The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
• A parked vehicle on Europa Court N. and Europa Trail N. was cited at 8:13 a.m. Aug. 12 for displaying registration that expired last May. An MDC check confirmed the expiration. The citation was tucked under the driver's windshield wiper.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 10:00 a.m. Aug. 12 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 38 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. A second motorist was cited at 11:02 a.m. that same day on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• The driver of an older model Chevrolet pickup was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Aug. 12 on Elmcrest Avenue N. for driving an uninsured vehicle and for possessing marijuana and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop for expired registration. The driver could not produce proof of insurance, but claimed current coverage through a large company. However, deputies verified with the company that the vehicle had not been insured for more than eight months.
• A suspicious vandal reported in an earlier complaint for damaging strings of decorative lights in the 14000 block of Generation Avenue N. at 9:37 p.m. Aug. 12 turned out to be a squirrel, after the complainant set up a game camera on her deck and captured the varmint on video footage.
• A suspicious vehicle driving around at 2:27 a.m. Aug. 13 on Fondant Avenue N. and Lower 147th Street N. turned out to be a driver learning to drive a manual transmission.
• An unidentified passenger was arrested on a warrant at 8:11 p.m. Aug. 14 on a private road following a traffic stop for tossing a lit cigarette butt out the window.
• Theft from a motor vehicle was reported overnight Aug. 14-15 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. Another resident in the same road reported $3 and a bag of popcorn stolen from her vehicle the following night.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 13000 block of Europa Court N. for driving on a license previously canceled due to behavior unsafe to public safety.
• Deputies issued a written warning to a motorist at 7:28 a.m. Aug. 17 on 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. Westbound deputies cited another motorist at 10:00 a.m. that same day for speeding 45 mph in a 35 zone on eastbound 130th Street N. at 129th Drive N.
• An unknown motorist was cited at 3:46 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for following too closely to another vehicle. His vehicle was towed.
• A passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 5000 block of 150th Street N. was arrested on a warrant at 6:00 p.m. Aug. 17 following a traffic stop for expired registration and no front plate.
• Deputies issued a written warning at 9:16 a.m. Aug. 18 to a motorist on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Generation Avenue N. for speeding 38 mph in a 30 mph zone. Southbound deputies cited another motorist at 10:34 a.m. that same morning on northbound Forest Blvd. N. and 150th Street N. for speeding 51 mph in a 35 mph zone. The motorist admitted to only 40 mph.
• An eastbound motorist was cited at 1:24 p.m. Aug. 18 on eastbound Frenchman Road turning left to go northbound on Forest Blvd. N. for engaging in a cell phone call while operating a motor vehicle after deputies observed him holding his cell phone horizontally and talking into it.
• A gas drive-off was reported at 9:00 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Speedway gas station in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• Approximately $2,400 in roof sheathing was reported stolen overnight Aug. 18-19 from the 4000 block of 162nd Court N.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:04 a.m. Aug. 19 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. Another motorist was warned at 8:28 a.m. that same morning on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Generation Avenue N. for speeding and for failure to possess proof of insurance.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 130th Street N. at 2:43 p.m. Aug. 19 reported that someone had forged his signature on a lease agreement. However, when deputies spoke with the complainant via return phone call, he stated he was too busy to make the report.
• The driver of a silver pickup was cited at 6:10 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. for driving through a stop sign and for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop for stop sign violation. Upon contact with the sole occupant of the vehicle, deputies could smell a strong odor of pot coming from the cab of the truck. The driver admitted to both offenses.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Falk Drive N. at 6:56 p.m. Aug. 19 reported receiving a phone call from T-Mobile stating that a massive data breach had occurred with her account and that a photocopy of her driver's license may have been taken. T-Mobile advised the complainant to cancel her debit card associated with the T-Mobile account as a precaution. The complainant said she did everything T-Mobile advised her to do and without financial loss.
• Deputies reported a failed attempt to stop a speeding motorbike at 8:50 p.m. Aug. 19 on Goodview Avenue N. and 150th Street N.
• Northbound deputies cited a motorist for failing to stop at a red light before turning right at 5:28 a.m. Aug. 20 on eastbound Frenchman Road and southbound Highway 61.
• A westbound motorist was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone at 10:01 a.m. Aug. 20 on 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. by eastbound deputies, who clocked her on radar. The driver, whose attitude deputies described as “poor,” stated that the reason for her high speed was that she “was gabbing.”
• Deputies pulled another driver over for speeding at 4:32 p.m. that same day in the 6000 block of 150th Street N.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 152nd Street N. at 1:35 p.m. Aug. 20 reported being scammed out of $1,150 via Facebook, after a party promised $6,000 in exchange for three payments of $1,150. After the complainant wired the money to the party, she never received anything in return.
• Dog bite from a potentially dangerous dog was reported at 11:21 p.m. Aug. 20 on 130th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N.
• A purse reported stolen at 11:34 a.m. Aug. 21 from Festival Foods in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N., turned out to have been left behind in the liquor store by the complainant, after she took a look at camera footage and saw her purse at the liquor store.
• A juvenile was arrested on a warrant at 6:41 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 5000 block of Farnham Drive N.
• A mom in the 15000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. at 9:20 p.m. Aug. 22 reported a phone scam her son was experiencing and received instructions on how to help her son block the associated phone numbers and not answer unknown numbers.
• A cell phone was reported found at 2:48 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 5000 block of Farnham Drive N. Deputies collected the item and arranged for the owner to pick it up at Oneka Elementary School.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Emmit Drive N. at 5:36 p.m. Aug. 24 reported unauthorized charges on her debit account and requested a case number so that her bank could reverse charges for her.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 11:27 p.m. Aug. 24 on 159th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for driving without a valid driver's license and for failure to provide proof of insurance. The vehicle was parked, and the parties were given a ride home.
• A motorist was issued a written warning at 8:33 a.m. Aug. 25 on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 40 mph in a 30 mph zone.
• An eastbound motorist was cited at 9:27 a.m. Aug. 25 on Egg Lake Road N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 53 mph in a 35 mph zone by westbound deputies, who clocked him on radar. A westbound motorist was cited at 1:10 p.m. that same day on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 45 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
• Deputies cited an unknown motorist for window tint violation at 4:31 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 7000 block of 170th Street N.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.