The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A resident in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. reported the window of his motor vehicle damaged overnight July 22-23. Nothing was reported taken.
•A Minnesota motorist westbound on Heritage Parkway N. at Empress Avenue N. was cited at 4:26 p.m. July 23 for speeding 38 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
•A suspected violator of a domestic abuse no-contact order who was reported at 10:04 p.m. July 23 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. turned out not even to be the perpetrator at all, nor were any of the people at the address of one of the protected parties. A box of doorknobs was reported stolen overnight July 23-24 following a burglary of a new house under construction in the 4000 block of Ethan Trail N.
•Three paint sprayers were reported stolen at 6:32 a.m. July 24 following a burglary at a house under construction in the 12000 block of Hilo Court N.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:47 a.m. July 24 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies, who clocked him on radar. The driver would admit to only 65 mph.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:12 a.m. July 24 on westbound 170th Street N. at Keystone Avenue N. for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar.
•The driver of a white sedan was cited at 3:34 p.m. July 24 on Everton Avenue N. and 122nd Street N. for failure to provide proof of insurance, stop sign violation and driving with open container of alcohol in the vehicle, after he was pulled over for running the stop sign. He was released to a sober driver.
•A suspicious set of file marks on an aluminum screen door in the 5000 block of 147th Street N. reported at 9:11 p.m. July 24, turned out to be inconsistent with any kind of forced entry. The complainant reported that she had returned from vacation and just noticed the marks one week after returning. Extra patrol was requested.
•An unidentified person was arrested on a gross misdemeanor domestic assault warrant at 8:39 p.m. July 25 in the 14000 block of Generation Avenue N.
•A suspicious female reported to be hiding behind an electrical box in the area of Falcon Circle N. and Oneka Parkway N. at 3:17 a.m. July 26 when deputies drove by turned out to be just a female hiding behind an electrical box. She said she did not need any assistance. A resident in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road N. at 9:34 p.m. July 26 reported his neighbor for stealing his land. Deputies advised the complainant that a property line dispute did not constitute theft. When the complainant then asked deputies to supervise the neighbor to make sure he kept mowing his lawn, deputies advised the complainant that they could not entertain such an issue.
•Cash, an iPhone charger and a Bluetooth auxiliary cord were reported stolen overnight July 26-27 from a motor vehicle in the 5000 block of Evergreen Drive N. There are no suspects.
•Two juveniles observed by deputies at 1:29 a.m. July 27 hiding behind a piece of construction equipment in the area of Fondant Trail N. and 131st Street as they drove by on their construction check were apparently just meeting up to hang out. Although deputies found a bottle of Malibu in the backpack of one of the females, the 13-to-14-year-olds were both sober. They were transported home and made to explain themselves to their parents.
•A male was reported for soliciting door to door in the 5000 block of 128th Street N. at 8:22 p.m. July 27 without a permit. The male admitted to not having a permit due to the cost and amount of time it takes to get one. Deputies verbally warned the male and advised him to stop selling for the night until he gets a permit.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop at 1:46 a.m. July 28 on an unidentified motorist on Frenchman Road at Everton Avenue N. for driving conduct, resulting in an arrest for DWI, narcotics and paraphernalia.
•An harassment restraining order (HRO) was issued at 2:39 a.m. July 28 in the Kwik Trip parking lot in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. after deputies on patrol conducted a license plate check that showed the registered owner to have an outstanding warrant.
•Items dumped behind Festival Foods in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. were reported at 7:42 a.m. July 28. Employees removed most of the junk, except for a Ready Whip cooler and other garbage on the side of the road.
•An unidentified motorist was cited at 2:31 a.m. July 29 on Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for driving after revocation after they were stopped for no rear license plate light.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. reported eggs and mustard thrown at her home’s exterior and mustard thrown at her vehicle overnight July 28-29. The complainant managed to remove most of the ingredients off the home and vehicle.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N. reported his vehicle keyed in multiple areas overnight July 28-29.
•A project manager at 2:47 p.m. July 30 reported a ventilation system stolen from a new home under construction in the 4000 block of Ethan Trail N.
•A resident in the 8000 block of 170th Street N. at 5:36 p.m. July 30 reported his mailbox damaged, possibly by an unknown passing vehicle. The complainant had reported a similar incident a few years ago but didn’t think the incidents were related.
•A two-tone green sedan was reported stolen at 7:42 p.m. July 30 from the employee lot of an assisted living facility in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 5:59 a.m. July 31 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 38 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol. Another Minnesota motorist was cited at 6:30 a.m. July 31 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 40 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol.
•A fight between two males was reported at 5:38 p.m. July 31 on Forest Blvd. N. at 165th Street N., before they drove away from the area in a northerly direction.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 151st Street Court N. at 11:00 p.m. July 31 reported his house egged.
•A landlord in the 15000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. at 12:50 p.m. Aug. 1 reported giving an outgoing renter with a 30-day notice to leave for going through the file cabinets in her house and carrying an item out of the bedroom. The activity was captured on camera, and the landlord wanted deputies to speak to the perpetrator about returning the item and not causing further problems in the house.
•Employees of Festival Foods in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 11:12 a.m. Aug. 3 reported a counterfeit bill passed at the store. There are no suspects. On the morning of Aug. 4, however, deputies were dispatched back to the scene on yet another report of a counterfeit bill. Employees advised deputies about a third $100 fake bill passed by the same suspect. Now, after the store’s surveillance video company captured the latest attempt, a white male, approximately 60, has been unmasked. But wait – during the evening of Aug. 4, a fourth counterfeit $100 bill was reported presented at a business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
•A bag containing a drill, battery and charger and valued at $150 was reported stolen at 4:07 p.m. Aug. 3 from a 2008 Chevy Aveo in the 17000 block of Henna Avenue N. after the door lock of the vehicle was punched out.
•A camper reported stolen at 8:59 p.m. Aug. 3 from the 16000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. turned out to have been repossessed. Deputies stated that dispatch had not informed them of the repossession until after they had spent time looking for the vehicle. The owner did not know the vehicle had been repossessed until after deputies advised him.
•Suspicious males reported at 12:26 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. turned out to be juveniles just having returned from hockey practice and checking out the home of a mutual friend that had been destroyed by fire. Deputies advised the juveniles that curfew was almost upon them and that they should head home.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.