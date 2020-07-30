The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A suspicious male was reported at 5:20 p.m. June 26 for sitting on the porch of a resident in the 6000 block of 138th Street N. The male deputies found a person who matched the reported description, but who denied sitting on the porch. Deputies advised the male to stay off the porch anyway.
•Deputies were informed that a bike was reported stolen by three males walking by at 8:56 p.m. June 26 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. When deputies spoke to the mother of one of the suspects, he was quickly made to return the bike.
One of three occupants of a vehicle that ran out of gas in the 8000 block of 122nd Street N. was arrested at 3:03 a.m. June 27 on a felony warrant after deputies asked all parties to identify themselves.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:03 p.m. June 27 on westbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar.
A resident in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N. at 1:15 p.m. June 27 reported her ex-boyfriend for transferring a motor vehicle title without her knowledge.
Now the complainant can’t get a new title, so deputies gave her some suggestions on how to remedy the situation.
Suspicious juveniles were reported at 9:34 p.m. June 27 in the 5000 block of 141st Street N. for giving money to people.
•A male motorist was arrested at 11:01 p.m. June 28 on Forest Blvd. N. and 170th Street N. for DWI after deputies responded to a complaint of a vehicle crossing into oncoming traffic. The subject admitted to consuming alcohol at the golf course prior to his drive home.
•A resident in the 5000 block of Evergreen Drive N. at 11:17 a.m. June 29 reported her neighbor, clad only in jean shorts, for coming to her home to pound on her door and ask for money. The complainant said she doesn’t know the neighbor well and thinks he is high on drugs when he shows up to ask for money. When the complainant said she didn’t want the neighbor around her anymore, deputies advised her on ways to take out a harassment restraining order (HRO) and to call 911 if she felt threatened in any way.
•A dog-on-dog biting incident was reported at 12:32 p.m. June 29 in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way N.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. at 3:41 p.m. June 29 reported being bilked out of $2,700 by fraudsters after she tried to get her car wrapped for marketing purposes.
•At 8:14 p.m. June 29, a resident in the 5000 block of 149th Street N. reported two fine but deep scratches on the hood and front passenger side door of his vehicle while it was parked at work in Wisconsin, or at home by a roommate. Follow-up will continue.
•Two males familiar to deputies from earlier incidents were observed by them at 2:46 a.m. June 30 walking along the 15000 block of Falcon Circle N. The males said they were returning home from the Kwik Trip, and were allowed to leave as nothing suspicious was seen.
However, deputies made particular note of the incident in case thefts in the area were reported later.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 127th Street N. at 2:31 p.m. June 30 reported the front passenger side window of his vehicle broken while it was parked at his place of employment.
•A family of trespassers in the area of 125th Street N. and 122nd Street N. at 8:13 p.m. June 30 were reported for launching their small pleasure craft on private property where they weren’t authorized to do so. Extra patrol was requested.
•Deputies reported two males for walking in the 4000 block of Fable Hill Parkway N. at 1:58 a.m. July 1 and taking off running into the woods the moment they saw deputies.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Evergreen Avenue N. reported his license plates stolen at 7:19 p.m. July 1, after noticing two different license plate numbers on his vehicle, neither of which belonged to him. Both plates had already been reported as stolen and were removed and placed into evidence. The complainant was issued a 45-day temporary set of plates.
A resident in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N. at 1:47 a.m. July 2 reported ding-dong ditch activity. Deputies were unable to locate the door-to-door pranksters.
•An unidentified man was arrested at 5:57 p.m. July 2 in the 5000 block of 159th Street N. for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO), after deputies were dispatched to the address on a suicidal threats report and found an unstable male who had been texting his ex-girlfriend in violation of the order.
•Residents in the 4000 block of Emmit Drive N. at 1:02 a.m. July 3 reported a bike found on their property. Deputies picked up the bike and dropped it off at the Public Works Department.
•A wallet containing identification and a pair of sunglasses reported found at 8:14 a.m. July 3 on the Hardwood Creek Trail in the area of 140th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. were returned to their owner. He said he’d lost his items while riding his bike home the previous night.
A motorist reported a male for pointing a gun at her while they were driving along 140th Street N. at Forest Blvd. N. at 8:29 a.m. July 3.
•Residents in the 5000 block of 129th Street N. at 4:21 p.m. July 3 reported buying a product online and later noticing two more charges from the same company in the United Kingdom they’d bought the items from. The complainant’s bank canceled the card and is working to retrieve the money. So far, no monetary loss was suffered.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Fiona Road N. at 4:56 p.m. July 3 reported finding a BMW key fob. As it was not accompanied by identification, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies entered it evidence for safekeeping.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Europa Court N. at 7:59 p.m. July 3 reported his neighbor for using a drone.
•A purse was reported found at 3:00 p.m. July 4 in the 15000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N. and returned to its owner, who turned out to be a neighbor.
•A noisy disturbance reported at 1:14 a.m. July 5 in the 5000 block of 146th Street N. turned out only to be several calm adults behind their house, not being overly noisy at all. When deputies were dispatched out to the same area on a second complaint at 1:59 a.m., they could hear several adults yelling and a possible fight underway. Following contact with the homeowner it was determined that a neighbor who had come over was described as “needing to leave.” Deputies assisted in making sure the male left in civil fashion, negating the need for a third visit by law enforcement.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 170th Street N. at 11:58 a.m. July 6 reported receiving a scam phone call to which he did not comply or lose any money. However, a resident in the 14000 block of Glenbrook at 12:36 p.m. reported losing $5,000 to fraud.
•The driver of a dark-colored sedan traveling eastbound on 130th Street N. at Forest Blvd. N. at 4:06 p.m. July 6 was cited for failure to display current registration after deputies pulled him over for no front license plate. The rear license plate sported tardy tabs from February. He was verbally warned for no front license plate.
•A suspicious juvenile reported at 9:34 p.m. July 6 parked in the elementary school lot in the 4000 block of Heritage Parkway N. after hours turned out to be a male meeting another party who was on his way. The male was polite and left without incident.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Fiona Avenue N. at 10:37 p.m. July 6 reported the person her dog had jumped on earlier while he was walking in the area for coming to her house and ringing her doorbell for 10 minutes.
•A juvenile male was cited at 12:42 a.m. July 7 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for underage drinking and driving after being pulled over for expired tabs and failure to maintain his lane. The driver was tested and found to be under the legal limit. His female passenger was found to have a misdemeanor warrant but was not brought in because she had to be transported to the University of Minnesota Riverside Hospital for a medical condition.
— Loretta Harding
