The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• The driver of a black SUV was cited at 9:58 p.m. Nov. 27 on Elmcrest Avenue and 165th Street for violating nearly all the possible paperwork infractions he could, after being pulled over for displaying registration from April 2020. The driver, who did not have his driver’s license with him, claimed to have purchased the vehicle from the registered owner two months earlier. Although he produced the title, he had not had it transferred to his name. He was also unable to produce proof of insurance for the vehicle.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 11:12 a.m. Nov. 28 at eastbound Egg Lake Road N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 52 mph in a 35 mph zone. The motorist advised Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies that the speed limit in the zone was 40 mph.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 1:07 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 9000 block of 170th Street N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies on patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver said he didn’t realize how fast he was going because he was trying to find an address in Hugo.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Irish Avenue N. at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 28 reported being a victim of a possible scam after he purchased a vehicle in July that he never received. The complainant had sent money to the seller in July, and even contacted law enforcement in Canada, where the seller was located.
• The driver of a white sedan was cited at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 28 on Forest Blvd. N. and 140th Street for displaying registration from July 2020. The registered owner said she already knew the registration had expired and admitted to being pulled over for the same reason and given a warning a month earlier.
• A resident in the 7000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 29 reported an attempt to break into his garage and named his grandson as the prime suspect. After showing Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies the damaged garage service door and lock, the complainant said his grandson bragged about trying to break in the door. The grandson admitted to attempting to pry the door open. Deputies advised the complainant that the case had become a civil issue.
• A port-a-potty and its heater in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N. were reported vandalized at 8:49 a.m. Nov. 30 after the heater cord had been cut.
• A wallet was reported lost in the neighborhood of the 5000 block of 159th Court N. at 9:36 a.m. Nov. 30. The complainant said his law enforcement badge was in the lost wallet.
• A resident in the 5000 block of Farnham Drive N. at 12:46 p.m. Nov. 30 reported receiving a phone call from a party claiming to be a police officer, and giving the suspect a $100 gift card.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 1:47 a.m. Dec. 2 on 159th Street N. and Foxhill Avenue N. for displaying tabs that expired in March 2019, driving after cancellation and speeding 56 mph in a 35 mph zone after being pulled over for traveling at a high rate with the tardy tabs.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:24 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for using his cell phone while driving after being pulled over for having the front passenger headlight out. During the traffic stop, deputies observed the driver’s cell phone between his legs with the screen still illuminated and showing a page from the Tinder online dating app.
• Burglary was reported at 11:29 a.m. Dec. 3 within an unattached shed in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. suspected of containing pull tabs.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 10:01 a.m. Dec. 4 on 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to speeding and said his vehicle was new.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Fairoaks Avenue N. at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 4 reported receiving a letter from a fake Right to Life organization located in Northfield asking for a donation. The complainant, who did not send any money, said she discovered that the organization sending her the letter was a part of a scam.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 141st Circle N. at 6:37 p.m. Dec. 5 reported three juvenile males for egging his residence before leaving the area on scooters. When deputies located the juveniles on their scooters two blocks away from the scene, they admitted to egging the residence. The youths apologized to the complainant and offered to clean up the mess and make things right. The complainant declined to pursue charges. The parents of the juveniles were notified of the incident, while the juveniles were advised of the severity of their crimes.
• The driver of a truck was cited at 9:29 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving after suspension after she was pulled over for view-hindering objects hanging from her rearview mirror. During the stop, deputies smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the cab and found a small amount of it in the center console.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 152nd Street N. at 4:16 p.m. Dec. 7 reported the catalytic converter cut off her older model sedan as it was parked in the driveway.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Exhall Avenue N. at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 8 reported sending a package containing a check for $150 to his son that never reached him. Furthermore, the complainant’s bank reported that the check had been cashed.
• A resident in the 9000 block of 180th Street N. at 4:51 p.m. Dec. 8 reported his ex-spouse so that she could be arrested. When deputies pointed out that the complainant could not use the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to arrest his wife for no reason, he hung up on them.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:58 a.m. Dec. 9 at the intersection of Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies observed a person leaving the Kwik Trip who they knew to be revoked.
