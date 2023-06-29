The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disagreement between two residents in the 5000 block of 129th Drive N. that turned physical at 10:39 a.m. May 21. The verbal discussion between deputies and one of the combatants also turned physical when the male came at deputies to the point where they had to push the subject away.

