The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disagreement between two residents in the 5000 block of 129th Drive N. that turned physical at 10:39 a.m. May 21. The verbal discussion between deputies and one of the combatants also turned physical when the male came at deputies to the point where they had to push the subject away.
• After deputies responded to the report of an intoxicated male at 11:07 p.m. May 21 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd., they encountered the subject, who refused to identify himself. Fortunately, the male received a ride home from a friend.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 11:07 a.m. May 22 reported his DoorDash banking information changed by a hacker, resulting in a loss of more than $3,000.
• An unidentified male was arrested on warrants and other charges at 5:04 p.m. May 23 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. following a traffic stop for equipment violations.
• A motorist was cited at 8:09 p.m. May 23 in the area of Jeffrey Avenue N. and 170th Street N. for driving after revocation, failure to drive with due care and failure to provide proof of insurance, following a traffic stop for speeding.
• Power tools were reported stolen at 3:17 p.m. May 24 from the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• Identity theft from a credit card resulting in monetary loss was reported at 5:36 p.m. May 24 in the 4000 block of Arbre Lane N.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 6:11 p.m. May 24 on Frenchman Road for failure to wear a seatbelt and cited the driver. Deputies conducted another traffic stop at 6:47 p.m. May 24 in the 6000 block of 170th Street N. for cell phone use while driving and cited that motorist as well.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 6:13 p.m. May 24 in the 4000 block of Elm Drive N.
• A person of undisclosed identity was arrested on a warrant at 8:55 p.m. May 24 in the 13000 block of Europa Trail N.
• A business in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. reported an unwanted male on the premises at 12:29 a.m. May 26. After the individual was made to leave due to being intoxicated and aggressive with staff, he then attempted to get back in through the locked doors. Deputies formally trespassed the male from the business.
• Deputies initiated a traffic stop for speeding at 10:51 a.m. May 26 in the area of 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. and cited the driver.
• A motorist received a written warning at 8:43 p.m. May 26 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 130th Street N. for equipment violation and expired tabs. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and conducted a search. They found the pot and confiscated it for destruction. The driver received only a warning due to his cooperation and honesty.
• A motorist of undisclosed identification was arrested for DWI at 9:08 p.m. May 26 in the 12000 block of Forest Blvd. N. after deputies pulled him over for no lights on while the vehicle was in operation.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:49 p.m. May 26 in the area of Everton Avenue N. and Frenchman Road for driving after revocation, after deputies on patrol observed a white sedan with the left front headlight out and conducted the traffic stop. After the driver admitted to knowing the light was out, deputies conducted a computer check of his driver’s license, which showed its revoked status. The driver was made to legally park the vehicle and wait for a ride.
• A suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business near the intersection of Rosemary Way N. and Everton Avenue N. at 1:08 a.m. May 27 turned out to be a male waiting for a ride due to a recent traffic stop for having a revoked license.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N. at 8:05 a.m. May 27 reported losing money on an online scam. The complainant said she was working the matter out with the Chase Bank fraud division and was given a case number.
• A Mercury outboard motor was reported stolen over the winter from the 15000 block of Freeland Avenue N. at 11:30 a.m. May 27.
• A dirt bike driver was issued a verbal warning at 5:06 p.m. May 27 for driving an off-road vehicle on the street, after someone reported him for driving hazardously in a residential area around Education Drive N. and Evergreen Drive N.
• A resident on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at 11:33 a.m. May 27 reported receiving texts from a “Lopez” from New York demanding $3,000, or he would be hunted down. The complainant provided a phone number for Lopez with a 781 exchange and said there were stock photos from the Internet of SWAT operators holding guns. The complainant told Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies he believes his number was found because he would often agree to meet with prostitutes and not show up.
• The driver of a small black sports car received a citation at 10:05 p.m. May 27 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for speeding 76 mph in a 50 mph zone, after deputies on patrol observed him westbound at well over the posted limit and passing other cars. Deputies lost the vehicle, but eventually located it parked at a gas station and identified the driver as he was walking away from the car. The driver admitted to just having driven on the same roads as deputies described.
• Juveniles were reported at 12:02 p.m. May 28 for smoking marijuana on top of a shed roof in the 13000 block of Freeland Avenue N. The suspects denied being involved in the incident.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Exhall Avenue N. at 1:36 p.m. May 28 reported his neighbor for raking leaves into his yard. When deputies spoke to the neighbor, he agreed to no longer rake leaves into the complainant’s yard.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 9:37 a.m. May 30 in the 6000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for speeding 41 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol in their marked squad, who clocked the vehicle on radar. At 8:06 a.m. June 1, another motorist was cited for speeding on Frenchman Road.
• A business in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 6:03 a.m. May 31 reported an unwanted disgruntled employee at the business and asked deputies to trespass the individual. Deputies then notified the person he had been banned.
• A male at an undisclosed location within the city at 10:32 a.m. May 31 reported his wife, who has a harassment restraining order out against him, for driving erratically toward his work truck as he was on his way to deliver a load for his employer.
• Residents in the 13000 block of Goodview Avenue N. at 2:47 p.m. May 31 reported an unknown motorist for trespassing on their property and attempting to hit them with his vehicle. The complainant said they didn’t want to pursue charges, but wanted the male in the vehicle identified and trespassed from their property.
• Noisy cars racing outside a residence in the area of 151st Street N. and Goodview Avenue N. were reported at 11:07 p.m. May 31. Deputies located the young adults outside the residence and advised them of appropriate driving and the city noise ordinance.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N. at 8:19 a.m. June 1 reported a dog bite that had occurred in April.
• Juvenile males were reported for shooting Gel Blasters in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 7:22 p.m. June 1.
• The driver of a red sedan was cited at 4:45 p.m. June 2 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for illegally passing another vehicle by using the right turn lane, after deputies observed a truck stopped at the intersection with 165th Street N. to make a left turn being passed by the offender vehicle.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 5:53 p.m. June 2 in the area of Frenchman Road and Oneka Parkway N. for displaying tabs that had expired longer than six months prior, after deputies on patrol saw a vehicle with tabs that expired in December 2020. The registered owner and driver claimed no knowledge of the expired registration.
• Deputies issued a citation for a more recent license plate tab expiration at 8:12 a.m. June 3 in the 15000 block of Greene Avenue N., after they spotted a vehicle in the Oneka Lake boat launch parking lot bearing registration that expired in October 2022. After deputies verified the registration status on their mobile data computer, they slipped the citation under the driver’s side wiper blade.
• A front license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 13000 block of Geneva Avenue N. overnight June 2-3.
• A motorist on Frenchman Road was cited for failure to wear a seatbelt at 12:10 p.m. June 3.
• A woman and her ex-boyfriend were reported for being involved in a verbal dispute at an undisclosed address over their court-ordered visitation and parenting styles at 4:05 p.m. June 3.
• A directional drill locator, valued at $16,000, was reported stolen at 10:37 a.m. June 4 from a work truck in the 500 block of 128th Bay N. No surveillance video exists.
— Loretta Harding
