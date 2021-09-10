he Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
• An unnamed motorist was cited at 12:32 a.m. July 30 on Elmcrest Avenue N. and 158th Street N. for executing a dangerous moving violation.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:34 a.m. July 30 on eastbound Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for semaphore violation after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies observed him speed through a “solid red light” at that intersection.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 11:26 a.m. July 30 in the 9000 block of 170th Street N. for driving after suspension and for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver stated that she was speeding up to pass another vehicle.
• A Minnesota woman was cited at 12:11 p.m. July 30 on 170th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for allowing the vehicle she was test driving to be driven with suspended registration and no proof of insurance. The driver did not have a driver's license in her possession, and it was already suspended anyway. The driver said her ex-husband had the proof of insurance, even though she could not provide it.
• An eastbound motorist was cited at 9:20 p.m. July 30 on 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:45 a.m. July 31 in the 7000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for speeding 57 mph in a 45 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar. The driver said he was going 45 mph.
• A resident in the 15000 block of French Drive N. reported her brother for stealing her vehicle overnight July 31-Aug. 1, although she hadn't tried to contact him. Deputies explained what the complainant needed to do before she reported her vehicle stolen and what would happen when the vehicle was entered as stolen. The complainant said she would continue to try to contact her brother.
• Deputies placed a citation for expired tabs under the windshield wiper of a vehicle parked at the Oneka Lake DNR water access parking lot after they observed the tardy tabs at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 1. The tabs expired in November 2020.
• An eastbound motorist was cited at 9:42 a.m. Aug. 1 at 170th Street N. at Keystone Avenue N. for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone after west-facing deputies on stationary patrol clocked him on radar.
• A postal carrier reported being bitten on the back by a bulldog in the 12000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. at 2:04 p.m. Aug. 1. The complainant sustained an injury, so deputies left a business card on the door of the residence for future follow-up.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 6:32 a.m. Aug. 2 on Forest Blvd. N. and 120th Street N. for passing in a no-passing zone. She was also warned for reckless driving and failure to present proof of insurance after deputies observed her driving over the double yellow center line.
As deputies guessed that she was about to pass their fully marked squad car, they pulled over to let her do it. Then they pulled
her over.
The driver said she was late for work.
• An unlocked motor vehicle with its keys on the floorboard was reported stolen at 4:43 p.m. Aug. 2 from a driveway in the 5000 block of 170th Street N.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 7:58 a.m. Aug. 3 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue for speeding 44 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:13 p.m. Aug. 3 on westbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar.
• Minnesota driver was cited at 2:18 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 16000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after suspension, after deputies observed her driving on the white fog line for a considerable distance and activated their automatic license plate reader. The ALPR alerted them to the motorist's suspended status. The driver found a valid driver to pick her up while her vehicle remained on scene.
• A rear license plate was reported stolen off a vehicle parked in a restaurant parking lot in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 7:29 p.m. Aug. 3. Follow-up with the restaurant will be conducted to find possible CCTV evidence.
• Suspicious yells for help were reported at 12:58 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 14000 block of Everton Avenue N. Deputies located several juvenile males walking back from Kwik Trip, who claimed they didn't yell but heard yells.
• A motorist identified by passport was cited at 9:35 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation, following a traffic stop for traveling at a high rate of speed.
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies cited four motorists for speeding during the late morning and early afternoon of Aug. 4. A motorist clocked at 38 mph in a 30 mph zone in the 6000 block of 150th Street denied speeding and said he thought the limit was 35 mph. His attitude was described as poor. Two of the motorists on 170th Street N. were clocked at 69 mph and 72 mph in a 55 mph zone. Their attitudes were described as good. The fourth motorist was cited for 48 mph in a 35 mph zone on Egg Lake Road and Foxhill Avenue N. He admitted to speeding; therefore, his attitude was described as very good.
• The manager of a grocery store in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 3:52 p.m. Aug. 4 reported four juveniles being disruptive in the store. While on scene at 12:40 a.m. Aug. 5, deputies received a call reporting a shoplifting at that location.
• The driver of a silver Pontiac sedan was cited at 4:27 p.m. Aug. 5 on 140th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for driving on a suspended license, after deputies conducted a random computer check. The driver identified himself with a passport.
• A motorist was cited at 3:18 a.m. Aug. 6 on Forest Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for a moving violation.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving on a license canceled due to behavior unsafe to the public (IPS, or “inimical to public safety”).
• A driver was cited at 12:40 a.m. Aug. 8 on Generation Avenue N. and Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for failure to present a driver's license following a traffic stop for speeding.
• Deputies conducted a bicycle stop at 1:05 a.m. Aug. 8 on Generation Avenue N. and Oneka Lake Blvd. N. to issue a verbal warning for no lights.
• Deputies cited a bicyclist at 1:26 a.m. Aug. 8 on Everton Avenue N. and Frenchman Road for operating without lights.
• While conducting a squad check in the 6000 block of 137th Street N. at 7:31 p.m. Aug. 9, deputies reported damage to the metal and paint of their squad's right rear door and rear panel.
• A speeding vehicle on which deputies conducted a traffic stop at 12:23 a.m. Aug. 10 on Foxhill Avenue N. and 147th Street N. turned out to be driven by an 11-year-old.
• A Wisconsin motorist was cited at 10:25 a.m. Aug. 10 on Freeland Avenue N. and Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for speeding 41 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to 40 mph, but said he thought the speed limit was 35 mph.
• Residents in the 5000 block of 125th Lane N. at 11:20 a.m. Aug. 10 reported their child bitten in the back side of the left leg by a neighbor dog. The victim was seen at the emergency room for treatment of a puncture and a laceration.
• Three Minnesota motorists were cited for speeding in a 55 mph zone on westbound 170th Street N. by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked them all on radar. At 10:20 a.m. the speed was 67 mph; at 11:17 a.m. the speed was not given and at 5:12 p.m. the speed was 68 mph.
• A driver was cited at 11:46 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 15000 block of Empress Avenue N. for driving after suspension, after a random mobile data computer (MDC) check showed the registered owner to be suspended. A consented search of the vehicle revealed nothing untoward.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Garden Way N. at 7:36 a.m. Aug. 12 reported juveniles for throwing eggs at the front of his house.
Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.