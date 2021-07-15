The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A motorist was arrested for DWI at 3:11 a.m. June 6 on Forest Blvd. N. and 120th Street N. after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled a vehicle over for no trailer lights and smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. The driver also appeared impaired and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.121 on field sobriety tests.
• Deputies issued written warnings to two drivers on 170th Street N. for undisclosed driving offenses at 7:35 a.m. June 6 at Henna Avenue N. and at 8:00 a.m. at Jeffrey Avenue N.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:58 p.m. June 6 on westbound 137th Street N. at Forest Blvd. N. for speeding 54 mph in a posted 35 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at Egg Lake Road and Foxhill Road.
• Deputies conducted two traffic stops during the evening of June 6. At 5:12 p.m., deputies pulled a motorist over for expired registration on Education Drive N. and Emmit Drive N., and at 10:13 p.m., they pulled a motorist over for stop sign violation on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Generation Avenue N.
• A male was asked to leave the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 4:20 a.m. June 7 after he created a disturbance by accusing other patrons of stealing his phone. Deputies found no evidence that any theft actually occurred.
• The driver of a black SUV displaying green registration tabs from 2020 was cited at 3:59 p.m. June 7 on Geneva Avenue N. and Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for the tardy tabs and title violations after deputies discovered he was not the registered owner of the vehicle, even though he had bought it more than one year ago. The motorist told deputies he had not changed the title or updated the tabs due to COVID and that he had a lot of work to do at the DMV, but was too busy to go there or make an appointment. After the long explanation, the driver was eventually able to at least produce proof of insurance.
• A westbound motorist was verbally warned at 5:28 p.m. June 7 about failing to stop at a stop sign at Freedom Drive N. and Farnham Avenue N. after deputies became distracted by the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. After the driver said the pot was recently in the vehicle and may still be, deputies searched the vehicle and found only possible drug paraphernalia, but no actual drugs.
• Both front and back license plates were reported stolen at 5:31 p.m. June 7 from an older model pickup truck in the 12000 block of Farnham Avenue N.
• A mailbox in the 6000 block of 165th Street N. was reported burned down at 10:20 p.m. June 7 following a brush fire in the overgrown ditch behind the mailbox. Witnesses said they heard a boom that was louder than a gunshot, but didn’t pay any further attention to it. There are no suspects, and the postal inspector was notified.
• The driver of a black GMC SUV was cited at 1:08 p.m. June 9 on Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for driving after suspension after deputies conducted a routine license plate check on the vehicle as it exited the Kwik Trip and continued eastbound on Frenchman Road.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Street at 7:04 a.m. June 10 reported being scammed out of $8,000 in FlipCoin to supposedly bail her son out of jail. The victim said she also texted pictures of her driver’s license and Social Security card to a female who claimed to be from FlipCoin.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Europa Trail N. at 9:50 a.m. June 10 reported receiving a text displaying a picture of dismembered bodies and demanding money or his family would be killed. The text also included a list of family member names. When deputies viewed the text, they discovered that the picture was a stock photo off the Internet and told the complainant it was all a scam to get money. The complainant said he didn’t respond to the text and also believed it was a scam. Deputies photographed the text with their body cameras for their files.
• An unknown individual was arrested on a warrant at 8:51 p.m. June 10 in the 15000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N.
• Deputies issued a citation for an undisclosed traffic offense at 8:34 p.m. June 11 in the 5000 block of 170th Street N.
• A purse containing a wallet was reported found at 12:30 a.m. June 13 in the 5000 block of Upper 146th Street N. following a Good Neighbor Days event. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies used the driver’s license inside the wallet to identify its owner, who came and retrieved the purse and wallet.
• A motorist was cited at 8:19 a.m. June 13 on 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
• A suspicious homeless person in a hammock reported at 9:38 a.m. June 13 in the 12000 block of Fondant Trail N. turned out to be two juveniles, only one of which was actually in the hammock. The other juvenile was in a vehicle. After being identified, the juveniles were asked to leave.
• An southbound driver was cited at 7:05 a.m. June 14 in the 6000 block of 165th Street N. for expired registration and expired driver’s license by northbound deputies, who observed the vehicle traveling with expired registration. When deputies turned around and caught up with the vehicle, the driver made a hasty turn to eastbound 165th Street N.
• A wallet and phone were reported found at 6:37 p.m. June 14 in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N. When deputies arrived at that address, the owner of the property arrived at the same time, and there was no longer a need for them.
• Approximately $85 was reported stolen overnight June 14-15 from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 15000 block of Fanning Drive N.
• Theft from a motor vehicle in the 5000 block of French Drive N. was reported overnight June 14-15.
• A motorist was cited at 10:27 a.m. June 15 on Forest Blvd. N. and 159th Street N. for driving after suspension.
• An unknown motorist was cited at 7:39 p.m. June 15 on Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for displaying tabs that expired in November, driving on a suspended license and driving without a vehicle title. The subject said he had purchased the car more than a month before and had not yet received the title from the seller.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path N. at 6:35 p.m. June 16 reported his vehicle missing and said he suspects his roommate took it.
• A northbound motorist was cited at 12:48 a.m. June 17 on Goodview Avenue N. and 151st Street N. for displaying tabs that expired in December. The driver and registered owner told deputies she was aware of the expired status and that she hadn’t gotten around to renewing.
• A resident in the 17000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N. at 2:23 a.m. June 17 reported an unknown male for trying to steal a horse from her property.
• Deputies left a citation under the windshield of a vehicle parked in the 8000 block of 170th Street N. at 2:46 a.m. June 17 that displayed tabs that expired in September 2020. Deputies noted that the same vehicle had been parked twice earlier at that location.
• A peddler without a permit was reported at 1:42 p.m. June 17 in the 5000 block of 127th Street N. Deputies asked the solicitor to leave the area.
• A resident in the 16000 block of Henna Avenue N. at 3:47 p.m. June 17 reported a burglary.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding and DWI at 9:05 p.m. June 17 in the 6000 block of 160th Street.
• A Michigan motorist was cited at 10:28 p.m. June 17 on Frenchman Road and Forest Blvd. N. for displaying tabs that expired in February and for providing proof of insurance that expired in 2019. The subject stated he had switched insurance companies but could not provide any documentation, or any proof of insurance at all from the new company, even after contacting their customer service line. The male also had a nonextraditable felony warrant for assault with a weapon out of Michigan.
— Loretta Harding
