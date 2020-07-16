The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A motorcyclist was reported at 9:44 p.m. June 13 for throwing items at the complainant’s vehicle in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and breaking a side window.
• A resident in the 5000 block of Fairpoint Drive N. at 11:23 a.m. June 15 reported that someone had tried to receive unemployment benefits in her name, even though she didn’t apply for the benefits. After she made the unemployment agency aware of the fraud, they stopped any potential benefits.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. at 3:40 p.m. June 15 reported threats via Twitter.
• A solicitor without permits in the 5000 block of 148th Street N. reported at 3:43 p.m. June 15 told Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he’d applied for permits but had yet to receive them. Deputies advised the solicitor to risk a citation or cease selling, which he did immediately.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 146th Street N. at 5:40 p.m. June 15 reported possible pry marks on top of his garage service door frame that weren’t there three days ago. It will cost approximately $300 to repair the door.
• Suspicious people observed trespassing at the old schoolhouse on 170th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. at 8:58 p.m. June 15 turned out to be regular folks seated on the porch taking pictures. When deputies advised them that the schoolhouse was an historical building and that they could not be on the porch, they complied and avoided a citation.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Education Drive N. at 10:16 p.m. June 15 reported looking for a babysitter on the Hugo Facebook page and receiving messages from a suspicious person possibly posing as a young female.
After deputies inspected the subject’s Facebook profile, they advised the complainant to look for a different babysitter and ignore the subject’s messages.
• A resident in the 5000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. reported two sets of aggressive, vulgar male voices outside her bathroom window at 1 a.m. June 16. The following morning, she noticed two sets of footprints outside the residence. Nothing else was out of place, and extra patrol was requested.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Ethan Avenue N. at 3:33 p.m. June 16 reported an unemployment account opened in her name because she was advised to obtain a police report. No financial loss was reported.
• Residents in the 4000 block of Emmit Drive N. reported someone trying to enter their truck overnight June 16-17 after the keyless entry keypad had been pulled out of position. No damage or entry was evident.
• A suspicious male driving a pickup truck was reported at 1:59 a.m. June 17 in the 15000 block of Empress Avenue N. for leaving the area before returning to look into the windows of a home.
• A suspicious older man who used to live in the area of 126th Street N. and Ethan Avenue was reported at 10:38 a.m. June 17 for walking around asking questions.
• Drugs were reported found at 9:00 p.m. June 18 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. The drugs were taken into evidence to be destroyed.
• A suspicious male in the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N. reported at midnight June 19 turned out to be a male from across the street out for a stroll to enjoy the Friday night view of the pond.
• Two females running in the area of the 14000 block of Jardin Avenue N. at 8:45 a.m. June 19 reported a “creepy” older white male in a dark blue Hyundai SUV for watching them on their 7 a.m. run. Extra patrol was requested.
• Two welders were reported stolen at 2:15 p.m. June 19 from a construction cargo container at the water tower construction site on Forest Blvd. N. and 125th Street N.
• Several juveniles were reported at 9:58 p.m. June 21 for playing loud music in Oakshore Park in the 12000 block of Exhall Avenue N. and driving recklessly on the grass. When Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, the youths were playing football under the lights. The driver of the vehicle that drove onto the field was verbally warned.
• An iPod was reported found at 12:02 p.m. June 22 in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N. and turned over to deputies, who returned it to the complainant.
• The driver of a dark sedan traveling southbound on Forest Blvd. N. and 140th Street N. was cited at 6:23 p.m. June 22 for semaphore violation while a jogger was waiting on the corner to cross in front of him. The driver admitted to running the red light and seeing the jogger waiting.
• Employees of the gas station in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. at 8:50 p.m. June 22 reported that a juvenile male on a bike approached them saying he was chased by several other juvenile males with guns in a blue sedan because they had a beef with him.
• A screaming male was reported at 11:22 p.m. June 22 in the 16000 block of Harrow Avenue N. The male was described as screaming obscenities from his garage and driving his four-wheeler while under the influence. The male told deputies he was upset at his dog, who had run away, and was yelling to try and get the dog to come home. After advising the subject to stop screaming and driving the four-wheeler, deputies searched for the dog with negative results.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 1:55 a.m. June 24 at US Bank in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. turned out to belong to the cleaners.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Fairoaks Avenue N. at 11:42 a.m. June 24 reported receiving an email from Amazon saying her order for an iPhone was to be delivered the next day to an address in Houston and wanted the complainant to call back at a phone number provided to confirm the order. The complainant never ordered the phone and wasn’t about to confirm any such order.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 138th Street N. at 2:28 p.m. June 24 reported her identity falsely used to make an unemployment claim.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 177th Street N. at 4:21 p.m. June 24 reported a male with an accent claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House advising him he had won $2.5 million and a new luxury vehicle. All the complainant needed to do was to purchase a gift card and give the number to the “representative” in return for the winnings. The complainant did buy the gift card but didn’t give it to the scam artist before calling deputies.
• A suspicious noise reported at 10:38 p.m. June 24 in the area of 121st Street N. and Falcon Avenue N. turned out to be Xcel Energy working in the area.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 14tth Circle N. at 10:33 a.m. June 25 reported Twitter threats.
• A resident in the 17000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. at 11:43 a.m. June 25 reported her former father-in-law, who owns the property where she lives, for threatening to tear down the fences and bulldoze the house. Deputies advised the complainant to apply for an order for protection (OFP) from the court.
• Suspicious males reported at 8:36 p.m. June 25 in the 15000 block of Homestead Avenue N. turned out to be two males practicing photography.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 141st Street N. at 9:00 a.m. June 26 reported his handyman for taking his wishing well to be repaired last winter and never returning it. Deputies contacted the handyman, who agreed to return the wishing well as soon as possible.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Empress Drive N. at 11:28 a.m. June 26 reported stolen mail.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.