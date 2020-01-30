The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A resident in the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N. at 11:04 p.m. Dec. 15 reported suspicious males near her vehicle. After the males left in a silver sedan, the complainant found two tool bags belonging to her neighbor near her vehicle. The neighbor’s garage door was open at the time.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 146th Street N. at 5:55 a.m. Dec. 17 reported finding a male trying to siphon gas from his snowblower.
When Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene, they spotted a male with a gas can walking away from the complainant’s residence. The male admitted to trying to siphon gas from the snowblower.
• A Honda generator was reported stolen at 12:14 p.m. Dec. 17 from the back of a work truck in the 13000 block of Fiona Avenue N.
• A driver who was stopped for driving with no lights on in the dark was cited at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 7000 block of 170th Street N. for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
• Two separate motorists were issued written warnings at 7:37 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. Dec. 18 for speeding 39 mph in a 30 mph zone along Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at Geneva Avenue N. and Freeland Avenue N., respectively.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 12:36 p.m. Dec. 18 on westbound 147th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone. East-facing deputies on stationary patrol had clocked him at 40 mph.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 5:42 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 4000 block of westbound Frenchman Road for speeding 63 mph in a 50 mph zone by eastbound deputies on routine patrol in the city. The driver told deputies he didn’t know the speed limit on Frenchman Road. The driver was also verbally warned that the rear license plate light had gone out and that the suspended object deputies spotted hanging from the rearview mirror was not allowed.
• A Minnesota male was cited at 11:09 a.m. Dec. 19 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies on routine patrol conducted a random National Crime Information Center license plate check on his vehicle and pulled him over.
• An unwanted person was reported at 5:51 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. after the complainant reported her roommate for stealing the key to her mailbox. When the complainant asked deputies to evict the roommate, who also rents from her, deputies advised her that this was a civil issue and listed the rules governing the eviction process. The subject told deputies she was in the process of finding a new place to live anyway. Both parties agreed to separate for the night.
• A tankless water heater was reported stolen overnight Dec. 19-20 from a house under construction in the 4000 block of Ethan Trail N.
• A male was arrested without incident at 10:09 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 6000 block of 147th Street N. after he had violated his provisional release from a hospital for civil commitment by refusing to take his court-ordered medication and threatening family members. The male was transported back to the hospital.
• A female was cited at 11:06 a.m. Dec. 20 on eastbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Generation Avenue N. for handheld use of a wireless communications device while driving. East-facing deputies on stationary patrol had observed the driver with her cell phone up to her left ear. The driver admitted to “talking to the office” on her cell phone.
• An $89 box of Omaha steaks was reported stolen at 2:39 p.m. Dec. 20 from the complainant’s front porch in the 13000 block of Flay Road N.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 8:13 a.m. Dec. 21 on westbound 170th Street N. and Keystone Avenue N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone. Eastbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies had clocked him at 74 mph. The driver admitted to going 60 mph.
• A Wisconsin driver was cited at 9:18 a.m. Dec. 21 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone. East-facing deputies on stationary patrol had clocked him at 79 mph.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way N. at 3:16 p.m. Dec. 21 reported her wallet stolen in St. Paul and a credit card used in Woodbury by unauthorized persons. Deputies provided the complainant with the nonemergency number to the St. Paul Police Department to report the theft and fraudulent activity.
• Residents in the 15000 block of Fenway Avenue N. at 8:22 a.m. Dec. 22 reported a burglary that occurred while the occupants were home. A purse containing credit cards was taken.
• A Minnesota male was cited at 4:12 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 15000 block of Oneka Parkway N. for window tint violation and tabs that expired in August after deputies on routine patrol spotted his vehicle with just about everything wrong with it.
The driver did not have a current driver’s license and handed over an expired license, saying the current license was lost.
Deputies activated their Tint-O-Meter to confirm the windows on the vehicle allowed only 3% light transmittance, compared with the legal minimum
of 50%.
The driver was further issued verbal warnings about the following additional equipment violations: no proof insurance, right brake light out, loud exhaust and suspended object in the rearview mirror.
• A daughter was reported for intoxication at 3:06 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. after she phoned her father to tell him she was assaulted by a male and was hiding out in the Kwik Trip bathroom. When deputies arrived on the scene, they noticed all the classic signs of severe intoxication. The subject admitted to drinking for the past several days and needed somewhere to stay that night. After she tested 0.285 in the field sobriety test, deputies transported her to Ramsey County Detox.
• Gas drive-off to the tune of $26.15 was reported at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 23 from the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. The license plate number was retrieved, and the registered owner was found and persuaded to return immediately to pay.
• Burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in the 4000 block of Victor Path was reported at 11:13 a.m. Dec. 23. No forced entry was reported, and the suspect is a former roommate.
• Suspicious vehicles parked in the driveway of a home in the 6000 block of 151st Street N. while the owner was on vacation at 4:38 p.m. Dec. 23 turned out to be four youths who were friends with the homeowner’s son. When deputies answered their dispatch, they found the youths in the basement playing video games after they had let themselves into the home by using the garage code. Although they knew the code, the youths were not given permission to be there.
The homeowner said he currently did not want the youths charged, but would contact deputies when he returned home in case he changed his mind.
• An unidentified Minnesota motorist was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 25 on northbound and southbound Forest Blvd. N. at 130th Street for fourth-degree DWI and miscellaneous other charges after deputies received a traffic complaint of a vehicle driving erratically and in the wrong directional lane. While traveling northbound in the southbound lane, the motorist also ran a red light. When deputies conducted the traffic stop, the motorist stopped the vehicle at an angle in the northbound lane of travel. Deputies observed signs of alcohol impairment as they approached the vehicle and conducted a field sobriety test on the subject. It registered 0.14.
• A speeding truck driver was cited at 2:52 a.m. Dec. 25 on southbound Forest Blvd. N. and 130th Street N. for Ted Foss Move Over violation and failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies at the scene of a wrong-way drunk driver had to step back out of the way to avoid being hit by the speeding truck.
When deputies asked the truck driver whether he had noticed three squad cars with emergency lights flashing completely blocking the northbound lane. They also inquired whether he had noticed the spotlight shined on him to get him to slow down or at least move over. The subject said he thought all the people and vehicles were on the shoulder and concluded that he didn’t need to slow down.
• An unidentified driver was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 25 on 147th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for driving after cancellation after being pulled over for speeding 20 mph over the limit. Formal charges are pending.
• An undisclosed number of youths were required to leave their vehicle and be picked up by their parents at 1:09 a.m. Dec. 26 on northbound Forest Blvd. N. and 170th Street N. for smoking pot and driving badly.
Deputies had observed them crossing over the centerline twice and pulled them over for no license plate light. During the traffic stop, deputies smelled pot and searched the vehicle. Marijuana was found, but it could not be determined who belonged to the pot: therefore, no citations were issued. But that was the end of their driving for the evening.
• A suspicious vehicle with its driver’s side door open at 2:47 a.m. Dec. 26 while parked at a residence in a construction site turned out to belong to the registered owner, who had forgotten to shut his door when he arrived home earlier that evening.
The truck’s owner didn’t notice anything missing at the time.
• Two bags of mail were reported found at 8:15 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 13000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. The stolen mail from St. Paul and Woodbury was turned over to the Hugo postmaster.
• A driver was cited at 11:51 a.m. Dec. 26 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone. Westbound deputies clocked him at 72 mph. The driver’s attitude was good after he correctly stated his speed and speed limit.
• A Hugo man was arrested on a warrant at 4:33 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.