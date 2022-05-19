The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A Hugo man was cited at 3:35 p.m. April 8 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N. for possessing narcotics, following a traffic stop on a male riding an unregistered dirt bike on a sidewalk. Due to previous contacts with the male, deputies suspected he had marijuana on his person, and found the pot. He was verbally warned for motorcycle violations.
• At 1:37 p.m. April 9 Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies again conducted a traffic stop on a male riding an unregistered dirt bike on the sidewalk in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N. to arrest him on a misdemeanor warrant for property damage. Instead, deputies verified that the subject had voluntarily made an appointment to have himself arrested and transported to jail on April 11 to meet with a crisis detective.
• A motorcyclist was arrested for DWI at 7:00 p.m. April 9 in the 17000 block of Forest Blvd. N. after deputies responded to a call reporting an unwanted person, the scene of which the suspect had fled before deputies arrived. When the suspect returned to the scene of the original complaint, deputies were waiting for him.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 149th Street N. at 9:40 p.m. April 9 reported an unwanted person for knocking on his sliding door and ringing his doorbell before walking away. The complainant told deputies he thought the intruder was his neighbor, with whom he’d had a verbal disagreement earlier that evening. However, the complainant also said he didn’t get a close look at the person.
• Deputies were dispatched out to the 12000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N. at 4:27 a.m. April 10 on a burglary report after the resident heard a loud noise. On arrival, deputies found no signs of a forced entry, but checked around the property to make it secure.
• A crabby motorist was cited at 9:22 a.m. April 10 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 159th Street N. for failure to display the required front license plate on his vehicle, following a traffic stop for erratic driving. The driver, who deputies described as having an “extremely poor attitude,” admitted to knowing the front plate was not on the vehicle. In reviewing the driver’s history, deputies discovered he had a prior conviction for failure to display the front license plate.
• Neighbors in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. at 10:04 a.m. April 10 reported two females on the block yelling at each other in a driveway in the early hours that morning. Video evidence of that address showed a mutual physical altercation, during which the females were seen pulling each other’s hair. When deputies contacted both females, they both said they were quite intoxicated and neither wanted to pursue charges or take out retraining orders on the other.
• Theft was reported at 4:41 p.m. April 10 at the Oak Shores Marina in the 12000 block of Ethan Avenue N.
• Deputies observed two vehicles at 10:02 p.m. April 10 parked in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. after closing and went to investigate. Both drivers had invalid licenses and were not allowed to drive, so both subjects called around for a valid driver.
• A solicitor without credentials was reported at 10:34 a.m. April 11 in the 4000 block of Empress Avenue N., for attempting to contact area residents at their homes. When deputies contacted the person and verified he had not taken out a peddler’s license with Hugo City Hall, the person left the scene.
• A property owner in the 16000 block of Everton Avenue N. at 9:50 a.m. April 11 reported the owner of the property next door being developed for cutting down three trees and a large amount of brush along the property line. The complainant said the trees and brush were on her land and were a visual barrier between her ranch and the development next door. The people next door told deputies they thought there was an easement that allowed them to remove what they thought was dying brush. Deputies advised both parties the dispute was civil in nature and to start communicating with each other to resolve the issue before seeking litigation.
• Multiple items were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 5000 block of 120th Street N. at 5:02 p.m. April 11.
• A male, whom deputies described as impaired, reported that he wasn’t being allowed inside a residence in the 4000 block of Elm Drive N. at 5:55 p.m. April 11. When deputies spoke to the female living at the residence, she told them the subject doesn’t have a key and it is not his residence. In fact, he lives in St. Paul, and she hadn’t seen him in a month.
• Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 7:06 p.m. April 11 at a construction site in the 12000 block of Illies Avenue N.
• A suspicious electrical hazard reported at 8:58 p.m. April 12 in the area of Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. N. turned out to have likely been a lightning strike, as there was bad weather in the area, after deputies searched and were unable to find the hazard.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Europa Bay N. at 12:24 p.m. April 13 reported receiving harassing calls stating they were from the Drug Enforcement Agency and were investigating him for illegally selling narcotics under a medical license. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised the complainant that it was a scam and showed him how to block associated numbers.
• Criminal damage to a vehicle was reported at 7:56 a.m. April 14 in the 14000 block of Mercantile Drive N. after the complainant parked her vehicle and entered the day care to drop off her child. While inside, the complainant heard her vehicle’s alarm sounding and came out to find the rear passenger window broken out and signs of an attempt at the driver’s window. No theft was observed, but a brown GMC Denali SUV was seen leaving the area.
• Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 9:47 a.m. April 14 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
• Juveniles were reported for knocking on windows and doors at 2:00 a.m. April 15 in the 6000 block of 150th Street N. Deputies located two of the several juveniles, both 17, and advised them that despite their being immune from curfew violations, there were noise ordinances and possible disorderly conduct charges to consider if their behavior continued. The juveniles returned to a house in the 6000 block of 151st Street Court N., which deputies described as a “common house in the area for this type of disturbance.” Deputies then contacted the mother of one of the other juveniles and advised her of the situation.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 132nd Street N. at 12:52 p.m. April 15 reported receiving a scam call from a person claiming to be with Medicare who was trying to request personal information. The complainant identified it as a scam call and immediately hung up.
• Deputies issued a written warning to a speeding vehicle at 10:45 a.m. April 16 in the area of 170th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N.
• Deputies transported a male to the hospital at 3:25 p.m. April 16 after conducting a traffic stop on an off-road mini bike on a county trail in the area of Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
• An unidentified male was arrested on several out-of-county warrants at 8:27 a.m. April 17 on Forest Blvd. N. and 120th Street N. after deputies were dispatched out on a report of a person, possibly in crisis, throwing things at cars. They assisted as cover officers for the Minnesota State Patrol.
• An adult male was arrested at 4:28 p.m. April 17 in the area of Homestead Avenue N. and 147th Street N. following a traffic stop for expired plates and subsequent vehicle search.
• A Minnesota motorist was issued a written warning at 10:28 p.m. April 18 in the area of southbound Forest Blvd. N. and 120th Street N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
• A suspicious vehicle reported parked for an extended period of time at 11:02 p.m. April 18 at a dead end in the 4000 block of Empress Avenue N. with its lights on turned out to be a male who had had an argument with his parents earlier and was gathering his thoughts. Deputies gave the brooder a few phone numbers offering crisis services in case of future need.
• A motorist was cited for speeding at 8:19 a.m. April 19 on Frenchman Road.
• A credit card and money were reported stolen from a purse left at a business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 3:55 p.m. April 19.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 8:18 a.m. April 20 from a vehicle in the 5000 block of 124th Street N.
• A vehicle reported stolen at 12:21 p.m. April 21 from the 6000 block of 150th Street N. turned out to have been used without permission by a person who had been given permission to use it many times before. Deputies advised the complainant that this was a civil matter and how to move forward.
• A vehicle pulled over at 2:28 p.m. April 21 on Highway 61 at 147th Street N. after deputies on patrol received a stolen plate hit on their computer turned out not to have been stolen after all. The license plate number in the system had been entered in error.
• A reported burglary at 10:57 a.m. April 22 in the 14000 block of Generation Avenue N. wasn’t a burglary. All concerned found out that items belonging to the complainant were moved out and stored at a neighboring residence by the landlord when the complainant went to Florida for two weeks.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.