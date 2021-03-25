The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A Wisconsin woman was cited at 7:44 a.m. Feb. 13 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on stationary patrol in their marked squad. The driver admitted to going 65 mph.
•A Minnesota driver was cited at 9:32 a.m. Feb. 13 on 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for displaying tabs that expired in October 2020. The driver said he was unaware the tabs had expired.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Fountain Avenue N. at 4:36 p.m. Feb. 13 reported giving a scammer her Minnesota driver’s license information. Deputies provided the victim with several recommendations to further protect her identity.
•A suspicious intoxicated male yelling outside a multifamily dwelling in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 1:49 a.m. Feb. 14 turned out to be a resident who was locked out of his unit and upset about how cold it was.
•A purse was reported stolen at 10:20 a.m. Feb. 14 from an unlocked vehicle at one of the pumps at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
•An unknown motorist was cited at 5:17 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for not displaying a front license plate.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Empress Way N. at 11:03 p.m. Feb. 14 reported that her vehicle had water poured over it and was now frozen solid. The complainant reported no damage to the car, but deputies advised her to wait until the car ice had melted to check again for damage.
•A motorist in a hurry was cited at 6:54 p.m. Feb. 15 for violating a traffic control device, after deputies observed him make a right-hand turn without slowing down or stopping at the stop sign at Fondant Avenue N. and 140th Street N.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path reported that someone knocked on his door at 3:11 a.m. Feb. 16, before shining a laser at his house.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Ferrara Avenue at 6:23 p.m. Feb. 16 reported his vehicle stolen out of his driveway after he had left it running with the keys inside.
•Deputies arrested a male on a misdemeanor warrant at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. after discovering him sleeping inside a vehicle at that location displaying neither a license plate or temporary tag. Unfortunately, deputies were not able to transport him to jail, as the jail would not take him.
•A woman in the 13000 block of Fiona Avenue N. at 1:52 p.m. Feb. 17 reported her business credit card used in a fraudulent transaction. She was able to contact her bank to reverse the charges.
•A Hugo man was arrested on a warrant at 5:11 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 4000 block of Victor Path.
•A suspicious vehicle driving slowly through the neighborhood near 147th Street N. and Geneva Avenue N. at 10:13 p.m. Feb. 17 turned out to belong someone living in the neighborhood.
•Deputies arrested an unidentified man at 5:38 p.m. Feb. 18 after they pulled him over in the 12000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for having a faulty exhaust on his vehicle.
•A resident in the 16000 block of Jeffrey Avenue at 8:33 a.m. Feb. 19 reported his information used to file for unemployment, after he had received information from the state unemployment office about attempted fraud.
•A snowmobile operator was issued a written warning at 2:19 p.m. Feb. 19 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 146th Street N. for failing to stop at a stop sign.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. at 12:11 p.m. Feb. 20 reported finding narcotics on the bathroom floor. He turned over a small baggie containing a couple grams of suspected methamphetamines to be entered into evidence.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. at 10:48 a.m. Feb. 21 reported her debit card compromised and used to make fraudulent purchases online.
•A woman reported being robbed of her purse at 4:58 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Festival Foods parking lot in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N., after thieves fled by vehicle.
•A resident in the 16000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N. at 8:22 p.m. Feb. 22 reported his snowmobile stolen after he let his brother’s friend drive the vehicle home for safekeeping. Unbeknownst to the complainant, his brother and the friend were not speaking to each other, and now the complainant can’t get his snowmobile back. Deputies advised the complainant of the civil nature of the incident and provided instructions on how to proceed.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:49 a.m. Feb. 23 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone, after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies in their westbound marked squad spotted him and clocked him on radar.
•The driver of a maroon Jeep was cited at 6:47 p.m. Feb. 23 on 145th Street N. and Finale Avenue N. for driving after cancellation due to unsafe behavior, failure to provide proof of insurance and possessing drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle. The vehicle was impounded.
•A resident in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. at 10:41 a.m. Feb. 24 reported a male against whom she and her family members have a temporary harassment restraining order (HRO) for texting her and making threats toward her and her family.
•A resident in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 24 reported an intoxicated boyfriend for coming to the residence without permission and punching a hole in a wall. The male voluntarily left with deputies for the nearest hospital to receive chemical dependency help.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:16 a.m. Feb. 25 on westbound Heritage Parkway N. and Enfield Avenue N. for speeding 40 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N. at 11:08 a.m. Feb. 25 reported receiving an email that someone had filed for unemployment benefits in her name. After speaking to the State of Minnesota, the complainant learned the false claim for benefits was denied.
•The driver of a black sedan was cited at 3:12 p.m. Feb. 25 on Forest Blvd. N. and 150th Street N. for driving after revocation and verbally warned for displaying expired tabs, after being pulled over for the tabs.
•A license plate was reported stolen at 4:19 p.m. Feb. 26 from the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N.
•A resident in the 6000 block of Goodview Trail N. at 6:48 p.m. Feb. 26 reported not falling for a scam attempt in which she was told she was receiving a refund from Century Link. The refund was allegedly for too much money, so she was to go to Target and purchase gift cards, after which she was to provide the card information back to the caller.
•An unidentified driver was cited at 8:53 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 15000 block of Emerald Drive N. for driving after revocation after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a male known to them for having a revoked license. After the driver was unable to provide proof of insurance, deputies contacted the registered owner, who said the vehicle was insured, but who also was unable to provide proof of it. The insurance company deputies contacted verified that the registered owner’s insurance had been canceled due to nonpayment. Deputies impounded the vehicle.
•A driver westbound in the 6000 block of 170th Street N. at 9:33 p.m. Feb. 26 was cited for speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar.
•Deputies issued a citation at 4:02 p.m. Feb. 27 on Frenchman Road for too much window tint.
•The driver of a red sports car was cited at 5:53 p.m. Feb. 27 on 150th Street N. and Elmcrest Avenue N. for driving after suspension, following a traffic stop for no front license plate. The license had been suspended for the past year with several convictions for driving after suspension.
— Loretta Harding
