The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A resident in the 4000 block of 126th Street Court N. at 10:20 p.m. Jan. 16 reported juvenile males in the cul-de-sac throwing snowballs and yelling. The complainant said the males were also in possession of a toy gun.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a stolen snowmobile out from under the characters who were operating it at 6:58 p.m. Jan. 17 near the 7000 block of 165th Street N. after the complainant recognized the snowmobile reported stolen out of Forest Lake on a neighborhood watch app. When the complainant confronted the riders, they fled before deputies arrived. When deputies located the suspects, one of them admitted to driving the sled and changed his story to offering to help remove the sled before both suspects left on a John Deere tractor. Forest Lake police confirmed the sled’s stolen status and contacted its owner to return it.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:22 a.m. Jan. 18 on 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to speeding “in the 60s”.
• East-facing deputies on stationary patrol issued a written warning at 12:56 p.m. Jan. 18 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at Geneva Avenue N. to a motorist for speeding 38 mph in a 30 mph zone, after clocking the vehicle on radar. The motorist admitted to speeding “in the 40s”. Deputies described his attitude as very good. However, deputies cited a different motorist at that same location at 1:12 p.m. that day for speeding 40 mph in a 30 mph zone. For being the rare motorist who correctly admitted his exact speed, he received the citation with a “very good” attitude.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 3:38 p.m. Jan. 18 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for display of incorrect tabs.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 7:41 a.m. Jan. 19 on Heritage Parkway N. and Eminence Avenue N. for driving after revocation after deputies on patrol performed a random license plate check on a motor vehicle. When the driver’s face matched the photo of the revoked driver on deputies’ Mobile Database Center (MDC) database, he was pulled over. The driver said he didn’t know his license had been revoked.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 10:01 a.m. Jan. 19 on Forest Blvd. N. and 165th Street N. for displaying tabs that expired in May.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen out of the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 19.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 151st Street N. at 2:13 p.m. Jan. 20 reported an account opened up in her name and $1,043.08 charged to it.
• A speeding vehicle driving wildly on slick road conditions was reported at 6:21 a.m. Jan. 21 on Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. N. after it nearly hit a mailbox. When deputies stopped the vehicle, they identified a “very inexperienced” driver and counseled him on the patient and deliberate driving behaviors required for current road conditions.
• Two walkers reported a black-and-white pit bull mix for trying to bite them as they walked down 130th Lane N. at Fondant Trail N. at 1:26 p.m. Jan. 22. The complainants said that although the dog didn’t actually bite anyone this time, it is frequently out of its yard and in the street and always without any kind of leash or chain. Deputies promised to have a chat with the owner, but were unsuccessful in their first attempt.
• The driver of a light blue minivan was cited at 3:56 p.m. Jan. 22 on westbound Frenchman Road from Forest Blvd. N. for driving without a valid license and for driving an uninsured vehicle. A valid passenger of the vehicle was allowed to move the vehicle to legal parking ground to avoid impound. The driver admitted to knowing about both his violations.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N. at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 24. Limited suspect vehicle information is available.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Gallivan Court N. at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 24 reported identity theft after she received a letter in the mail saying she was approved for unemployment benefits, even though she had never applied for them. She told Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies the State of Minnesota advised her to obtain a police report, and deputies obliged. Deputies also advised her to notify her credit bureau of the fraud.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 146th Street N. at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 26 reported his driver’s license, Social Security number and part of his address compromised after seeing his Capital One credit monitoring report. As the complainant was unsure how the compromise happened without monetary loss or newly opened accounts in his name, deputies advised him to notify his bank.
• The driver of a white sedan was cited at 5:43 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 4000 block of Frenchman Road for failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to register his vehicle in the allowable time frame, after he was pulled over for displaying plates that expired in October, as well as an inoperable third brake light. During the traffic stop, deputies discovered that the driver was not listed as the registered owner. The driver explained that he had just purchased the vehicle and had yet to transfer the title. Although the driver had no insurance papers and one prior no-insurance conviction, he did have the vehicle’s title, which showed he bought it Nov. 15. The driver had to hire a tow truck to remove his vehicle from the side of the road.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Fenway Circle N. at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 27 reported an order for protection (OFP) violation.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Goodview Avenue N. at 4:07 p.m. Jan. 27 reported the Hugo Public Works snowmobile trail groomer for destroying his temporary fence. Deputies advised the complainant to contact the city for information on how to go about having the fence fixed.
• An unknown motorist received citations for multiple offenses at 6:18 p.m. Jan. 27 in the area of Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. following a traffic stop for a registration violation.
• A semi was reported at 7:23 p.m. Jan. 27 for being illegally parked on the shoulder of Forest Blvd. N. at 152nd Street N. Deputies punted the call to the Minnesota State Patrol.
• A harassment restraining order (HRO) violation was reported at 7:24 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N. via repeated emails, texts and phone calls.
• Vehicle tampering was reported at 10:24 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 5000 block of Farnham Drive N.
• The driver of a red sedan was cited at 6:02 p.m. Jan. 28 on eastbound 140th Street N. and Irish Avenue N. for failure to provide proof of insurance following a traffic stop for expired tabs and window tint “so dark the passenger compartment wasn’t visible.” The Minnesota motorist admitted to knowing his tabs had expired in August and listened to deputies’ explanation of the no-insurance citation.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. at 9:17 p.m. Jan. 29 reported her garage door damaged by her soon-to-be ex-husband.
— Loretta Harding
