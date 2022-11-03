The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A suspicious vehicle reported parked outside an apartment complex in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 12:39 a.m. Sept. 18 turned out to be a homeless man asleep in his vehicle. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised him to move his vehicle to a nearby parking lot and provided phone numbers for resources that could help him.
•An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 13000 block of Europa Trail N. following a traffic stop for poor driving conduct.
•A motorist was cited for driving after revocation at 2:32 a.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N., after deputies on routine patrol observed his vehicle roll through a stop sign and pulled him over. During the traffic stop, deputies ran the driver’s information through their squad-issued mobile computer and found his status. The subject summoned a valid driver to pick him up, and his vehicle was parked off the roadway.
•The driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was cited at 10:03 a.m. Sept. 18 on Frenchman Road at Oneka Parkway N. for driving after revocation, following a traffic stop for no license plates and a temporary license in the rear window. On running vehicle information, deputies discovered the driver’s status. The driver, the owner of the vehicle, said that when he had been charged with DWI, his plates were impounded, and he didn’t know how to apply for new ones.
•A credit card in poor condition was reported found at 2:44 p.m. Sept. 18 in the middle of the road in the 12000 block of Ferrara Avenue N. After deputies couldn’t locate its owner in the Department of Vehicle Services system, it was placed into property.
•The driver of a vehicle with a large blue floral lei suspended from the rearview mirror was cited at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 19 in the area of 120th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for equipment violation and failure to provide proof of insurance, following a traffic stop for the dangling lei. The driver, who was the registered owner, was unable to provide proof of insurance. When she called her insurance company, she learned there was no coverage for the vehicle to begin with.
•Deputies issued a citation at 4:12 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 8000 block of 170th Street N. for speeding. They issued another citation for speeding at 3:51 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 17000 block of Forest Blvd. N. At 8:02 a.m. Sept. 22, they conducted a traffic stop in the 7000 block of 170th Street N. for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone. Another motorist was cited for speeding at 10:43 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 6000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N.
•A resident in the 7000 block of 180th Street N. at 4:43 p.m. Sept. 19 reported giving her Social Security number and debit card information to a scammer who told her they were from Xcel Energy. She realized she was the victim of a scammer after she noted attempted charges on her debit card. She suffered no financial loss, however.
•A business in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N. at 10:32 a.m. Sept. 21 reported a male who said he was interested in purchasing the land next to the business and wanted to know the owner, before refusing to go away. Deputies arriving on scene advised the male that he could find the owner at the county plot map site online and to please leave the business.
•An ex-husband in the 5000 block of 180th Street N. at 7:39 p.m. Sept. 21 reported his ex-wife for sending texts threatening to get him evicted. When deputies advised him to block the number and email address, the complainant said he just wanted them to talk to the ex-wife. Deputies advised him they had already done that.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 23 on Forest Blvd. N. and 165th Street N. for driving after revocation, after deputies pulled him over for tint on all windows so dark that the interior of the cab could not be seen. Because of the behavior of the vehicle’s occupants, an odor of marijuana coming from the car and the driver’s argumentativeness, deputies requested additional squad cars for backup. The driver was also cited for the window tint, which was metered at 34% light filtration, where 50% is mandatory.
•Two individuals reported at 5:29 a.m. Sept. 24 for going through a neighbor’s car in the 6000 block of 150th Street N. before fleeing on foot turned out to be a possible figment of the complainant’s imagination, after deputies arriving on scene found the vehicle locked, undamaged and exhibiting no signs of having been gone through at all.
•A juvenile was reported at 11:19 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 4000 block of Education Drive N. for operating a dirt bike on the roadway. Deputies contacted the juvenile and advised him that dirt bikes were not allowed on the public road. He understood and brought the dirt bike home.
•A Florida man was cited for driving after suspension at 9:04 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 5000 block of Frenchman Road, after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed his vehicle with Minnesota plates cross the double yellow line on Forest Blvd. N. and fail to stop at a red light before turning right. During the stop, when deputies noticed the odor of marijuana in the car, the driver admitted to using it recently. Following a vehicle search, deputies found pot, but not enough to be measured. The driver called for a valid ride and was warned about failing to obtain a driver’s license within the required timeline.
•A disorderly male refusing to leave was reported at 12:40 p.m. Sept. 25 at the VFW in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. In the presence of deputies, the business requested the male not return, and in return, the male agreed he wouldn’t return. He refused to identify himself to deputies, stating that he was participating in a public demonstration.
•A motor vehicle with a purse left inside was reported stolen at 12:49 p.m. Sept. 25 from the 4000 block of Victor Path N.
•A Minnesota motorist was verbally warned by deputies who were northbound on Highway 61 at 7:57 p.m. Sept. 26 in the area of 147th Street N. and Flay Avenue N. about failing to display headlights and taillights on her vehicle between sunset and sunrise. The driver said she didn’t know her lights were off.
•A suspicious vehicle reported at 8:10 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 8000 block of 152nd Street N. turned out to be a driver waiting for a ride because his license had been revoked. Deputies’ night shift had noted the presence of the vehicle at that location. It is unknown, however, whether the driver had been waiting for a ride all night after being pulled over for driving after revocation during deputies’ evening shift.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 130th Way N. at 11:35 a.m. Sept. 27 reported receiving multiple calls to bring money and bitcoin to a scammer. The complainant brought neither.
•A suspicious woman reported for stealing a motor vehicle from the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 1:31 p.m. Sept. 27 turned out to be a woman who accidentally got into the wrong car that looked exactly like her vehicle. When she realized it was not her vehicle, she quickly brought it back to its owner.
•A suspicious person reported at a residence in the 15000 block of Jeffrey Avenue N. at 3:08 p.m. Sept. 27 turned out to be a contractor spraying insects.
•A driver with a poor attitude was cited at 2:39 a.m. Sept. 28 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 180th Street N. for driving after suspension, after he was pulled over for turn signal violation and failure to stop at a stop sign. During the traffic stop, the driver admitted to being suspended, a fact deputies discovered simultaneously on their computer files. They also discovered the driver’s long history of driving after suspension during their DVS review. The valid passenger was authorized to drive the vehicle from the scene.
•A northbound motorist was cited at 11:29 p.m. Sept. 28 in the area of 137th Street N. and Fiona Avenue N. for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 61.
•A Wisconsin man was arrested on a Pierce County, Wisconsin, warrant at 11:57 p.m. Sept. 28 in the area of Elmcrest Avenue N. and Frenchman Road following a traffic stop for driving after revocation. The subject was described as cooperative with deputies and jail staff.
•The driver of a vehicle with Minnesota plates was cited for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance at 6:22 p.m. Sept. 29 in the area of Elmcrest Avenue N. and Frenchman Road, following a traffic stop for extremely dark tint on all windows, including the front windshield. After being pulled over, the driver handed deputies an identification card instead of a driver’s license and no insurance card at all. Although the vehicle emitted an odor of marijuana, deputies couldn’t find enough of it to be measured. The driver admitted that the windows were too dark and was also cited for 5% window tint where a minimum light filtration of 50% is the standard.
•A motorist was cited for an undisclosed traffic violation and served a short-form harassment restraining order at 12:38 a.m. Sept. 30 in the area of 147th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N.
•An intoxicated female was reported at 12:11 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Blue Heron Grill in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for trying to purchase electronic pull tabs with her credit card. When employees asked her about her plans for getting home, she told them, “Don’t you worry about it!” Deputies arriving on scene addressed the subject, who was trying to order an Uber, and advised her to be respectful to the driver.
— Loretta Harding
