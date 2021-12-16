The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a pursuit at 12:22 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. after a vehicle involved in a driving complaint fled.
•A disturbance was reported at 4:05 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 5000 block of 148th Street N., where an active order for protection (OFP) was in place. However, when deputies made contact with a female occupant of the residence, she became uncooperative and refused to let them in.
•A dad was cited at 9:28 a.m. Nov. 8 at Frenchman Road N. and Forest Blvd. N. for hands-free cell phone violation after deputies on patrol observed the driver talking into it while at a stoplight. The driver admitted to conducting a phone call with his son while behind the wheel.
•A motorist was cited for driving after revocation at 1:01 p.m. Nov. 8 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 140th Street N. At 2:10 a.m. Nov. 10 deputies cited another driver in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation.
•An assault that happened three weeks ago was reported at 1:47 a.m. Nov. 9 from the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N.
•A suspicious vehicle with no license plates reported parked at an address in the 6000 block of 165th Street N. at 12:56 p.m. Nov. 9 turned out to have been registered in Massachusetts. Dan’s Towing hauled the unwanted vehicle away.
•Residents in the 5000 block of Egg Lake Road at 3:44 a.m. Nov. 11 reported fraud.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 149th Street N. at 4:43 p.m. Nov. 11 reported a male with a harassment restraining order (HRO) out against him and asked deputies to inform that party of the HRO.
•The stop sign at the intersection of 125th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. was reported down at 9:48 a.m. Nov. 12. The Hugo Public Works Department was notified.
•Residents in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue N. at 11:50 p.m. Nov. 12
reported a male walking by their doorbell camera several times, coming back every 15 minutes to parade before the camera.
•A domestic situation between the complainant and her ex-boyfriend was reported at 12:47 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
•A westbound motorist was cited at 7:28 a.m. Nov. 13 on 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
•A woman with an HRO out against her was mailed a citation for violating that order after she was reported for sitting in the complainant’s driveway in the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue at 7:38 a.m. Nov. 13 and ringing neighbors’ doorbells. A witness who knew the suspect let her sit in her garage, because she looked like she’d been assaulted. Deputies tried several times without success to contact the subject to issue a citation in person.
•Deputies recovered a vehicle registered to a St. Paul owner parked in the Wilson Tool parking lot in the 5000 block of 130th Street N. at 5:10 p.m. Nov. 13
with a key not made at the factory in the ignition, February 2021 tabs displayed and the driver’s side window rolled down despite a snowstorm underway.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 132nd Street N. at 2:48 a.m. Nov. 14 reported potential mail theft.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Fondant Trail N. at 1:16 p.m. Nov. 14 reported her husband, who has an order for protection (OFP) out against him, for stalking her electronically.
•A suspicious phone ringing in a model home in the 16000 block of Europa Avenue N. where no one was supposed to be present was reported at 4:28 p.m. Nov. 15.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:01 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance after northbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies observed the vehicle displaying tabs that expired in August. After he was warned for the tardy tabs, the valid and insured driver in the passenger seat took over behind the wheel.
•A Hugo resident at an undisclosed address at 11:57 a.m. Nov. 16 reported her sister for stealing money from their father, 94.
•Counterfeit money was reported at 9:37 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
•A motorist was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 7000 block of 170th Street N. for driving on a license canceled due to behavior inimical to public safety (IPS). Upon his arrest, the driver claimed to be in need of medical treatment and asked to go to the hospital. After he was transported via ambulance to the hospital, a formal complaint against him for the IPS offense was drawn up.
•A resident in the 4000 block of 142nd Circle N. at 8:53 a.m. Nov. 19 reported fraud.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 10:02 a.m. Nov. 19 reported theft.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue N. at 12:21 p.m. Nov. 19 reported a phone number she didn’t recognize used to phone in a false complaint about an unwanted person painting the inside of her residence.
•A suspicious male reported for saying things to a driver backing out of a parking spot at a multiple-unit dwelling in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. at 8:05 a.m. Nov. 20 turned out to be a resident of the complex trying to tell her he was going to park in a different spot.
•The catalytic converters of two different pickup trucks were reported stolen at 8:54 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 12000 block of Farnham Avenue N. Potential surveillance camera footage from security is pending.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:37 a.m. Nov. 20 on eastbound 170th Street N. at Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies, who clocked him on radar.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:26 a.m. Nov. 21 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
•An eastbound motorist was cited at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 21 on 170th Street and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
— Loretta Harding
