The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• The driver of a silver sedan was cited at 3:20 p.m. April 8 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving after revocation after being pulled over for displaying extremely dark taillight lenses. Due to the dark tint of the stop lamps, brake illumination could barely be seen in the daylight. The driver admitted to driving on a revoked license.
• An unidentified woman was cited at 1:28 a.m. April 9 on Elmcrest Avenue N. and Heritage Parkway N. for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies on patrol observed a female known to be a revoked driver behind the wheel of a moving vehicle. A National Crime Information Center (NCIC) check confirmed her revocation.
• A motorist received a verbal warning at 6:17 p.m. April 9 in the 4000 block of Europa Trail N. for illegal window tint and expired registration.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:03 a.m. April 10 in the 9000 block of westbound 170th Street N. for driving after suspension and speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies on patrol, who clocked him on radar. During the traffic stop, a computer check turned up the driver’s suspended status.
• Deputies on patrol in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 6:55 p.m. April 10 observed two juveniles removing property from a construction site to skate on. Deputies ordered the youths to put the property back and leave the area.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:58 a.m. April 11 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies on patrol, who clocked her on radar. The driver admitted she wasn’t paying attention.
• Suspicious people reported for walking around a construction site in the area of Fenway Blvd. N. and 134th Street N. at 4:25 a.m. April 13 wearing high-visibility jackets and hard hats turned out to none other than the actual construction workers assigned to the site. They had even driven up in marked construction vehicles and were wearing logo-stamped vests and hats. Deputies said they didn’t even need to report to the scene to figure the situation out.
• A resident in the 5000 block of Farnham Drive N. at 2:40 p.m. April 14 reported a stolen license plate.
• A resident in the 17000 block of Keystone Avenue N. at 3:56 p.m. April 14 reported her daughter-in-law in another state for opening the complainant’s mail that was sent to her other property in that state. Deputies advised the complainant of laws pertaining to mail tampering and what to do about it.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Homestead Avenue N. at 7:54 p.m. April 14 reported receiving an incorrect vehicle title in the mail for the vehicle he bought. The complainant said the seller promised to get back to him the next day but never did.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Enfield Avenue N. at 2:15 p.m. April 15 reported a phone scam.
• A Minnesota man was cited at 5:30 p.m. April 15 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving after revocation after deputies on patrol recognized him behind the wheel of his vehicle. The driver was directed to leave the vehicle at the side of the road and summon a licensed driver to take over behind the wheel.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies took three fraud reports from the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N., the 4000 block of Victor Path and the 16000 block of Forest Blvd. N. between 10:28 a.m. and 11:58 a.m. on April 16.
• A resident in the 4000 block of 165th Street N. at 2:19 p.m. April 16 reported receiving paperwork from the unemployment insurance office regarding a claim he had supposedly filed on April 14. When he called the unemployment insurance office to say that his information had been breached and that he did not file the claim, the bureaucracy advised him that his file was locked. The complainant was further advised that the subject would have needed his name, Social Security number and date of birth. The complainant then notified his bank, credit card companies and credit bureaus about the incident.
• A resident in the 16000 block of Jeffrey Avenue N. at 2:59 p.m. April 16 reported finding a knife in her shed. The shed didn’t appear to have been broken into, and no items were missing. Absent any other suspicious circumstances, the complainant simply threw the knife away.
• The Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 4:00 p.m. April 16 reported a gas drive-off.
• A motorist was cited at 3:10 a.m. April 18 in the 5000 block of 146th Street N. for driving an uninsured vehicle and was verbally warned for other offenses, following a traffic stop for expired registration.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. at 10:17 a.m. April 18 reported a male for walking through her woods. The male agreed to stay off her property in the future. Deputies advised the complainant to report the male if she sees him trespassing on her property again.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:57 p.m. April 18 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to 65 mph.
• A Kwik Trip employee in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. reported finding pills near the checkout counter at 9:16 p.m. April 19. The pills were placed into the drug drop box.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 7:51 a.m. April 20 on westbound Heritage Parkway N. and Empress Way N. for speeding 38 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her on radar. The driver was verbally warned for not having a driver’s license in her possession.
• A male motorist was cited at 9:44 a.m. April 20 in the 4000 block of Heritage Parkway N. for driving after suspension and engaging in a cell phone call while driving, after being pulled over for the phone held up to his right ear.
• Kwik Trip employees in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. flagged down deputies at 12:08 a.m. April 21 to report two highly intoxicated males inside the store. Deputies brokered a safe ride home with responsible parties for both subjects.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:22 a.m. April 22 on eastbound 165th Street N. at Harrow Avenue N. for speeding 69 mph in a 50 mph zone.
The driver admitted to going only 60 mph and, besides, his speedometer was broken.
• The driver of a black SUV was cited at 4:30 p.m. April 22 on Frenchman Road and Oneka Parkway N. for displaying registration from May 2020.
• A suspicious vehicle reported parked outside a business in the 4000 block of 129th Street N. at 9:30 a.m. April 23 turned out to be the niece of the business owner; she had permission to be there.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Ethan Trail N. at 2:01 p.m. April 23 reported unemployment fraud after she received a letter from the state. The state offices blocked the case, and no money was paid out.
• A business in the 4000 block of Victor Path N. at 3:08 p.m. April 23 reported a customer who became irate when they would not let her return her pet medication. The subject was verbally “trespassed” after she pounded on the doors, ripped up the medication and threw it on the ground before driving away.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.