The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Scaffolding equipment was reported stolen at 4:49 a.m. March 14 from a new construction site in the 4000 block of Empress Avenue N.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 170th Street N. at 2:37 p.m. March 16 reported a snowmobile operator known to him for sledding over his driveway and causing damage. Deputies advised the complainant that the snowmobile driver was in the ditch and legally within his riding rights and suggested that the complainant cover his driveway with a rubber mat.
• A Hugo man was “trespassed” from a property in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 7:40 a.m. March 17 for dropping off a recliner that neither the complainant nor Goodwill wanted.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 8:34 a.m. March 17 from a school van parked in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. Circle N.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited 11:23 a.m. March 17 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
• A Florida motorist was arrested at 11:45 p.m. March 17 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. on a felony extraditable warrant out of Florida after deputies on patrol conducted a random computer check. He was also cited for possessing marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle. His trip to the county jail was the first stop in his extradition to Florida.
• A suspicious male reported at 2:55 a.m. March 18 at a storage facility on Forest Blvd. N. and 152nd Street N. turned out to be the owner, who was cleaning his unit.
• A motorist with expired tabs was pulled over at 8:59 p.m. March 18 in the 5000 block of Frenchman Road and cited for possessing marijuana after deputies smelled the odor of pot coming from the vehicle and searched for it.
• A suspicious person reported at Grundhofer’s Meats in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 1:06 a.m. March 19, turned out to be an employee on site.
• School bus stop arm violation was reported at 8:43 a.m. March 19 on 140th Street and Irish Avenue N.
• A male driver was cited at 4:36 p.m. March 19 on Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for displaying tabs that expired in October 2020 and for providing proof of insurance that expired in October 2019.
• A dog walker in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue N. at 6:06 p.m. March 19 reported her leashed dog was bitten while in the neighborhood green space by a neighbor’s off-leash dog. The canine victim was taken to the vet for treatment.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path reported her doorbell ringing at 11:45 p.m. March 19. The complainant thought it odd that no one was there when she answered. Deputies later located several juveniles on foot in the area and chatted with them. When they admitted to playing ding dong ditch, deputies quickly advised them about making better life choices.
• A verbal argument over a cell phone in the 15000 block of French Drive N. was softly reported at 5:24 a.m. March 20 after dispatch experienced an open 911 line with a whispering female calling in the dispute. The male half of the relationship agreed to leave for the night.
• A westbound driver was cited at 7:48 a.m. March 20 on 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver claimed responsibility for only 63 of those mph.
• Deputies cited a motorist for speed at 9:58 a.m. March 20 in the 8000 block of 170th Street N.
• The registered owner of a vehicle parked in the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N. at 7:50 a.m. March 21 was mailed a citation for displaying tabs that expired in December. Another vehicle was cited at 8:08 a.m. March 21 in the 4000 block of 159th Street N. for tabs that expired in February. A third vehicle was cited at 9:09 a.m. March 21 in the 4000 block of 158th Street N. for tabs that expired in January.
• A motorist was cited at 6:24 p.m. March 21 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue for driving after suspension and failure to provide proof of insurance after being pulled over for having a yellow tree-shaped air freshener suspended from the rearview mirror. The vehicle was impounded at the scene.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle without a front license plate at 12:13 a.m. March 22 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. After the driver fled, deputies began a pursuit, which was terminated by the shift sergeant for safety reasons.
• The driver of a vehicle with dark tint was cited at 6:39 p.m. March 22 on Forest Blvd. N. and 146th Street N. because the windows at 22% failed to comply with the light transmittance threshold, which is 50% in Minnesota.
• A motorist was cited at 1:07 a.m. March 24 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for driving after revocation and stop sign violation after deputies observed his vehicle rolling through the stop sign at Rosemary Way and Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
• A motorist was cited at 5:04 p.m. March 24 on Frenchman Road for failure to provide proof of insurance following a traffic stop for suspended object from the rearview mirror. His vehicle was towed.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N. reported an unknown suspect for rummaging through his unlocked vehicle as it was parked in the driveway overnight March 24-25. The complainant requested extra patrol.
• Deputies issued a citation at 10:51 p.m. March 25 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. to a motorist for driving without a license.
• A motorist was cited at 11:43 p.m. March 25 on 122nd Street N. and Irish Avenue N. for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and failing to display current registration. The driver was allowed to park in the Festival Foods parking lot and await a ride.
• A woman was arrested at 1:38 a.m. March 26 on Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. on a misdemeanor warrant out of Dakota County.
• A resident in the area of 145th Street N. and Geneva Avenue N. reported seeing two males walking down his street at 3:30 a.m. March 26 and pulling on door handles of vehicles. The complainant said his vehicle was locked and none of his property was damaged, but he did provide video footage.
• Three Minnesota drivers were cited during the late morning of March 27 for speeding, and all of them were described as having a good attitude. The first was cited for 40 mph in a 30 mph zone on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Generation Avenue N.; the second, for 68 mph in a 55 mph zone on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N.; and the third, for 70 mph in a 55 mph zone at the same location.
• A northbound driver was issued a written warning at 10:18 p.m. March 27 on Forest Blvd. N. and 137th Street N. for displaying tabs that expired in October. The driver stated she was unaware they were expired because she usually receives a reminder in the mail and didn’t this time. She said she’d renew the tabs immediately.
• Two suspicious males reported for prowling the area of Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. at 12:24 a.m. March 28 turned out to be juveniles walking back to their house from Kwik Trip. Deputies called their chat with the youths an “educational encounter.”
• A silver Toyota Prius was reported for knocking over two mailboxes on a single post in the 6000 block of 152nd Street N. at 1:08 a.m. March 28. The vehicle did not stop but fled the area.
• Residents in the 4000 block of Europa Trail N. at 5:15 p.m. March 28 reported her neighbor’s dog for attacking their puppy, which needed to be treated by a vet for its injuries.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Prairie Trail N. at 7:04 p.m. March 28 reported leaving her phone in an Uber vehicle. She said the phone had been returned to her the next day by a male who said he’d bought it from someone on the bus. The complainant’s Venmo account was accessed, and $600 transferred to an unknown individual.
— Loretta Harding
