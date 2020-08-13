The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•The bottom window on the old schoolhouse on 170th Street and Forest Blvd. N. was reported missing at 3:12 p.m. July 7.
•An unidentified male was arrested without incident at 9:34 p.m. July 8 in the 16000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. on a warrant from another county for crimes of theft.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 128th Street Court N. reported his unlocked vehicle entered overnight July 9-10 and items taken from it.A Hugo resident at 8:42 p.m. July 10 reported selling a vehicle, the title for which the buyer failed to transfer. As a result, the complainant is acquiring out-of-state citations. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised the complainant to force a title transfer through the Department of Motor Vehicles.
•A motorist in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N. was issued a written warning at 11:44 a.m. July 11 for speeding 47 mph in a 35 mph zone.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Fondant Trail N. at 6:18 p.m. July 11 was verbally warned about dumping yard waste into a nearby pond. The homeowner told deputies he had pulled two bushes and placed them there to be easier to collect in the morning for disposal at the compost site. Deputies advised the subject he was in violation of city ordinance.
•After he was made to advise his mother of his actions, a juvenile was transported home without a citation after he was caught shoplifting a $2.12 pack of Twizzlers from the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 8:31 p.m. July 11.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N. at 11:39 p.m. July 12 reported mischievous activity.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 129th Drive N. at 7:16 p.m. July 13 reported a scam attempting to steal his Social Security number. He did not fall for the attempt and just wanted it reported.
•A suspicious vehicle prowling around the area of Farnham Avenue N. and Farnham Drive N. at 4:41 a.m. July 14 turned out to be the newspaper carrier, who is known to other deputies as the suspicious vehicle reported on previous occasions. A resident in the 14000 block of Irish Avenue N. at 11:21 a.m. July 14 reported her $140 mailbox blown to pieces by a firecracker or other explosive device. Deputies dispatched themselves to the scene to view the burn marks on the interior and pieces of mailbox on the roadway and driveway.
•Employees with Castle Rock Tree Contracting reported a backhoe damaged over the weekend of July 10-13 after it was left on the construction site in the 4000 block of Valjean Blvd. N. The back and side windows of the equipment were shattered, causing approximately $500 in damages. There are no suspects.
•A motorcyclist was cited at 11:11 p.m. July 14 in the 10000 block of 170th Street N. for driving after revocation, no motorcycle endorsement, speeding, failure to transfer title and no proof of insurance (third violation in 10 years).
•Two males were arrested at 1:55 a.m. July 15 in the area of Ethan Trail N. and Oneka Parkway N. for burglary, after deputies on construction check observed two suspicious males fleeing on foot. After the males were taken into custody, deputies determined that a burglary had, indeed, taken place at the house under construction. Employees at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 10:13 p.m. July 15 reported a male for trying to buy gas with a phony $20 spot. After the bill was determined to be counterfeit, it was seized. The male was released.
•A resident in the 8000 block of 155th Street N. at 11:12 a.m. July 16 reported the tops of her garbage and recycling cans blown off after she heard the sound of fireworks close to her house and saw the state of her bins at the end of the driveway the following morning. ACE Solid Waste will be sending out new containers.
•A red Honda Civic hatchback was reported stolen from its owner’s driveway in the 5000 block of 138th Street N. overnight July 15-16.
•An unidentified male was cited at 2:54 p.m. July 16 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for possessing drug paraphernalia following a report of a male causing a disturbance. After WCSO deputies detained the male for his threatening behavior, they discovered the stuff on his person and in his bag.
•A trespassing tent was reported at 8:48 a.m. July 17 on private property in the area of Oneka Parkway N. and Frenchman Road. Deputies arrived on scene and located the tent by a small stream. The tent containing a pillow and sleeping bag were taken down and left for disposal by Hugo Public Works.
•A woman in the 12000 block of Fenway Avenue N. at 12:18 p.m. July 17 reported her husband’s wallet lost or stolen and two unauthorized transactions made on his credit card.
•A child’s bicycle and flip-flops were reported found at 12:36 p.m. July 17 leaning against a tree in the area of Heritage Parkway N. and Empress Avenue N. Deputies conducted a welfare check to make sure there were no missing or found preschoolers in the area.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 149th Street N. at 9:54 p.m. July 17 reported his roommate for repeatedly keying his vehicle. After the roommate denied keying the vehicle, deputies checked the vehicle and found very little corresponding damage. Both parties agreed they would be willing to stay in the same house overnight.
•A resident in the 5000 block of Farnham Drive N. at 10:13 a.m. July 18 reported the moving company he hired for taking one of his boxes containing more than $1,000 in items.
•A suspicious vehicle behind a closed business in the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 5:27 p.m. July 18 turned out to be a woman chilling out after an argument with her spouse. The woman told deputies she just went out to get some fresh air and smoke cigarettes and that nothing physically violent occurred between her and her spouse.
•Staff at the Blue Heron in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 10:00 p.m. July 19 reported a male on the premises who had been banned from the establishment last December. After checking the trespass paperwork and subject’s identification to verify that he had been the one “trespassed,” deputies advised the male he was still banned and escorted him off the property. On his way out the male told deputies he thought the order had expired.
•Garbage was reported dumped at 7:04 a.m. July 20 in the area of 152nd Street N. and Irish Avenue N. Deputies checked through the garbage pile to see if they could find any incriminating identification, without success. They then invited Hugo Public Works to the scene for cleanup, with a heads up that they’d probably need one of the department’s F-550’s to do the job.
•After a wallet was reported found at 10:58 a.m. July 21 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N., deputies located the owner of the wallet and dropped it off securely at her residence.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Keller Avenue N. at 10:09 a.m. July 22 reported losing $1,000 to a Facebook extortion scam. Deputies advised the complainant about what to do with his account.
•A suspicious occupied minivan parked running outside a closed business in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 9:47 p.m. July 22 eventually turned out to be the cleaning staff. Deputies zeroed in on the vehicle due to a rash of burglaries and vandalism in the area. When they approached the vehicle, the occupants tried to leave the parking lot, then reluctantly identified themselves to them. For good measure, deputies also did some research to verify that they were, indeed, the cleaners.
•A Whirlpool microwave was reported stolen at 12:08 p.m. July 23 from a new home under construction in the 4000 block of Ethan Trail N. Deputies suspect an inside job.
— Loretta Harding
