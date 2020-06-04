The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A driver at 4:47 p.m. May 4 reported an unknown female for accusing her of twice hitting her vehicle in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. The complainant denied hitting the other woman’s vehicle.
• A female driver was issued a verbal warning at 4:09 p.m. May 5 in the 7000 block of 170th Street N. for violating the hands-free law by using her cell phone while operating a motor vehicle.
• A vehicle in the 15000 block of French Drive N. was reported for being egged overnight May 5-6.
• An unidentified woman was cited at 1:04 a.m. May 6 for disorderly conduct and possessing marijuana after she was reported for pounding on the door of a house in the 12000 block of Ethan Avenue N. and demanding to be taken home.
• A resident in a group home in the 17000 block of Farnham Avenue N. faces formal charges after assaulting a staff member at 1:58 p.m. May 6. Both the subject and the staff member were transported to the hospital for treatment.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. reported a large drone flying by her window at 6:22 p.m. May 6 and requested extra patrol.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Garden Way N. at 9:20 a.m. May 7 reported an unemployment claim taken out in her name. The complainant contacted the state, which placed a freeze on her account. The complainant was not out any money, and no money was distributed.
• A shopper at Festival Foods in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 5:17 p.m. May 7 reported returning to her vehicle after 15 minutes to find scratch marks all around the back of her vehicle.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue N. at 9:12 p.m. May 7 reported a neighbor for using vulgar words directed at the children and parents and in the presence of the children. Several neighbors in the area had attempted to resolve a neighborhood complaint as a community when the incident occurred. No threats were made.
• A vehicle reported as stolen at 10:35 a.m. May 8 from the side of the road while its registered owner was spending a half hour appraising a house in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. turned out to have been towed for being illegally parked. The appraiser agreed to go pick up his vehicle from the impound lot.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Empress Drive N. at 4:02 p.m. May 8 reported finding an abandoned bike on her property. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised the caller to post her findings on social media and call them if an owner wasn’t located.
• Extra patrol between the hours of 11:00 p.m. through 2:30 a.m. was requested at 4:29 p.m. May 8 by a resident in the 13000 block of Isleton Avenue N. after she reported an intoxicated neighbor for riding an ATV on his property late at night.
• An unidentified person was arrested at 10:56 8 p.m. May 8 in the 17000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for possessing illegal narcotics after deputies were dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a closed business. After deputies made contact with a party just leaving an outhouse, they noticed narcotics in plain view inside his vehicle.After a more thorough search, deputies located more drugs in the vehicle and on the suspect.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen overnight May 8-9 from a garage in the 5000 block of Egg Lake Road N. The theft was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A son in the 9000 block of 170th Street N. at 6:03 p.m. May 9 reported his mother for refusing to hand over $1,800 that belonged to him after she had kicked him out of the house. Mom told deputies she was concerned that if she gave her son the money he would use it for drugs and eventually die. She also worried that if she didn’t give him the money, he would return to the house and cause more drama. After mom gave her son $1,760, deputies advised her on ways to file an order for protection.
• An ex-boyfriend was reported at 6:20 p.m. May 9 for sending text messages to his ex in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. in violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO). The complainant said the texts had begun to scare her, as if he had been spying on her. Deputies took pictures of the texts and contacted the ex-boyfriend in Eagan. They then contacted the Eagan Police Department.
• Festival Foods employees on Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 8:53 p.m. May 9 reported a mattress and boxes illegally dumped into the store’s dumpster. When the complainant gave deputies an address and phone number found on one of the boxes, they contacted a female, who agreed to return and remove the mattress and boxes. Deputies waited on scene and observed her complete that little errand.
• An abandoned flatbed trailer was reported found at 10:44 a.m. May 10 on the side of the road on Elmcrest Avenue N. at 170th Street N. As there were no identifying plates to determine ownership, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies left it for Hugo Public Works employees to pick up.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. at 10:30 p.m. May 11 reported receiving suspicious text messages saying that someone was outside the complainant’s house and could be watching them.
• The driver of an older white pickup truck was cited at 5:38 a.m. May 12 on northbound Homestead Avenue N. at 147th Street N. for driving after revocation and warned for license plate registration violations after deputies on patrol conducted a license plate check.
• A suspicious male reported outside a residence in the 13000 block of Fiona Circle N. at 12:09 p.m. May 12 turned out to be a male writing a letter to his ex-girlfriend at the residence in the hopes of winning her back. The male was going to leave the letter at the residence. Deputies advised the male to finish the letter as soon as possible.
• Former occupants of a residence in the 4000 block of Valjean Blvd. N. were reported at 8:16 p.m. May 13 for showing up at the address and asking for a tour of their former house. The current resident agreed but would allow them in only the lower level. When the former residents sat in their vehicle for a long time after the tour, however, the homeowner became nervous. Deputies advised the complainant to change the locks, consider taking out a harassment restraining order (HRO) and contact the WSCO when the suspicious people return.
• Employees of the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 8:31 p.m. May 14 reported finding abandoned property and drug paraphernalia behind the store. Deputies recovered the items and placed them into evidence.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 7:05 a.m. May 16 on southbound Forest Blvd. N. at 150th Street N. for failure to provide proof of insurance after northbound deputies pulled him over for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver was verbally warned about the speed.
• Deputies were called out to the Kwik Trip on Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 8:38 a.m. May 16 to pick up a purse that a walker had found earlier that morning. Deputies found the owner as indicated on her driver’s license and returned the purse to her.
• A suspicious male walking around the neighborhood of the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. at 10:37 a.m. May 16 pointing fingers at people as though he had a gun turned out to be a resident of the neighborhood practicing taekwondo moves. Just to be sure, deputies conducted a pat search and found no weapons.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Fable Road N. at 11:48 a.m. May 16 reported a developer for making too much noise.
• A resident in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. at 6:28 p.m. May 16 reported her on-again, off-again boyfriend for stealing her EBT card from her wallet.
• Employees of Sager’s Liquor in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 7:36 p.m. May 16 reported a male for coming into the store and stealing two bottles of liquor.
Loretta Harding
