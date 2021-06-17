The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 3:52 p.m. May 9 conducted a traffic stop for illegal window tint and a nonfunctioning taillight on Ethan Trail N. and Oneka Parkway N.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. at 9:37 p.m. May 9 reported a truck driving down his road after it hit his garbage can. Although the complainant provided a video of the incident, deputies could not locate the subject.
•A business owner in the 5000 block of 145th Street N. at 9:19 a.m. May 10 reported someone for coming onto his property and trying to take copper wiring.
•Deputies cited a motorist at 4:02 p.m. May 10 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for expired registration.
•A Hugo resident at an undisclosed address reported being contacted at 5:50 p.m. May 11 by a party claiming to be from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). The caller stated that a warrant had been taken out on her, and tried to get her to pay money. She did not pay, but contacted the real WCSO instead.
•A motorist was cited at 8:33 p.m. May 12 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for driving after cancellation following a traffic stop triggered by a random mobile computer database (MDC) check.
•A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 10:03 a.m. May 13 from the 5000 block of 140th Street N.
• A nonresident reported his own dog for possibly biting a Hugo resident at 5:48 p.m. May 13. However, the complainant was uncooperative about providing more information.
•Two adult males were reported at 11:37 p.m. May 13 for longboarding in the middle of the roadway in the area of Foxhill Avenue N. and Egg Lake Road. Deputies spoke with the males about safer recreation options.
•A resident on Rosemary Way at 10:47 a.m. May 14 phoned to warn deputies that he would be serving divorce papers to his soon-to-be ex-wife within the next couple of weeks and that she could become hostile. Deputies advised the complainant to get back in touch with them when that time comes.
•A resident in the 8000 block of 152nd Street N. at 3:02 p.m. May 14 reported a fake unemployment claim filed in his name. There was no monetary loss.
•Deputies issued a verbal warning at 5:19 p.m. May 14 to the driver of a vehicle bearing tabs that didn’t match the vehicle after spotting both at the Speedway gas station pumps in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. The vehicle ended up breaking down and being left at the scene anyway.
•A suspicious burglary in progress reported at 10:22 p.m. May 14 at an unoccupied townhome in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. turned out to be a daughter of the resident coming to retrieve her belongings while he was out of town. However, her father revealed that she was not supposed to be at his residence at all, which is why she didn’t have access. Deputies sent the daughter home to the custody of her mother.
•A suspicious male reported for standing in the shadows in the area of Goodview Avenue N. and Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at 12:10 a.m. May 15 turned out to be from out of town and waiting for a ride. To add to the red flags, a party had just broken up nearby and guests were fleeing on foot. The male agreed he looked suspicious and volunteered to stand under the street lamp until his ride arrived.
•Deputies cited a motorist at 12:57 a.m. May 15 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for driving after revocation following a traffic stop for tabs that expired in June 2019. The driver was picked up by another driver.
•The driver of a white Camaro was cited at 6:27 p.m. May 15 on Goodview Trail Circle N. and Goodview Trail N. for driving after suspension and displaying tabs that expired in March. Deputies pulled the driver over for no front license plate and conducted a computer check on the registered owner. He received a verbal warning for the missing front plate.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. at 1:02 a.m. May 16 reported kids playing “ding dong ditch” in the area. The complainant was concerned due to items left behind in his yard that he thought may have been stolen. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a pile of junk on the side of the road that appeared to come from a development under construction in the area.
•Two suspicious vehicles reported at 2:31 a.m. May 16 in the 15000 block of French Drive N. turned out to belong to a resident teen sitting in one of the cars with two of her friends so that she wouldn’t wake her family. Deputies found no indication of drug use or illegal activity.
• Deputies returned a laptop found in the middle of the road in the 5000 block of 159th Street N. at 1:21 p.m. May 16 to its owner.
•Catalytic converters were reported stolen at 11:28 a.m. May 17 in the 5000 block of 170th Street N.
•A dispute over a tow was reported at 1:14 p.m. May 17 in the 4000 block of Education Drive N.
•The driver of a white hatchback was cited at 4:46 p.m. May 17 on Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N. for displaying tabs that expired in March and for failing to register his vehicle. The driver admitted to being “well aware” of the expiration and to purchasing the vehicle more than seven months ago without registering it in his name.
•The driver of a red pickup truck with a topper was cited at 4:08 p.m. May 18 on southbound Oneka Parkway N. and Farnham Avenue N. for failing to stop at the stop sign. Another motorist was cited at 4:14 p.m. that day in the 15000 block of Fanning Drive N. for the same offense. A third motorist driving a white minivan was cited at 4:19 that same day on northbound Oneka Parkway N. at Farnham Avenue N. for the same violation.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way N. at 7:10 p.m. May 18 reported her ex-boyfriend for sending text messages threatening to come over and invade her house. Deputies urged the complainant to file for a harassment restraining order (HRO) and then conducted another extra patrol later that evening.
•A suspicious pink ice cream truck driven by a possible male sex offender at 7:30 p.m. May 18 in the area of Glenbrook Avenue N. and 147th Street N. turned out to have been driven by a female when deputies spotted it the next day and talked to the driver. The complainant thought the male truck driver may have been associated with a predatory offender, according to a Facebook post he had read last year.
•A suspicious occupied vehicle reported parked outside a closed business in the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 9:45 p.m. May 18 turned out to belong to local people having simply left their house to have a conversation away from other family members. Deputies advised the parties to park at an open business or at their actual residence.
•Deputies cited a motorist for semaphore violation on 120th Street N. at 4:15 p.m. May 19 and another motorist for crosswalk violation on Frenchman Road at 6:01 p.m. May 19.
• A mysteriously misplaced headstone was reported at 8:48 p.m. May 19 in St. John the Baptist Cemetery on 147th Street N. and Finale Avenue N. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a grave marker laying on the steps of a statue and notified St. Genevieve Church about the tombstone and the family name on it.
•A bicycle was reported stolen from the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. at 9:22 p.m. May 19.
•A motorist was cited at 12:22 a.m. May 20 on Frenchman Road at Oneka Parkway N. for driving after revocation.
•A suspicious vehicle reported lurking around in the 4000 block of 132nd Way N. at 1:05 a.m. May 20 turned out to be people waiting for friends. Deputies advised them to be courteous about noise at that time of night.
•Deputies arrested a motorist for DWI at 2:49 a.m. May 20 on Forest Blvd. N. and 120th Street N., following a traffic stop for poor driving conduct. Field sobriety tests indicated the driver’s blood alcohol content was 0.23.
Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.