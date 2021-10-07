The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• The driver of a TruGreen truck and trailer was reported for driving across the front yard of a residence in the 15000 block of Goodview Trail N. at 8:31 a.m. Aug. 16. After deputies were able to identify the driver, they obtained his supervisor’s information and later conducted a traffic stop on the driver at 9:20 a.m. that day in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N.
• A juvenile was reported at 9:37 a.m. Aug. 26 for damaging the front window of an optical shop in the 5000 block of 147th Street N. by throwing a rock at it.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 148th Street N. at 10:05 a.m. Aug. 26 reported a debit card stolen from the residence and later used at an ATM in Coon Rapids.
• A flagpole reported broken off 8 inches above the ground at 5:48 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 5000 block of 145th Street N. turned out to have been blown apart by 60 mph gusty winds in the area, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The complainant disputed that the damage could have been done by nature, but had no surveillance video to support her claim.
• A suspicious gray vehicle with black rims reported parked behind a greenhouse in the 4000 block of Frenchman Road at 6:52 p.m. Aug. 26 for 45 minutes turned out to be two occupants looking for a place away from home to smoke cigarettes out of the rain. When deputies advised them they were on private property, they agreed to leave.
• A suspicious vehicle in a ditch in the 7000 block of 132nd Street N. at 3:44 p.m. Aug. 27 turned out to belong to a male previously wanted for a domestic abuse no-contact order violation.
• A juvenile male was reported for trespassing inside a model home under construction in the area of Fondant Trail N. and 130th Lane N. at 4:11 p.m. Aug. 27. Deputies located the youth on the walking path near the building and released him without further action.
• An unidentified male was issued a verbal warning at 9:40 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 7000 block of 137th Street N. for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, after deputies checked on a vehicle in the park after dark and observed pot and paraphernalia. The contraband was seized for destruction.
• Deputies working at a tent party at the Blue Heron in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. arrested an unidentified male at 1:12 a.m. Aug. 28 for disorderly conduct and for trespassing.
• Deputies issued a written warning to a motorist at 7:51 a.m. Aug. 28 on 170th Street and Ingersoll Avenue for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• Deputies working a tent party at the Blue Heron at 1:18 a.m. Aug. 29 removed a second disorderly male from the establishment for picking fights with multiple people around the bar and threatening all night to fight with security workers.
• The catalytic converters of nine vehicles were reported stolen at 7:24 p.m. Aug. 29 from a large storage property on the corner of 165th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. All the vehicles were non-operational and were being prepared to be shipped to another country. Deputies advised the complainant that this crime has been occurring with regularity around the area.
• A darkened-out vehicle was reported at 2:37 a.m. Aug. 30 in the middle of the traffic lane in the 8000 block of 165th Street N. The owner was located and the vehicle was moved.
• A resident in the 17000 block of Keystone Avenue N. at 11:03 a.m. Aug. 30 reported receiving an attempted scam phone call asking for money to bail a grandson out of jail in Massachusetts. The reporter said she didn’t give out any money or answer the phone from that number any more.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Homestead Avenue N. at 11:53 a.m. Aug. 30 reported her nephew for taking metal from property shared among other family members. While other family members didn’t want to report the thief, the complainant confronted the thief and his father. Because they threatened to beat her up if she confronted them again, deputies advised her about ways to file a harassment restraining order (HRO). However, deputies cautioned the complainant that the stolen metal was strictly a civil matter.
• An unknown motorist was cited at 12:39 a.m. Aug. 31 on Elmcrest Avenue N. and Frenchman Road for displaying an altered license plate.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 8:13 p.m. Aug. 30 on 155th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for driving after revocation and driving an uninsured vehicle after he was pulled over for broken taillights emitting a white light to the rear. While talking to the driver, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies recognized him from multiple calls for service and other traffic stops. The motorist was instructed to park the vehicle legally until it was insured.
• An unknown motorist was cited and released at 12:39 a.m. Aug. 31 on Elmcrest Avenue N. and Frenchman Road for an altered license plate.
• A driver was arrested at 10:07 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after cancellation due to behavior inimical to public safety after deputies conducted a random mobile data computer (MDC) check of the subject’s license plate number. Another motorist was arrested for the same offense at 4:32 p.m. that same day on Forest Blvd. N. and 170th Street.
• A suspected gas leak reported at 6:12 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 13000 block of Europa Court turned out to be regular odors from a gas station off Forest Blvd. N.
• An unwanted person was reported at 9:36 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 13000 block of Europa Court.
• A motorist was issued a verbal warning at 4:01 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for passing on the shoulder, after deputies observed three vehicles conduct the same illegal maneuver, but could pull only the trailing vehicle over.
• Deputies issued a citation for speeding at 1:00 a.m. Sept. 2 on 125th Street N. and Homestead Drive N., after they observed vehicles placing “race track” and “dodge ‘em” on a public roadway near Sunset Lake.
• Two parties reported each other for motor vehicle assault at 6:32 a.m. Sept. 2 at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. The suspect claimed he kicked the complainant’s motor vehicle because she had hit him with her vehicle. No injuries were suffered by any of the persons involved, but the vehicle sustained a dent on the right rear door. Deputies requested surveillance video footage from the Kwik Trip and the Ideal Credit Union in the hopes of making sense of their investigation.
• Deputies issued a citation to a motorist for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone at 10:11 a.m. Sept. 2 in the 8000 block of 170th Street N. before they took the ticket back and issued a written warning instead.
• Deputies on patrol at 1:11 p.m. Sept. 2 took custody of a wallet found near the Kwik Trip and belonging to a resident in the 6000 block of 137th Street N. After they sent its owner a message, the wallet was entered into evidence.
• A vehicle parked at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 1300 block of Europa Court N. received a citation under its windshield wiper for displaying tabs that expired in July.
• A swing from Booms Ice Cream Shop in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. was reported for banging against the next door building at 8:57 a.m. Sept. 3. The complainant said the swing was making a racket and damaging the building.
— Loretta Harding
