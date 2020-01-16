The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A driver was issued a written warning at 2:13 p.m. Dec. 2 on 170th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
•A male was arrested without incident on a warrant at 2:56 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. at 3:06 p.m. Dec. 2 reported receiving attempted scam calls over the past week, one of which claimed to be from 3M. A scam call from a male claimed that her Social Security number had been defrauded. The complainant never called the numbers back or gave out any personal information.
•A motorist was cited at 7:33 a.m. Dec. 3 on eastbound 150th Street N. at Goodview Avenue N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him at 42 mph.
•The driver of an older model gold Chevrolet Impala was cited at 8:23 a.m. Dec. 3 on northbound Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for tabs that expired in December 2018.
• The driver of a dark sedan was cited at 1:14 p.m. Dec. 3 on westbound 147th Street N. at Forest Blvd. N. for driving after suspension and failure to display current registration after deputies on patrol received an automatic license plate reader hit on her vehicle as she passed them. Her vehicle also displayed tabs that expired in September.
•A Wisconsin motorist was cited at 8:35 a.m. Dec. 4 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him at 68 mph.
•A Minnesota driver was cited at 9:24 a.m. Dec. 5 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him at 71 mph.
•An unidentified motorist was cited at 10:48 a.m. Dec. 5 on westbound 147th Street N. at Forest Blvd. N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him at 42 mph.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:37 p.m. Dec. 5 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him at 72 mph.
• A red 5-gallon gas can was reported stolen overnight Dec. 5-6 from a garage in the 16000 block of Jeffrey Avenue N. It was reportedly taken by the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, who wore a ski mask and broke into the detached garage using an ax.
Neighbors reported seeing two males, and video footage captured the incident at 2:44 a.m. The complainant was not at home at the time of the break-in.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N. at 8:19 a.m. Dec. 6 reported receiving several phone calls from a Florida company about a vacation she had purchased several years ago but never used. The business demanded the complainant pay the full cost of the vacation immediately or be sued.
•A mysterious blue bag with undisclosed items was reported found at 3:35 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 14000 block of Fitzgerald Avenue N. The bag was turned into City Hall and placed into evidence for safekeeping.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 138th Street N. at 7:52 p.m. Dec. 6 reported posting four goats for sale on Craigslist and receiving a message from an interested party who mailed her a check for $1,450 — well above her asking price of $520. The prospective buyer claimed the overage was to pay for transport.
The complainant deposited the check, but later planned to advise the bank of possible fraudulent activity. The complainant suffered no monetary loss at the time of the report.
•A mother reported her toddler was bit by a dog at 2:23 p.m. Dec. 7 at an unknown location in Hugo. The toddler was seen by medical staff at Allina Clinic in Coon Rapids.
•A woman was cited at 5:28 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 13000 block of southbound Forest Blvd. N. for disobeying a semaphore after eastbound deputies on Frenchman Road waiting at the red light to turn north observed her run the red light. After the light turned red for southbound and northbound traffic and green for eastbound Frenchman Road traffic, our motorist continued through the intersection on the red light. During the traffic stop, deputies noted a pair of glasses on the top of the driver’s head and a corrective lens restriction on her license. The driver stated that she was not sure why it was there and did not need glasses to drive. The driver also explained that she had just purchased the vehicle a month earlier and had not yet transferred the title. She was verbally warned about the driver’s license restriction and transfer violation.
Loretta Harding
