• The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A male motorist was cited at 10:03 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 13000 block of northbound Forest Blvd. N. for tabs that expired in March 2019. The driver told deputies he wasn’t aware of the expired tabs.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Flora Way at 4:17 p.m. Feb. 24 reported receiving a call from a male saying her number was used to contact him during a scam. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised the complainant that many computer applications used in phone scams can scramble phone numbers or even use other existing phone numbers with the intent of making the victim feel comforted that someone local may be calling. No loss was suffered by either party.
• A suspicious male reported walking near an auto sales business in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 12:02 a.m. Feb. 25 turned out to be a male walking home from Kwik Trip. Deputies were on extra patrol due to recent auto thefts in the area.
• Speedway employees in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 7:28 a.m. Feb. 25 reported a woman driving a beige SUV for driving away from her $59.08 bill for gas. When deputies contacted the registered owner, she said she didn’t realize her credit card didn’t “take” and returned to the station to pay.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path at 11:49 a.m. Feb. 25 reported receiving a text saying she was the winner of an “allocation refund prize.”
The complainant thought the message was legitimate at first and provided personal information to the caller.
She was told she’d win $40,000 if she paid a “clearance fee” of $4,000. Deputies advised the complainant of the scam and to stop communicating with the scammers. No monetary loss was suffered.
• An unknown motorist was cited at 5:54 p.m. Feb. 25 on Frenchman Road for speeding.
• “Lights on” vouchers were issued to motorists pulled over at 6:14 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 14000 block of Frenchman Road, at 6:26 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N., and at 11:13 p.m. Feb. 29 on Frenchman Road and Forest Blvd. N. All of the motorists had at least one inoperable headlight.
• The female driver of a white sedan was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 25 on 170th Street and Ingersoll Avenue N. for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle — not to mention expired tabs — after she was pulled over for a defective headlamp and expired registration. During contact with the driver, deputies smelled the odor of raw pot coming from the cab of the vehicle. A search turned up the contraband.
• A motorist was cited at 1:14 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. for speeding 53 mph in a 35 mph zone.
• A Minnesota woman was cited at 12:59 p.m. Feb. 27 on westbound Freeland Avenue N. and Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for speeding 42 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her at 41 mph. The driver admitted she was in a hurry.
• Motorists were cited Feb. 27 at 3:50 p.m. in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and at 5:57 p.m. in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for speeding.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 9:53 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, after he was pulled over for an inoperable license plate light. A computer check before the traffic stop showed the vehicle to be impounded. During the traffic stop, deputies observed a small amount of pot in the driver’s lap and conducted a search that revealed more pot and a smoking pipe.
• A motorist was cited at 12:24 a.m. Feb. 24 on Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N. for speeding.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 147th Street N. at 9:08 a.m. Feb. 28 reported his ex-girlfriend for stealing items from his house. The complainant said he didn’t want to press charges and would take care of the matter as a civil issue.
• A suspicious black pickup truck towing a trailer and left running at TGK Auto on Forest Blvd. N. and 140th Street N. at 12:32 a.m. Feb. 29 turned out to be a person who verified that he was picking up a vehicle from the business. Deputies were on extra patrol due to attempted auto thefts in the area and were highly suspicious of the vehicle when they spotted it.
• A Minnesota male was cited at 9:23 a.m. Feb. 29 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him at 83 mph. The driver admitted to speeding and said he was running late for the Polar Plunge.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 12:28 p.m. Feb. 29 on westbound Heritage Parkway N. and Empress Avenue N. for speeding 38 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
• The driver of a silver coupe was cited at 5:38 p.m. Feb. 29 on eastbound 137th Street N. and Homestead Avenue N. for tabs that expired in November. Deputies had pulled her over for failure to display a front license plate. The driver said her vehicle had been damaged in a crash. She was verbally warned for not having a front license plate permanently attached to the front of her vehicle.
• A person kneeling and flagging down cars on Highway 61 and Frenchman Road at 2:33 a.m. March 1 turned out to be an intoxicated male, who told Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies he was very cold. Deputies transported the shivering male to his place of residence.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 138th Street N. at 1:41 p.m. March 2 reported identity theft.
• A suspicious vehicle parked in Hanifl Fields Athletic Park at 10:29 p.m. March 2 after hours turned out to be a woman who had stopped to play Pokemon on her phone. She was advised of park hours.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. reported property damage to two separate vehicles overnight March 2-3.
• A juvenile male was reported for trying to take items from the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. without paying at 5:05 p.m. March 3. Deputies stayed with the light-fingered male until his mother arrived to pick him up. During that time, he was verbally banned from the store.
• Residents in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N. reported tools taken from their garage overnight March 3-4. The complainants think they may have left their garage door open that night.
• Post office employees in the 5000 block of 150th Street N. at 9:45 a.m. March 4 reported damage to hydraulic lines after the Amazon semi backed into the loading dock.
• An arrest for trespassing was made at 3:57 p.m. March 4 in the 7000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N.
• A suspicious occupied vehicle reported at 10:39 p.m. March 4 behind a closed business on 140th Street N. and Flay Avenue N. turned out to be a woman who pulled over on her way home to make a phone call.
• A suspicious male discovered inside a business in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 3:55 a.m. March 6 by deputies on routine patrol turned out to be the floor cleaner arriving early for work.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 6:10 a.m. March 6 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 48 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound deputies operating stationary radar. Another Minnesota driver was cited at 7:16 a.m. at the same spot for speeding 40 mph in a 30 mph zone by deputies. A third Minnesota driver was cited at 10:41 a.m. that same day for speeding 39 mph in a 30 mph zone by the same deputies at the same location. A fourth Minnesota driver was cited the following day at 1:50 p.m. at the same location for speeding 42 mph in a 30 mph zone.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 3:49 p.m. March 6 in the 14000 block of Everton Avenue N. for failure to wear a seat belt.
• A northbound male on Forest Blvd. N. at 140th Street N. was cited at 11:53 p.m. March 6 for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies conducting routine traffic who observed him traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver was also cited for possessing marijuana and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle after deputies smelled pot and searched the vehicle.
• An unidentified male was arrested at 12:30 a.m. March 7 in the 14000 block of westbound Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving after revocation after deputies pulled him over for a cracked windshield and conducted a National Crime Information Center check. When deputies observed an empty gun holster on the driver’s lap, they immediately instructed the driver to exit the vehicle. Although the driver stated there were no guns in the vehicle, deputies searched the immediate area for weapons. Their search didn’t turn up weapons, but it did produce a smoking pipe with a crystal-like residue inside the glove box.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 9:56 a.m. March 7 on westbound Heritage Parkway N. and Empress Avenue N. for speeding 38 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies operating stationary radar.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 10:31 a.m. March 7 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies operating stationary radar.
• A Minnesota woman was cited at 2:06 p.m. March 7 on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for hands-free violation by deputies on speed patrol, who saw her hold a cell phone approximately 6 inches away from her ear while she was driving. The driver admitted to talking to her son on the phone speaker.
• A motorist was cited for speeding at 3:06 p.m. March 7 in the 5000 block of Frenchman Road.
• A driver was cited at 4:37 p.m. March 7 in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. for failing to obey a semaphore stop sign.
