The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Deputies arrested an unidentified person on undisclosed charges at 2:25 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. after a suspicious vehicle was observed at the Kwik Trip.
• Suspicious grinding noises and a suspicious male occupying a vehicle behind a barn in the 14000 block of Homestead Avenue N. were reported at 3:17 a.m. Feb. 13 during a period of ongoing civil issues. The complainant was concerned that the male in the vehicle was allowed to be on the property and that the grinding noises were possibly caused by the theft of a catalytic converter. Deputies checked the shed and found that nothing, including a catalytic converter, appeared to be missing.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 3:50 p.m. Feb. 13 reported a license plate stolen, after being notified by a neighboring agency that the plate was used in a gas drive-off. The plate was not recovered, and it is unknown when or where the plate was stolen.
• A suspicious male associated with a previously reported incident was reported lurking around a business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 4:57 p.m. Feb. 13 and making staff feel uncomfortable.
• A vehicle involved with a telephone pole was reported at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the area of 130th Street N. and Goodview Avenue N. The entangled vehicle had left the scene by the time deputies arrived.
• A family elder in the 15000 block of Empress Avenue N. was reported at 10:04 p.m. Feb. 13 for making inappropriate comments on social media to the complainant’s son and young friend. Deputies gave free counseling to the subject who was inexperienced in the ways of chat platforms about what constituted above-board communication.
• A wallet was reported left behind and possibly lost at 3:58 p.m. Feb. 14 near a business in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 8:31 p.m. Feb. 14 parked outside a residence in the 5000 block of 129th Street N. turned out to be a suspicious vehicle that deputies dealt with one year earlier. The vehicle drove away as soon as deputies were summoned.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 8:31 p.m. Feb. 15 from the 5000 block of 129th Street N.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:28 a.m. Feb. 16 on westbound Egg Lake Road N. and Foxhill Avenue N. for speeding 52 mph in a 35 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted only to 40 mph.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 8:11 a.m. Feb. 17 in the area of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 41 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver closely identified his own speed to be 40 mph.
• After a cell phone was reported stolen at 5:32 p.m. Feb. 16, deputies tracked the phone to the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and prevailed upon the individual in possession of it to hand it over.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Evergreen Avenue N. at 8:29 a.m. Feb. 17 reported the other driver with whom he was involved in a December accident for calling him and threatening to come to his home. Although fault had not been established, the “other” driver told the complainant he was upset the complainant had told police he didn’t see his car before the accident. Deputies spoke to that other driver, who confirmed he called the complainant but never offered or threatened to go to the complainant’s house. Deputies advised the subject not to have any contact with the complainant. To be on the safe side, deputies also advised the complainant to block the other party’s phone number and provided a case number.
• An unknown motorist was cited at 3:32 p.m. Feb. 17 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 140th Street N. for equipment violation.
• Deputies conducted two welfare checks, the first at 7:48 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 6000 block of 151st Street N. for noises in the basement and doors slamming, even though the complainant lived alone and wasn’t expecting anyone. The complainant got out of there and met deputies at a gas station. After deputies cleared the residence, the complainant returned home with peace of mind.
• At 10:38 a.m. Feb. 18, deputies took a report of mysterious footprints in the snow circumnavigating a residence in the 12000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N. The complainant also reported the trespasser for looking into windows and trying the back door, resulting in a request for extra patrol.
• Threats between sisters in the 4000 block of Empress Way N. were reported at 3:49 p.m. Feb. 19.
• An annoyed motorist was cited at 10:20 a.m. Feb. 19 in the area of Frenchman Road and Oneka Parkway N. for registration that expired in June, after being pulled over for no front license plate. While alerting Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies that she found the traffic stop to be “so annoying,” the subject provided them an expired insurance card from 2020. She was, however, able to provide current proof of insurance.
• An elderly couple flagged down deputies on patrol in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 10:40 a.m. Feb. 20 to alert them about an attempted email scam. Although no financial loss occurred, deputies advised the couple to closely monitor their finances and notify their email provider about possible phishing scams.
• An eastbound motorist was cited at 10:43 a.m. Feb. 20 on Egg Lake Road N. and Goodview Avenue N. for speeding 53 mph in a 35 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar. As the driver admitted to going too fast, his attitude was described as “good.”
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 1:12 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. on an older model sedan with a windshield so significantly cracked that it obstructed the driver’s view. No citations were issued, however.
• A Minnesota woman was cited at 8:12 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation after deputies conducted a computer check of a vehicle. The driver identified herself as the registered owner and admitted to not only knowing her license status had been revoked, but that she should not have been driving.
• Deputies assisting the Centennial Lake Police Department on issuing a warrant, possibly related to an unpaid parking ticket, at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 23 on Frenchman Road declined to take the subject into custody on locating him. Instead, they advised the subject to take care of his parking ticket immediately.• A resident in the 5000 block of 143rd Court N. at 6:31 p.m. Feb. 23 reported the neighboring children for playing outside on her property.
• Deputies cited a motorist at 10:04 a.m. Feb. 24 in the area of Fenway Avenue N. and 125th Street N. for driving after revocation after performing a random license plate check on a vehicle. A quick check of the driver’s face showed him matching the photo description of the registered owner on file. The driver admitted as much and that he knew he was revoked. His attitude was described as “very good.”
• A suspicious vehicle driven by a person who got out to ring doorbells was reported at 9:23 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 5000 block of 131st Court N.
• A motor vehicle theft in progress was reported at 3:17 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road N. When deputies arrived on scene the vehicle was gone, and so was the reporter.
• Deputies conducted a warrant arrest traffic stop in which citations were also issued at 5:49 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 6000 block of 150th Street N.
• A male was reported for going around the 5000 block of 142nd Street N. at 6:11 p.m. Feb. 25, knocking on doors and soliciting.
• Deputies reported finding two sisters in their driveway in the 4000 block of Valjean Blvd. N. at midnight Feb. 26. One of the sisters was highly intoxicated and not wearing any shoes and the other was trying to get her into the house. Deputies assisted the sisters, but reported couldn’t identify either of them: one was severely intoxicated and the other had her hands full just trying to take care of her sister.
• A motorist was arrested and cited for suspicion of DWI at 11:14 p.m. Feb. 26 in the area of 120th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. after deputies observed him failing to maintain a single lane. The subject was booked and released to a sober party with citation in hand.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
