who kept his promise to pretend to break into her residence just to scare her for going out with other men.
•A Coon Rapids woman, 26, was cited by westbound deputies at 7:41 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 9000 block of eastbound 170th Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and for failure to provide proof of insurance. The driver admitted she was late for work, unaware of how fast she was going and didn’t have proof of insurance.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Goodview Avenue N. reported a handgun, garage door opener, work checks and electronics were stolen from an unlocked pic up truck parked in an open garage overnight Aug. 2-3. Both vehicles parked in the garage had been rummaged through.
•A pair of $200 Beats headphones were reported stolen overnight Aug. 2-3 from an unlocked vehicle in the 6000 block of 151st Street N.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N. reported her locked 2019 Mazda was stolen from her driveway overnight Aug. 2-3. The keys to the vehicle had been kept in a basket inside the house; all three movable items were stolen.
•As deputies were in the “G” street neighborhood responding to a rash of vehicle tampering during the night of Aug. 2-3, a resident in the 14000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N. approached them to report even more vehicle tampering at his neighbor’s residence. Nothing was taken, but the reporter told deputies he had a video of the people prowling the neighborhood and would e-mail it to the sheriff’s office.
Loretta Harding
