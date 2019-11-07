The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A resident in the 14000 block of Homestead Avenue N. reported damage to his mailbox overnight Sept. 28-29. There are no suspects.
•An unidentified motorist was issued a verbal warning at 11:16 a.m. Sept. 29 on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at Geneva Avenue for speeding. Two other motorists were pulled over at the same intersection for speeding less than 24 hours later.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:31 p.m. Sept. 29 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Goodview Avenue N. for speeding in a 30 mph zone by eastbound deputies who clocked him at 45 mph.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:31 a.m. Sept. 30 on southbound Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N. for semaphore violation by westbound deputies waiting at the stop light who observed their own traffic signal turn green, followed by the subject proceeding through the red light.
•A Minnesota driver was cited at 1:07 p.m. Sept. 30 on eastbound Egg Lake Road N. and Goodview Avenue N. for speeding in a 35 mph by west-facing deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him at 47 mph.
•A wallet was reported found at 6:23 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 5000 block of 129th Drive N. Deputies located a business cell phone on a card found in the wallet and called the number without success. Deputies tried another phone number and an email address. If they had received no response by Oct. 3, the wallet was to be entered into evidence.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 14000 block of westbound Foxhill Avenue N. for speeding in a 30 mph zone after eastbound deputies on stationary patrol clocked him at 38 mph.
•A Minnesota man was cited at 12:22 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 4000 block of Frenchman Road for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies on patrol conducted a random license plate check on the vehicle as it left the Kwik Trip parking lot.
•A resident in the 4000 block of 143rd Court N. at 9:13 a.m. Oct. 2 reported that several credit cards and lines of credit had been opened using his Social Security number.
•A Minnesota woman was cited at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 2 on eastbound Frenchman Road and Forest Blvd. N. for tabs that expired in June. The driver said that although the vehicle was registered in her husband’s name, she was the primary driver.
• Thirty feet of copper wire was reported stolen from a new construction site in the 5000 block of 130th Way N. at 11:40 a.m. Oct. 3. Later that same day, at 12:50 p.m., another 30 feet of copper wire was reported stolen from a different construction site in the 13000 block of Flay Road N. No suspects or video surveillance were available.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 159th Court N. reported at 4:00 p.m. Oct. 3 that he had been contacted by Elavon: Payment Processing Solutions to confirm approximately $42,000 worth of transactions over the previous week. The complainant later learned that his Social Security number, address and previous place of employment were all used to open a credit card processing account.
•A Minnesota man was cited at 4:05 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for passing on the right after southbound deputies on patrol observed him use the right turn lane to pass a school bus turning left to go east on 159th Street N. The subject did not turn right in the turn lane but continued straight down Highway 61.The driver told deputies he thought he was using a bypass lane. Deputies quickly advised the driver that the right turn lane to go westbound onto 159th Street N. was clearly marked with an arrow and sign to turn right only. The driver was also verbally warned about an object suspended from the rearview mirror.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Elm Drive N. at 11:23 a.m. Oct. 4 reported receiving a phone call from a female claiming her Social Security number had been used in criminal activity. When the complainant told the female she knew the call to be a scam, the female swore at her and hung up. Deputies advised the complainant to block the number.
•A Minnesota man was cited at 5:35 p.m. Oct. 4 in the 7000 block of 170th Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies at Ingersoll Avenue who clocked him on radar.
•A Hugo man was arrested on a Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office felony domestic warrant at 7:51 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 15000 block of Goodview Trail N. after deputes received information that he was at the residence.
•A work vehicle parked in the 5000 block of 129th Street N. was reported tampered with overnight Oct. 7-8 after its owner noticed evidence of someone having tried to pry the back door open. No access was gained, and nothing was taken. No important clues were left behind, either.
•A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was reported stolen at 6:48 a.m. Oct. 8 from the 4000 block of Elm Drive N. It is unknown how the thieves got into the garage.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Emmit Drive N. at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 reported the unauthorized use of his TCF Visa debit card.