• An unidentified driver was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Dec. 9 at Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for narcotics possession after he was pulled over for no license plate light. Deputies smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search that located a large amount of meth and currency.
• The driver of a dark-colored pickup truck was cited at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 9 on Forest Blvd. N. and 120th Street N. for driving after revocation after deputies conducted a random license plate check.
• LED light bulbs were reported stolen at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 11 from a new home under construction in the 4000 block of 162nd Street N.
• A stolen silver Chevy Cruze was reported recovered at 12:48 a.m. Dec. 12 in a new construction area in the 4000 block of Ethan Trail N. by deputies on patrol. After deputies checked the vehicle’s stolen status, they found it registered to a Woodbury resident.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 11:04 a.m. Dec. 12 on westbound 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for speeding 85 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar and observed him driving in the wrong lane. The driver admitted to speeding and stated that he was passing another vehicle.
• A driver was cited at 3:13 a.m. Dec. 14 on 140th Street N. and Fondant Avenue N. for driving on a canceled license for behavior inimical to public safety, after originally being pulled over for a headlight out. The subject and his passenger were dropped off at the Kwik Trip, where they would be picked up. A formal complaint has been filed.
• A resident in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 15 reported her husband’s truck tampered with sometime over the weekend. Although thieves tried to access the truck through the rear, no entry was gained, and the four toolboxes stayed put.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road N. at 4:16 p.m. Dec. 15 reported that their friend had work done on their vehicle and that the mechanic refused to release the vehicle. The mechanic told deputies he had yet to receive payment for the work done. Deputies advised both parties about the civil nature of the case and worked out payment options that both parties agreed to.
• Copper and aluminum were reported stolen at 7:20 a.m. Dec. 16 from a business in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road N. at 10:00 a.m. Dec. 16 reported her mechanic for refusing to return her vehicle after it was paid for. Deputies then spoke to the mechanic, who advised them the vehicle was fixed and ready for pickup. The complainant asked deputies to stand by and supervise while she picked up the vehicle.
• The driver of a white sedan was cited at 6:54 p.m. Dec. 16 on westbound 140th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for stop sign violation, failure to provide proof of insurance and various registration violations after deputies on patrol observed her “completely disregard the stop sign” at Flay Avenue N. and 140th Street N. The driver told deputies her vehicle wasn’t functioning property when she attempted to stop. She also told deputies she purchased the vehicle from the current registered owner on Nov. 1 and has the title somewhere, but she had yet to transfer the title into her name. She did, however, admit that the vehicle had not been added to her insurance policy since the day of purchase.
• The driver of a gray pickup truck was cited at 3:37 p.m. Dec. 17 on Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Mercantile Drive N. for displaying tabs that expired in September. The driver and registered owner admitted to knowing the tabs had expired but was trying to get to the DMV to update the vehicle’s registration. Later, he admitted to not even trying to make an appointment at the DMV.
• The driver of a dark minivan was cited at 5:08 p.m. Dec. 17 on Farnham Avenue N. and Oneka Parkway N. for failure to stop at a stop sign after deputies observed him appear to slow for the intersection, but continue to just roll through it.
• The driver of a vehicle with “significantly dark window tint” and no front license plate was cited at 6:33 p.m. Dec. 17 on Elmcrest Avenue N. and Frenchman Road for those offenses. During the stop, deputies detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the cab of the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle, with negative results. Deputies later pulled over another driver for window tint and for failing to signal a turn at a stop sign. They smelled a strong odor of marijuana from within that vehicle as well and found a small amount after a search.
• Two unidentified individuals were arrested at 11:53 p.m. Dec. 19 on Elmcrest Avenue N. for being in possession of a vehicle stolen out of North Dakota and possessing narcotics and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle after deputies pulled them over for displaying a plate that didn’t match the vehicle. The passenger also had a felony warrant out for his arrest. The license plate was found to have been altered and displayed a different number combination. When the occupants were taken out of the vehicle and searched, drugs and paraphernalia were found on the driver and later in the vehicle.
— Loretta Harding
