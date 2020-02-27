The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A driver was cited at 11:02 a.m. Jan. 28 on Goodview Avenue near 150th Street N for speeding 39 mph in a 30 mph zone.
• Officers were dispatched to a car vs. deer report in the area of 170th St. N and Jeffrey Ave. N at 1:36 a.m. Jan. 29. The deputy gathered the driver’s information and insurance and was given a case number. The driver was able to drive his vehicle away from the scene.
• An officer responded to the 1500 block of Farnham Avenue N. at 2:40 a.m. Feb. 2 on a suspicious activity report.
Upon arrival, the officer found a vehicle parked in a snowbank.
The vehicle turned out to be a rental from the airport. The officer was unable to make contact with the registered party.
• A driver was cited at 10:18 a.m. Feb. 3 on 170th Street N/Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• An officer conducted traffic enforcement at the intersection of Europa Trail North and 130th Street around 5:50 p.m. Feb. 7 for stop sign violations.
Three traffic stops were conducted in roughly 45 minutes.
The officer issued one citation and two verbal warnings.
• An officer observed a white sedan with a malfunctioning license plate light traveling westbound on Frenchman Road at 8:41 p.m. Feb. 9.
During the traffic stop, the officer observed an open container of alcohol within reach of the driver. A citation was issued.
• An officer was dispatched to a property damage report in the 1300 block of Goodview Avenue N. at 10:31 p.m. Feb. 10.
The caller reported that the snowmobile trail groomer keeps leaving snow in his driveway and has damaged his garbage cans and mailboxes.
The officer advised the caller to contact the city about the issue. The caller stated that there wasn’t an issue that day, but he wanted to report the ongoing issue.
• A burglary from a house under construction in the 13000 block of Fondant Trail N. was reported at 8:39 a.m. Feb. 14.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the burglary, where copper gas lines were cut and stolen.
