The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A resident in the 4000 block of Fable Road N. at 12:49 p.m. May 18 reported his video surveillance camera captured footage of a white male stealing a package from his porch before placing it in the back of his black Chevrolet Blazer and driving off.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Goodview Avenue N. at 6:52 a.m. May 19 reported his mailbox damaged by an unknown vehicle.
•An unidentified driver was cited at 10:49 a.m. May 19 in the 13000 block of Fiona Avenue for driving after revocation.
•Another unidentified driver was cited at 4:18 p.m. May 19 on Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance.
•A resident in the 5000 block of Egg Lake Road N. at 1:07 p.m. May 20 reported a dispute with his neighbor over property lines. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised the complaint to contact a land survey company to distinguish property lines.
•A resident in the 4000 block of 142nd Street N. at 4:21 p.m. May 20 reported her neighbor’s dog for being in her yard off leash as part of an ongoing issue.
A slow motorist was cited at 10:17 p.m. May 20 in the 6000 block of eastbound 170th Street N. for failure to provide a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance, after deputies conducted a traffic stop for driving 45 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The driver was warned about the speed and advised not to drive. The vehicle was left on scene.
•A dad was verbally warned at 10:05 a.m. May 21 in the 5000 block of 143rd Court N. for using his motorboat on a city-owned easement pond while fishing with his young children and for not registering his boat, following a complaint about a motor boat on the pond.
•The driver of a black Dodge Ram was cited at 9:48 p.m. May 22 for hit-and-run damage to a mailbox in the 5000 block of French Drive N. and leaving the scene of an accident, after
the complainant witnessed the subject back into the townhome mailboxes and leave the scene.
The complainant was able to determine the starting point of the black pickup truck and direct deputies to the subject’s address, where she admitted the deed.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:17 p.m. May 22 on Frenchman Road and Forest Blvd. N. for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle after deputies pulled the driver over for an inoperable headlight, a missing license plate light and missing brake light. During the traffic stop, deputies smelled pot coming from the vehicle and obtained an admission from the driver. A search revealed the pot and paraphernalia.
•A soon-to-be-ex-husband was arrested at 9:46 a.m. May 23 in the 14000 block of Garden Way N. for fifth-degree domestic assault and causing fear after he was reported for threatening to slit the complainant’s throat and wishing she were dead.
Although the subject denied making those statements, the complainant had a phone video showing him doing just that.
•An unknown motorist was cited at 10:43 p.m. May 23 on Jeffrey Avenue N. and 170th Street N. for speeding.
•A suspicious vehicle reported in the Adelaide Landing development on 130th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. at 12:28 p.m. May 24 turned out to be the owner of an excavating company looking at lots to prepare for work in the upcoming week.
•Approximately 15 dirt bike riders were reported at 2:41 p.m. May 24 for riding their bikes in the 4000 block of Fable Road N. during a dirt bike riding moratorium. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised the riders that they were in violation of the city noise ordinance and would be cited if they didn’t shut it down for the day. The bikers on scene were respectful and agreed to stop riding. The Hugo City Council was in the process of meeting about the dirt bike track next to the newly built Pratt Homes development.
•Two suspicious juveniles reported at 3:35 p.m. May 24 for taking money out of the Kwik Trip ATM in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. turned out to be the actual debit card holder taking $600 out to buy a PC.
A disturbance was reported at 6:04 p.m. May 24 in the 5000 block of French Drive N. The parties had been drinking all day and were planning to drive away from the residence
still drunk.
The information was passed on to deputies’ night shift.
•A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 9:34 p.m. May 24 from the 4000 block of 124th Street N. Deputies gave the complainant their business card and entered the stolen vehicle into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
•A burglary with damage in progress was reported at 11:30 p.m. May 24 at a store in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. Deputies arrived to set up a perimeter and clear the scene.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Ethan Avenue N. reported sunglasses and $20 in change stolen from her vehicle overnight May 24-25.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N. at 12:55 p.m. May 25 reported receiving a text telling her to send 1000 bitcoin or they would expose a video of her engaging in self-gratification to all her contacts. The complainant was wise to the scam, so no bitcoin, money or personal information was sent. At 1:10 p.m. that same day, another Hugo resident at an undisclosed address reported the same scam attempt and,
again, no money, real or
virtual, was sent.
•The walker of a corgi mix in the 4000 block of Valjean Blvd. N. at 6:05 p.m. May 25 reported a white poodle for charging from an address and biting both her and her dog when she tried several times to push the dog away. The complainant said she didn’t need any medical attention but wanted deputies to talk to the poodle’s owners about keeping a better eye on their dog.
•An attempted break-in to a shed on a property under development in the 15000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N. was reported at 1:23 p.m. May 26 after the complainant found shoe prints by the lock of the door in an attempt to kick it open. There was no damage to the door, which still appeared functional.
•An unidentified male was cited at 12:47 a.m. May 27 in the lot of Diamond Point Park in the 6000 block of 145th Street N. for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle. Deputies on patrol had spotted the vehicle occupied by a couple in the back seat on park grounds after hours.
An ex-wife reported her ex-husband at 9:02 p.m. May 27 for walking his dog without a leash in the 13000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. The complainant told deputies she was just concerned for others’ safety.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Jardin Avenue N. at 11:21 p.m. May 27 reported three juvenile males for dumping parts of a bed frame, cones and a broken sink in his front yard. The complainant also reported his doorbell ringing at all hours and previously having his yard TP’ed. As it happened, the complainant had a high school student living in the residence. He was advised to call back should his video system have further information.
•An unknown motorist was cited for speeding at 10:43 a.m. May 28 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
•A suspicious vehicle behind the Speedway station in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 1:14 a.m. May 29 turned out to be a delivery truck.
•A resident in the 5000 block of Egg Lake Road N. at 9:47 a.m. May 30 reported an attempted burglary, after someone tried to pry open the front door between the door jam and deadbolt. No entry was made.
A garden center employee in the 4000 block of Frenchman Road at 11:22 a.m. May 30 reported a male for spitting at his feet (and missing), after being asked to take a cart.
The complainant did not want to press charges and just wanted to go back to work.
Loretta Harding
