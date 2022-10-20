The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
A resident in the 12000 block of Fondant Trail N. at 6:00 p.m. Sept. 4 reported the neighbors for photographing him.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited a motorist at 9:10 p.m. Sept. 5 for speeding on Frenchman Road.
A set of house and car keys were reported missing at 10:19 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 5000 block of French Drive, after the complainant misplaced them while playing at the community basketball court. He said he just wanted the incident documented and would phone deputies if his vehicle went missing. The complainant told deputies he didn’t have his vehicle’s license plate number handy and would look for his keys in the daylight.
Deputies responding to a reported harassment restraining order (HRO) violation in the 15000 block of Emerald Drive at 8:17 a.m. Sept. 6 told the complainant that she needed to contact the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office since the violation was happening in that county.
A resident in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 10:31 a.m. Sept. 6 reported receiving a suspicious phone call from a person claiming to be from U-Care wanting to explain insurance policies. When she phoned U-Care, she learned that the person who phoned her was not a part of the company. Deputies advised her to not to pick up phone calls from unknown parties. If it were an important call, the party would leave a message, deputies said.
A custom trailer was reported stolen at 10:36 a.m. Sept. 6 from the 5000 block of 130th Street N.
An abandoned USPS mail truck was reported found at 7:55 p.m. Sept. 6 in the area of Fiona Avenue N. and 125th Street N. The truck was deemed abandoned as no one was inside the vehicle. Deputies contacted the USPS to report their vehicle’s location, and a tow truck was summoned to the scene.
A renter in the 14000 block of Irish Avenue N. at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 7 reported the lawn at his residence damaged from a suspected ATV. The complainant didn’t know when the damage could have occurred and couldn’t provide suspect information other than seeing ATV’s on the roadway from time to time.
A resident at an unknown Hugo location at 1:19 p.m. Sept. 7 reported receiving a scam phone call telling her she had a warrant out on her and that she needed to hand over credit card information to avoid fees and the inevitable arrest. The complainant stated that the scammer was quite convincing, but she resisted providing information. The complainant must not have been convincing, because deputies checked their computer files to make sure she really didn’t have any warrants out on her.
Deputies on routine patrol pulled over a vehicle who ran through school patrol flaggers at 7:31 a.m. Sept. 8 at the intersection of Heritage Parkway N. and Education Drive and gave the driver a tutorial on what to do when encountering the school crossing guard. Drivers need to stop and wait for the flaggers to get off the road before driving off, deputies said.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at 4:18 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving on the right shoulder by deputies waiting in a long line of traffic at a red light. They observed the driver pass their squad and several other vehicles by driving on the right shoulder to make a right turn. The driver, whose attitude was described as good, was aware of the reason for the traffic stop.
Residents in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 4:24 p.m. Sept. 9 reported the neighbors for breaking part of their fence sometime during that day.
A group home client in the 17000 block of Farnham Avenue N. was cited for assault at 7:07 p.m. Sept. 9, after deputies responded to the scene of a disturbance.
A motorist was verbally warned at 12:16 a.m. Sept. 11 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for a missing rear taillight by deputies on routine patrol, who pulled him over after suspecting he was driving impaired. After administering standard field sobriety tests, deputies determined the driver was not impaired – just missing a taillight.
The driver of a dark-colored SUV was cited at 9:47 a.m. Sept. 11 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 146th Street N. for displaying tabs that expired in February and for insurance violations. The driver admitted to being aware of the tardy tabs and had earlier received a written warning from deputies. But when he tried to renew the registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles, the line was too long, he said. The driver also could not provide proof of insurance, so deputies called the insurance company only to discover that the insurance the driver claimed to have in good order had actually lapsed due to nonpayment.
An extraordinarily large bonfire in the area of 142nd Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. was reported at 12:12 a.m. Sept. 12. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arriving on scene were astonished at the magnitude of the fire and advised the homeowner to put it out. The fire was extinguished without incident.
A license plate was reported stolen off a vehicle in the 15000 block of Jeffrey Avenue N. at 9:34 a.m. Sept. 12. Deputies took the remaining plate off the vehicle and submitted a stolen plate form to the National Crime Information Center database.
Identity theft was reported at 1:19 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N.
A motor vehicle was reported stolen overnight Sept. 12-13 from the 5000 block of 152nd Street N. The business next door also called in to report the vehicle theft. Total loss was reported to be approximately $700.
Items were reported stolen from several vehicles in the 15000 block of Freeland Avenue N. at 6:17 p.m. Sept. 13.
Deputies were dispatched out to a business in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. on a shoplifting call at 2:36 p.m. Sept. 14. Although the suspect was gone on arrival, deputies confirmed that a theft had occurred.
A suspicious male, tattooed on his neck and arms, was reported at 2:47 p.m. Sept. 14 for looking into a vehicle in a driveway in the 6000 block of 152nd Street N. without trying to gain entry.
An unidentified male was arrested for DWI at 6:23 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N., following a traffic stop for expired vehicle registration.
Residents in the 6000 block of 152nd Street N. at 9:16 a.m. Sept. 15 reported items stolen from their Winnebago while it was at the shop undergoing repairs.
Deputies arrested a driver in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 5:51 p.m. Sept. 15 for an undisclosed violation and cited his passenger, also for an undisclosed violation.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 4000 block of westbound Frenchman Road for careless driving and failure to obey a semaphore, after deputies observed a dark-colored sports car approach the red light, signal and turn right without stopping. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of alcohol coming from the interior and observed the driver’s watery, bloodshot eyes. When the driver admitted to consuming alcohol, deputies conducted field sobriety tests that produced a blood alcohol content of 0.078. Though the driver was not legally intoxicated, he was intoxicated “in fact” and called for a family member to drive him home from the traffic stop.
A motorist was arrested for driving on a canceled license for unsafe behavior at 2:06 a.m. Sept. 16 in the area of Flay Avenue N. and 140th Street N., following a traffic stop for a turn signal violation.
A resident in the 4000 block of 126th Street N. at 2:08 p.m. Sept. 16 reported an internet scam. Deputies advised her not to click on pop-up ads, because most of them are scams. They further advised her that if something seems too good to be true, then it usually is.
An unidentified male, but one known to deputies, was arrested on multiple warrants at 3:16 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N.
A resident in the 15000 block of Eminence Avenue N. at 1:34 a.m. Sept. 17 reported unknown persons for ringing her doorbell multiple times.
A juvenile was reported at 9:16 a.m. Sept. 17 for riding a dirt bike in a wetland area owned by a homeowners association in the 15000 block of Falcon Circle N. The youth’s parents were contacted and asked to help encourage safer behaviors. The complainant was advised to contact the HOA regarding possible bylaw infractions.
A Minnesota woman was cited at 10:32 a.m. Sept. 17 in the area of Leopold Lane and eastbound Frenchman Road for driver’s license restriction violation and a moving violation, after deputies pulled over her pickup truck for failing to signal a left-hand turn. The driver submitted temporary driver’s license papers and admitted that her own vehicle was disabled due to an interlock device. This was why she was driving another person’s vehicle to go to work, she explained. The driver parked the vehicle legally at the scene and called for a ride.
— Loretta Harding
