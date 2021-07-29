The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A resident in the 13000 block of Fountain Avenue N. at 12:05 p.m. June 21 reported being threatened.
• Theft was reported in the 5000 block of 120th Street N. at 1:18 p.m. June 21.
• A Hugo resident from an undisclosed address at 1:46 p.m. June 21 reported receiving a letter in the mail referring to a retirement account created on her husband’s behalf. The complainant advised Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies that she had been in contact with the State of Minnesota to advise officials of the fraudulent activity. Deputies advised her to continue working with the state.
• Employees at Festival Foods in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 8:48 p.m. June 21 reported that a male had come into the grocery store and had passed two counterfeit $100 bills before leaving. No one had confronted the male, but the bills were taken and entered into evidence.
• A suspicious male reported at 9:29 p.m. June 21 for trespassing on property in the 6000 block of Greene Avenue N. turned out to be a friend of the family who had permission to walk on the property.
• An unwanted person was reported at 6:43 p.m. June 22 in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. A resident in the 6000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at 10:22 a.m. June 23 reported a man for continuing to check on her welfare when it was not needed. Deputies advised the complainant on ways to take out a harassment restraining order (HRO).
• An ATV was reported stolen at 9:06 p.m. June 23 from the 8000 block of 155th Street N.
• Theft was reported at 6:53 a.m. June 24 from the 15000 block of Empress Avenue N.
• Deputies conducted two different traffic stops for speed on June 24; one at 4:19 p.m. and at 4:50 p.m., both in the 7000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N.
• An unidentified person was arrested on a warrant at 7:39 p.m. June 24 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 11:41 p.m. June 25 in the 7000 block of 137th Street N. for speeding. When deputies first spotted the vehicle and turned on it, the driver pulled into a nearby park and tried to leave in the opposite direction. Deputies turned on the vehicle again and forced the traffic stop. The driver said he behaved that way because he was from Minneapolis.
• An unknown motorist was cited at 12:27 a.m. June 25 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for driving after revocation.
• Theft was reported at 11:39 a.m. June 25 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
• A dog walker in the 6000 block of 145th Street N. at 11:52 p.m. June 25 reported her dog was attacked by another dog.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen off the street overnight June 25-26 from the 14000 block of Everton Avenue N.
• A vehicle was reported broken into at 9:21 a.m. June 27 while it was parked at St. John the Baptist Church in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• The driver of a black sedan was cited at 6:11 p.m. June 27 on 122nd Street N. and Jody Avenue N. for displaying tabs that expired in March 2020. The driver said he “actively knew his registration was expired” and that he was not in the system at the DMV. He told Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies that the DMV told him to come back in August 2021 and that he wanted the ticket. Deputies obliged.
• A purse was reported stolen at 10:08 a.m. June 28 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 14000 block of Ferrara Avenue N.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Ethan Avenue N. at 2:08 p.m. June 29 reported an Amazon package stolen from the front steps by the driver of a bright blue newer-model Ford Mustang.
• A resident in the 5000 block of Egg Lake Road N. at 4:40 p.m. June 29 reported that someone had tried to take out a loan in his name, but was stopped in time. The complainant reported no financial loss to date.
• A motorcycle was reported at 9:28 p.m. June 29 for being abandoned behind a church in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for several days. Deputies tried to contact the registered owner without success.
• An unidentified person was arrested on a warrant at 10:46 p.m. June 29 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N., following a traffic stop.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path N. at 10:56 p.m. June 29 reported his ex-girlfriend for entering his home with two unknown men and ransacking the place as part of an ongoing issue. The complainant said his ex stole items, and he asked deputies for information on how to obtain a court order.
• A resident in the 5000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at 12:22 p.m. June 30 reported receiving several scam calls per day since she started a new home build in town. The recent scam calls allege that her husband would be cleared of felony charges if the couple paid out funds to the scammers. So far, the complainant has not experienced any actual financial loss.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 135th Street N. at 7:31 a.m. July 1 reported that his Chase Freedom Express credit card was compromised, after he received a text from Chase at 5:22 a.m. asking if he had made a purchase for $399 at Walmart. When the credit card company asked if he would like to decline charges, the complainant did so and canceled the card. Three other charges had already been attempted on the card that morning but were declined.
• A resident in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. at 2:28 p.m. July 1 reported selling her vehicle to a former roommate for $200, but not before he stole the title from her and forged it. The complainant then received a letter that there was a parking ticket issued in her name, after the roommate sold her vehicle to a third party. Deputies advised the complainant to call district court to see if they would cancel the ticket.
• An unnamed woman was cited at 9:29 p.m. July 1 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance, following a traffic stop for registration that expired in January.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Europa Avenue N. at 6:46 a.m. July 2 reported waking up that morning to find roofers removing shingles from his roof. Deputies intervened to mediate the situation.
— Loretta Hardin
