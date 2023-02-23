The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Suspicious gunshots reported at 2:48 a.m. Jan 15 in the 9000 block of 130th Street N. turned out to be deputies themselves, having just dispatched a deer with two rounds in front of the reporter’s house.
• Europa Trail Way N. at 12:57 p.m. Jan. 15 reported a male for taking items from her home.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 4:01 p.m. Jan. 15 in the area of Egg Lake Road N. and Geneva Avenue N. for failure to transfer title in the legal time frame, after deputies on routine patrol observed the vehicle displaying tabs that expired in October and conducted a license plate check. The squad computer confirmed the license plate was expired and the registration flagged. The driver said he was the owner and had bought the vehicle four months earlier. The registered owner was able to provide current proof of insurance, however.
• A motorist in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 120th Street N. was cited, not for DWI, but for driving in DWI fashion at 4:41 p.m. Jan. 15, after being pulled over for failing to drive in a single lane. As the driver showed signs of impairment, deputies administered standard field sobriety tests, which yielded a 0.035 blood alcohol content, still within the legal limit.
• Deputies conducted a stake-out at 6:13 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. in case an unwanted person escaping deputies’ original arrival decided to return when the coast was clear.
• A motorist was cited at 4:16 p.m. Jan. 17 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 165th Street N. for expired registration. Another motorist was cited at 2:08 p.m. Jan. 21 in the area of 120th Street N. and Heather Avenue N. for tabs that had expired in November 2021.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 157th Way N. at 9:16 p.m. Jan. 18 reported the front license plate missing from her vehicle. After her plate was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, deputies advised her to destroy her remaining plate and purchase new ones. These formalities are designed to protect victims, as crimes are likely to be committed with the old plates.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:03 a.m. Jan. 19 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for engaging in a cellular call while driving, after deputies on rolling patrol observed the driver holding a black cell phone in his right hand at shoulder height while underway. The driver admitted to using his cell’s speaker while on a call.
• A motorist was arrested for DWI at 8:19 p.m. Jan. 19 in the area of 124th Street N. and Falcon Avenue N. following a traffic stop that revealed his impairment. Another motorist was arrested for DWI at 10:38 p.m. Jan. 19 in the area of Frenchman Road and Leopold Lane.
• A westbound motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 21 on 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who observed the vehicle going at a very high rate of speed and clocked it on radar at 84 mph. The driver, whose attitude was described as “good,” admitted to going too fast and had a reduced speed on his citation.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited a motorist at 9:06 a.m. Jan. 22 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 152nd Street N. for displaying tabs that expired in June. Another motorist was cited at 10:19 a.m. Jan. 22 on a private road for displaying tabs that expired in August. A third motorist was issued a written warning at 4:22 p.m. Jan. 23 on Forest Blvd. N. and 120th Street N. for expired registration and no front license plate.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Fenway Avenue N. at 10:20 p.m. Jan. 22 reported dump trucks dumping snow.
• An additional noise complaint came in to dispatch at 11:16 p.m. Jan. 22 about construction trucks making noise in the 14000 block of Oneka Parkway N. Deputies researched the source of the noise and determined that the dump trucks were dropping snow off at HD Sod. Deputies, who received multiple complaints during the first few hours of their shift, advised the complainants that although Hugo city ordinance prohibits unnecessary noise, it does not ban noise caused for business purposes. Deputies referred the complainants to the City Council about the possibility of changing the ordinance.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Goodview Avenue N. at 2:02 p.m. Jan. 23 reported a vehicle stolen from the Century College east campus parking lot in Mahtomedi, while being staged following an accident. The vehicle’s identification information has been entered into the National Crime Information (NCIC) database.
• A suspicious vehicle pulled over at 12:12 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for the equipment violation of not displaying any license plates turned out to be an employee driving a work vehicle belonging to a Wisconsin company that delivers vehicle parts.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 4:00 p.m. Jan. 26 on 170th Street N. and Keystone Avenue N. for speeding, and issued a written warning to the driver.
• A motorist was arrested for DWI at 8:32 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 14000 block of Everton Avenue N., booked and released with a citation.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 6000 block of 170th Street N. for failure to deliver a motor vehicle title in the legal time frame, following a traffic stop for displaying tabs that expired in December.
• A license plate check showed the vehicle’s registered owner to be revoked. However, the driver, who presented a paper Minnesota driver’s license, was not the registered owner. Other papers the driver handed over included proof of insurance and a title that was not signed. After deputies sorted out all the paperwork, it was revealed that the driver had bought the vehicle two months previously and didn’t quite get to absolutely all of the documentation.
• An unidentified male was arrested for an undisclosed offense at 1:04 p.m. Jan. 28 on Homestead Avenue N. and 147th Street N., following a traffic stop for expired registration.
A motorist was cited for two offenses at 5:47 p.m. Jan. 28 on 134th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for failure to provide proof of insurance following a traffic stop for expired registration.
— Loretta B. Harding