•A shotgun was reported stolen at 9:34 p.m. Oct. 9 from a garage in the 13000 block of Europa Court N. The owner of the shotgun told deputies he was restoring the gun and that it was non-functional, as the bolt was not among the items taken. The parts were valued at $300.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 147th Street N. reported a suspicious person in her house at 3:31 a.m. Oct. 10. The complainant stated she was awakened by loud talking and saw on her security camera that the woman who had been allowed to house sit the complainant’s house for a few days had a random female in the house with her. When the complainant confronted the housesitter, the housesitter denied knowing the random female and said that she believed that two younger children had been hiding in the complainant’s house. When deputies searched the house, they found no one hiding.
The complainant told deputies the housesitter left before deputies’ arrival because she had a felony fifth-degree drug possession warrant out on her. Deputies advised the complainant to contact them if the housesitter shows up again.
•Deputies issued a written warning for speeding 37 mph in a 30 mph zone at 8:35 a.m. Oct. 10 on Heritage Parkway N. at Empress Avenue N.
•Eastbound deputies issued a citation for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone at 9:46 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 6000 block of westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. after they clocked a cooperative motorist at 38 mph.
•A Hugo resident at 10:05 a.m. Oct. 10 reported receiving a fake voicemail from Xcel Energy with a spoofed phone number. The recording gave Option 2 to pay, but the reporter hung up and first called Xcel Energy, then the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:58 p.m. Oct. 10 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies who clocked her at 42 mph. The driver would only admit to going 40 mph.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 1:42 p.m. Oct. 10 on eastbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 40 mph in a 35 mph zone by westbound deputies who clocked him at 52 mph. The driver admitted to going 45 mph.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 130th Street N. at 4:53 p.m. Oct. 10 reported being contacted by Third Coast Merchant Services seeking to verify his recent inquiry about opening a line of credit. The complainant told deputies the personal information used by the caller as bait, such as his business name and address, was all public information anyway.
However, the complainant was not inclined to contribute any nonpublic personal information to the cause. Therefore, he suffered no monetary loss.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 149th Street N. at 12:03 a.m. Oct. 11 reported his roommate for moving a backpack and taking his blood pressure medication from the backpack. The complainant said he and his roommate had a history of disagreements.
•A suspicious black vehicle parked for 30 minutes outside a residence in the 4000 block of Prairie Trail N. at 1:52 a.m. Oct. 11 turned out to be the neighbor who had lingered for a while at a stop sign. In responding to the call, deputies located the suspicious black vehicle at the stop sign and followed it around the corner into the garage of a nearby residence.
•A Minnesota man was cited at 8:32 a.m. Oct. 11 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies who clocked him at 73 mph. The driver told deputies he was late for a job in Stillwater.
•A resident in the 4000 block of 126th Street N. at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 11 reported the theft of a power washer with hose and reel. There are no suspects.
•An unidentified motorist was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation with a history of failing to appear to pay fines.
•A Minnesota husband was cited at 10:43 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 5000 block of westbound 140th Street N. for tabs that expired in November. The driver told deputies it was his wife’s car and that the registration task must have slipped through the cracks.
•A Minnesota woman was cited at 5:31 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 7000 block of westbound 170th Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies who clocked her on radar.
The driver told deputies she knew she was stopped for speeding 65 mph. The driver was also verbally warned about having the incorrect tabs on her vehicle. The tabs on her vehicle belonged to another vehicle owned by her family. Both sets of tabs were correct; they had just been transposed.
•A Minnesota man was cited at 6:38 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 13000 block of southbound Fenway Blvd. N. for speeding 47 mph in a 30 mph zone by northbound deputies. The driver told deputies he knew he was stopped for speeding 6 mph over the limit. The driver was also verbally warned about not having his driver’s license in his possession.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Fable Road Court N. reported his vehicle broken into overnight Oct. 12-13.
•An intoxicated male reported at 2:08 a.m. Oct. 14 on 120th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. was located by deputies, given a lift to his residence and turned over to a sober roommate.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 9:27 a.m. Oct. 14 reported four checks used fraudulently.
•A Hugo youth was reported for spray-painting areas of Oneka Elementary School in the 4000 block of Heritage Parkway N. at 5:44 p.m. Oct. 14. The youth’s parent stated that the youth had admitted to him that he was planning to spray-paint the sidewalk area of the school with profanity and lewd statements. The youth’s parent said he was going to try and remove the damage and if he could not, he would make arrangements with Hugo Public Works to clean up the area.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. at 10:27 a.m. Oct. 15 reported mail theft.
Loretta Harding
