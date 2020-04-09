The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•The driver of a white sedan was cited at 5:46 p.m. March 8 on northbound Elmcrest Avenue N. and 150th Street N. for failure to provide proof of insurance after he was pulled over for a suspended object dangling from the rearview mirror. The driver admitted to failure to have insurance on the vehicle.
•Two motorists were pulled over for inoperable headlights and given Lights On vouchers. The first vehicle was stopped at 11:31 p.m. March 8 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N., and the second at 7:55 a.m. March 14 on 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N.
•A Duluth man was arrested at 10:29 a.m. March 9 in Duluth for violating an order for protection after he had posted on the Facebook page of a resident in the 13000 block of Europa Way in violation of a restraining order.
• The owners of Kersten Auto in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 11:05 a.m. March 10 reported catalytic converters stolen from nine autos in their lot.
•A landlord in the 5000 block of Frenchman Road at 11:59 a.m. March 10 reported 200 reflector lamps, valued at $181 each, stolen from a property he had leased to a couple running a hemp-growing business. The total value of the missing lamps is $36,2000.
•An independent contractor reported finding a license plate at 6:05 p.m. March 11 while she was cleaning a parking lot in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a National Crime Information Center check and discovered the plate had been reported as stolen.
•A resident in the 5000 block of French Avenue at 9:23 a.m. March 12 reported $1,100 stolen from her purse as it sat in an occupied, unlocked house for three days. There are no suspects, other than some of the juveniles residing in the residence.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. at 12:56 p.m. March 13 reported receiving three phone messages concerning her bank information. The complainant was aware of the possible scam.
•A motorist was cited at 3:29 p.m. March 13 in the 12000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for speeding.
•Another motorist was cited at 6:18 p.m. March 13 on Forest Blvd. N. and 165th Street N. for speeding.
• A resident in the 7000 block of 125th Street N. at 9:45 a.m. March 14 reported two different vehicles using her horseshoe driveway as a turnaround – the first at 12:33 p.m. March 6 and the second at 1:52 a.m. March 12.
•A Minnesota driver was cited at 12:28 p.m. March 14 on eastbound Egg Lake Road N. and Goodview Avenue N. for speeding 54 mph in a 35 mph zone by westbound deputies, who clocked the vehicle at 54 mph.
•A motorist was cited at 12:51 p.m. March 14 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 38 mph in a 30 mph zone. East-facing deputies on stationary patrol clocked the vehicle at 38 mph.
•A driver was cited at 1:07 p.m. March 14 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone. Eastbound deputies clocked the vehicle at 76 mph.
•A citation was issued at 3:45 p.m. March 14 in the 5000 block of 149th Street N. for window tint violation.
•A citation was issued at 5:52 p.m. March 14 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for speeding.
• A resident near the intersection of 145th Street N. and Goodview Avenue N. at 9:43 p.m. March 14 reported that a suspicious vehicle slowed down and opened its door while her children were walking home.
•Employees at the Speedway station in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 2:56 p.m. March 15 reported that someone shoplifted two cartons plus five packs of cigarettes from the store.
•A speeder was cited at 6:18 p.m. March 15 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
•A resident in the 16000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. at 2:02 p.m. March 16 reported that someone smashed all four corners of her 1979 Chevy Blazer with an unknown object sometime over the weekend.
The vehicle, which was described as in good shape before the incident, was now extensively damaged. The complainant suspects her soon-to-be ex-husband of the deed.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:44 a.m. March 17 on southbound Forest Blvd. N. at 147th Street N. for semaphore violation after deputies observed the vehicle enter the intersection on a yellow light that quickly turned red.
•An unidentified motorist was cited at 11:02 a.m. March 17 in the 16000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation following a traffic stop for expired registration. A mobile data computer (MDC) check of the driver during the stop revealed the revoked status and two outstanding warrants.
•The driver of a black SUV was cited at 3:57 p.m. March 17 on northbound Elmcrest Avenue N. and 150th Street N. for tabs that expired in December
The driver told Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies that the vehicle was leased and that she was hoping to trade it in before she had to purchase new tabs.
•The driver of a dark-colored sedan was cited at 9:08 p.m. March 17 on Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving after revocation after deputies on patrol were alerted by their automatic license plate reader (ALPR) as to the driver’s status.
•An injured male was arrested at 11:53 p.m. March 17 on Bald Eagle Blvd. W. and Elmcrest Avenue N. for suspicion of DWI after he injured himself in a single-vehicle crash.
•A Minnesota driver was cited at 10:42 a.m. March 18 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 44 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol. The driver admitted to going between 30-35 mph.
•Shoplifting in progress was reported at 9:29 p.m. March 18 at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
•An unidentified driver was arrested at 2:29 a.m. March 19 on 170th Street N. and Farnham Avenue N. for DUI and possession of drugs and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle after deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. They became suspicious when the driver nervously acted as if they were under the influence of drugs. A search turned up the contraband.
•A suspicious white pickup truck was reported at 9:34 a.m. March 19 in the 4000 block of 170th Street N. after its male driver pulled into the complainant’s driveway and got out and looked around before leaving.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way N. at 12:19 p.m. March 19 reported being harassed by someone who was transmitting their voice into her residence. The complainant asked for information on technology that would allow someone to transmit voices into her home. Deputies responded that they were unaware of any such technology.
•The driver of a black pickup truck was cited at 3:49 p.m. March 19 in the 6000 block of 137th Street N. for failure to stop at a stop sign after deputies observed him approach the intersection of Egg Lake Road N. He made a right turn and headed east without stopping at the stop sign.
•Fraud was reported at 1:29 p.m. March 20 in the 15000 block of Foster Drive N.
•The driver of a black pickup truck was cited at 3:51 p.m. March 20 on Forest Blvd. N and 159th Street N. for driving after suspension after deputies on patrol were alerted by an ALPR hit to the vehicle. They later verified the registered owner as the suspended driver.
Loretta Harding
