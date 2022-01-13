The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
•Drag racing was reported at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 6000 block of 151st Street Court N.
•Suspicious vehicles reported in the 15000 block of Fenway Avenue N. at 1:55 a.m. Nov. 28 turned out to be occupied by four juveniles who had just toilet-papered a home in the area. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies identified the juveniles, warned them and informed their parents.
•Threatening text and Facebook messages between neighbors in the 6000 block of 151st Street Court N. were reported at 8:10 p.m. Nov. 28 after the complainant's guest drove too fast past the other neighbor's house. Deputies advised the complainant to ignore the messages that stated there would be “hell to pay.”
•An unidentified male was arrested for violating an active order for protection (OFP) at 8:22 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue, after deputies responded to a verbal domestic in the area and located the male leaving the scene in his vehicle.
•Three thefts by various means were reported Nov. 29. At 10:22 a.m., theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of 152nd Street N. At 12:07 p.m., theft was reported from the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N. At 10:47 p.m., a resident in the 5000 block of 145th Street N. reported being swindled.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 165th Street N. at 1:43 p.m. Nov. 30 reported a trailer stolen from his property.
•Sexual harassment was reported at 5:02 p.m. Nov. 30 at a fitness center in the 14000 block of Mercantile Drive N.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. at 8:04 p.m. Nov. 30 reported losing $18,316.48 to fraud.
•A female was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Dec. 1 in the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N. for violating an OFP after the complainant reported her for repeatedly contacting him.
•A suspicious vehicle reported at 4:02 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 4000 block of Fable Hill Parkway N. turned out to be inoperable. After a private tow was ordered, deputies advised the driver he would be charged a fee by the towing company.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Prairie Trail N. at 8:54 a.m. Dec. 3 reported her husband for moving money into the money market without consulting her. Deputies advised the complainant it was a civil matter and that she should contact her bank or an attorney.
•Catalytic converters were reported stolen at 11:34 a.m. Dec. 3 from vehicles in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
•A business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Boulevard N. at 7:49 p.m. Dec. 3 reported an unruly patron with a weapon. On arrival, deputies learned no weapon was involved but that a patron had removed a habitual disgruntled guest after some minor shoving activities. When deputies spoke to the subject, he said he was upset at the wait time for his chicken wings and also upset due to the discovery of a family illness. Furthermore, he said he would welcome frequent welfare checks from deputies.
•A suspicious vehicle occupied by two people reported at 2:47 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. turned out to be a couple having adult relations in the front seat. Deputies advised them to take their activities elsewhere.
•A suspicious occupied vehicle reported at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 4 in the parking lot of the Rosemary Apartments in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. turned out to belong to a tenant of the complex.
•Residents in the 5000 block of 145th Street N. at 9:25 a.m. Dec. 4 reported packages stolen from outside their home.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 4 in the area of 141st Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation, after deputies on stationary patrol conducted a random license plate check of a speeding driver and learned he shouldn't have been driving anyway. He was verbally warned for speeding 43 mph in a 35 mph zone. A valid driver on scene drove the subject and his vehicle away.
— Loretta Harding
